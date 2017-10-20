Name Description

Fernando Xavier Ferreira Mr. Fernando Xavier Ferreira serves as Chairman, Independent Director of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since Apr 24, 2015. Member of the Strategic Council of the Federation of Industries of Sao Paulo State - Fiesp, Member of the Board of Directors of Centro Educacional João Paulo II, member of the Board of the Association of Associação Amigos do Hospital das Clínicas, Secretary of the State of Paraná Education - (Jan-May / 2015), President of the Brazilian Telecommunications - Telebras and Paraná Telecommunications - Telepar, Brazilian General Director of Itaipu Binacional, President of Northern Telecom do Brasil, Executive secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Presidente da Telecomunicações Brasileiras S/A – TELEBRAS, President of Telefonica Group in Brazil. He holds a Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro in 1971. He studied at the Management Training Course from Business School of University of Western Ontario (Canada) (1982).

Antonio Sergio de Souza Guetter Mr. Antonio Sergio de Souza Guetter serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since March 22, 2017. He is Chief Executive Officer of Copel Distribuição S.A. (2016 - 2017); Superintendent of Corporate Integrity Coordination (2015); Advisor to the President of the Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (2015); Copel's Director of Finance and Investor Relations (2014); Chief Financial Officer of Copel Distribuição S.A., Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A., Copel Participações S.A., Copel Renováveis S.A., Copel Telecomunicações S.A. and Copel Renováveis S.A. (2014); Chief Executive Officer of Copel Renováveis S.A. (2014); President of the Copel Foundation for Assistance and Social Security (2013); Director of Administration and Security of the Copel Foundation for Social Assistance and Social Security (2011-2012); Manager of the Tecnoparque Program of the City Hall of Curitiba for the consolidation of the 1st urban technological park in Brazil (2008); Superintendent of Information Technology of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (2003-2004); Member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Independent Power Producers - Apine (2002); Director of Copel Participações S.A. (2001-2002); And Technical and management positions at Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (1987-2000). He holds an MBA in Business Administration from PUC / ISAD (1998); Specialization in Quality by the Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers - JUSE (1997); Specialization in Strategic Management and Marketing from Texas University (1997); Executive MBA in Finance from ISPG (1997); and a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Parana (1986).

Luiz Eduardo da Veiga Sebastiani Mr. Luiz Eduardo da Veiga Sebastiani serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since February 18, 2013. He initiated his career as a Financial Technician at Instituto Paranaense de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (IPARDES). Then, he acted as a Professor of Economy at Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Parana (PUC) and at Universidade Federal do Parana (UFPR). Moreover, he acted as the President of the Regional Board of Economics of the State of Parana and the Representative of the state of Parana at (COFECON). He served as the Transports Officer at URBS - Urbanizacao de Curitiba, Secretario Municipal de Financas de Curitiba, Secretario de Estado da Administracao e da Previdencia do Parana. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Federal do Parana. He also gained a Masters degree in Economic Theory from Universidade Estadual de Campinas.

Fabio Malina Losso Mr. Fabio Malina Losso serves as Chief Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer at Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since December 22, 2016. President of Settlement of the Development Bank of Paraná S.A. - BADEP (2011-2013); Founder and Advisor of the Special Public Security Fund of the State of Paraná - FUNESP (2012-2013); Secretary General of the State Transit Council of the State of Paraná (2012-2013); Research Associate at the University of Chicago. He is Post-Doctorate in Public Policy by the Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago (2013); Ph.D. in Civil Law from the Faculty of Law of the University of Sao Paulo (2008); Graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Parana (1999).

Cristiano Hotz Mr. Cristiano Hotz serves as Chief Legal and Institutional Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since December 23, 2014. Professional background: Member of the Board of Directors at Elejor - Centrais Elétricas do Rio Jordão S.A. (2014); Alternate Member of the Board of Directors at Dominó Holdings S.A. (2014); Advisor to the Governor of the State of Paraná (2011-2014); Member of the Electoral Law Commission of the Bar Association of the State of Paraná (OAB/PR) (2011-2014); Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council at Fomentos Paraná - Agência de Fomento do Paraná (2011); Electoral Law professor at the Escola Superior de Advocacia (ESA - OAB/PR) (2006-2008); Attorney General of the City of Pontal do Paraná, State of Paraná (2005); Assistant to the Secretary of Finance at Curitiba Municipality (2002-2004); Chief of Staff for the Government Office at Curitiba Municipality (2000-2002); Founding member of the Instituto Paranaense de Direito Eleitoral - Iprade; Chairman of the 6th Trial Group of the Court of Ethics and Discipline at OAB/PR; Member of Special Trial Chamber of the Court of Ethics and Discipline at OAB/PR; and Member of the Research Group on the Masters in Business Law and Citzenship at Unicuritiba: Civil and Environmental Responsibility from the Civil and Constitutional Perspective. Educational background: Specialization in Constitutional Law, from ABDConst - Curitiba - PR (2008); and degree in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Parana (1999).

Gilberto Mendes Fernandes Mr. Gilberto Mendes Fernandes serves as Chief Corporate Management, Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since September 16, 2015. Prior to this he served as Chief Environment and Corporate Citizenship Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from January 1, 2011 to 2013. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Carbocampel - S.P.C. Copel/Cambui - coal exploitation, since April 25, 2014; Member of the Board of Directors of CS Bioenergia - S.P.C. Cattalini/Sanepar - power generation, since May 28, 2015; Member of the advising technical committee of the Board of Directors of Sanepar, since November 18, 2013; Member of the Deliberative Council of UEGA thermal plant, since February 15, 2012; and Member of the Directing Council of Consórcio Cruzeiro do Sul - Mauá Power Plant, since August 05, 2013. Professional background: Chief Assistant Officer of Copel Participações S.A., nominated by public deed of incorporation, in October 10, 2013, for the 2013-2016 term of office; Chief Environment and Corporate Citizenship Officer of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (2012-2013); Advisor to TV SBT Rio de Janeiro, at Instituto Chico Mendes de Conservação da Biodiversidade - ICMBIO (2002-2010); Executive Technical Officer at Grupo Paulo Pimentel (1989-2002); Responsible for the project and implementation of the television system at PUC-PR (1989); Partner Manager at Imagem Arte em Vídeo (1986-2002); Responsible for the project and implementation of video production companies - Câmera 9, Vídeo 1 and Trípoli Produções (1986-1990); Technician in charge of the Museu da Imagem e do Som do Paraná - MIS (1985-1986); Technical Coordinator of the Radio, Television and Cinema Division at Secretaria de Estado da Comunicação Social do Paraná (1983-1986); He has done Specialization in Strategic Planning from Fundação Dom Cabral (2001); and Graduation Degree in Electronics from Centro Federal de Educação Tecnológica do Paraná - Cefet/Paraná (1975).

Jonel Nazareno Iurk Mr. Jonel Nazareno Iurk serves as Business Development Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since October 10, 2013. He served as Chief Environment and Corporate Citizenship Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Paranaense de Energia. He is Civil Engineer, Mr. Nazareno Iurk held positions throughout his career: he was Secretary of Environment and Water Resources for the State of Parana from 2011 to 2013; Executive Technical Officer at ECOBR Engenharia e Consultoria Ambiental from 2002 to 2010; Chief of Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis - Ibama for the State of Parana from 1995 to 1999; Operational Development Engineer and Coordinator of Rural Sanitation and Environmental Studies at Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar from 1992 to 2002; and Environmental Sanitation Coordinator at Coordenacao da Regiao Metropolitana de Curitiba - Comec in 1994. He holds Masters degree in Soil Science, from Universidade Federal do Parana in 2005; Specialization in Environmental Management and Engineering from Universidade Federal do Paraná - UFPR (1999); Degree in Civil Engineering, from Universidade Estadual de Ponta Grossa - UEPG (1978); and Degree in Mathematics from Universidade Estadual de Ponta Grossa - UEPG (1975).

Helio Marques da Silva Mr. Helio Marques da Silva serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since April 24, 2015. He works as Industrial Technician of Electrotechnics at Copel. He has held positions throughout his career in the Company, such as maintenance technician (1993-2005); maintenance mechanic (1993); trainee mechanic (1991-1993); and security guard (1987-1991). He holds a degree in Law.

Sergio Eduardo Weguelin Vieira Mr. Sergio Eduardo Weguelin Vieira serves as Independent Director at Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since December 22, 2016. Director of Investments of the Foundation of Assistance and Social Security of the National Bank of Economic and Social Development - BNDES - Fapes (2015-2016); Partner of BRZ Investimentos (2013-2015); Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (2004-2008); Superintendent in the environmental area (2009-2013), Head of Capital Markets Department and Department of New Product Development (2002-2004) and (2000-2001), respectively, at the BNDES; Superintendent at BNDESPAR (1995-2000); Member: of the Board of Directors of Amata and of the Bulk Terminal of Santa Catarina - TGSC, of the Sustainability Committee of Fibria, of the BM & FBovespa Derivatives Chamber; Representative of the Brazilian Excellence in Securities Transactions - Best Project, an initiative of CVM, Central Bank of Brazil, BM & FBovespa and Anbid. He is Masters in Political Economy from The New School for Social Research in 1982 and Bachelors in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes in 1979.

Marlos Gaio Mr. Marlos Gaio serves as Independent Director of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since April 24, 2015. Currently he is also lawyer, founding partner and Executive Officer of Gaio & Flor Junior Advogados Associados (2001-present); and founding partner and business manager of FBG Participações e Administração de Imóveis Ltda. (2010-present). He held important positions throughout his professional career: he was member of the Governance Commission of State-Owned Companies, of Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa - IBGC (2008-2009); member of the Board of Directors of Centrais Elétricas do Rio Jordão S.A. - Elejor (2007-2008); Chairman of the Oversight Board of Fundação Copel de Previdência e Assistência Social (2006-2010); Chief Official of the Management Office of Copel (2005-2011); having also carried out juridical activities in several areas of Copel.

Carlos Homero Giacomini Mr. Carlos Homero Giacomini serves as an Independent Director of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Specialist in Pediatrics, with residency at Hospital Evangelico de Medicina do Parana. He is Chairman of Instituto Municipal de Administracao Publica - Imap; Municipal Secretary of Planning and Coordination at Curitiba Municipality. He acted as Director at Hospital Oswaldo Cruz; Director of Planning and Chief Official at Imap; Chairman at Instituto de Previdencia dos Servidores do Municipio de Curitiba - IPMC; Municipal Secretary of Human Resources at Curitiba Municipality. He holds a Masters in Public Health from Universidade Estadual de Londrina - UEL.

Mauro Ricardo Machado Costa Mr. Mauro Ricardo Machado Costa serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since April 24, 2015. He held important positions throughout his professional career; he was Fiscal Auditor of Brazilian Federal Revenue; Secretary of the Treasury of the State of São Paulo (2007-2010); Secretary of Finance of São Paulo (2005-2006 and 2011-2012); Chief Executive Officer of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - Copasa (2003-2004); Chief Executive Officer of Fundação Nacional de Saúde - Funasa (1999-2002); and Chief Official of Zona Franca de Manaus - Suframa (1996-1999). He currently is also Secretary of the Treasury of the State of Paraná; member of the Audit Committee of Copel; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agência de Fomento do Paraná, Serviço Social Autônomo PARANACIDADE and Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar; and member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Habitação do Paraná - Cohapar and Agência Paraná de Desenvolvimento - APD. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1984.

Sandra Maria Guerra de Azevedo Ms. Sandra Maria Guerra de Azevedo serves as Independent Director at Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL since December 22, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance - IBGC (2012-2016); Member of the Board of Directors of several companies: International Integrated Reporting (2012-2016), Solvi Group (2011-2013), Coteminas SA (2007-2012), International Corporate Governance Network - ICGN (2001-2004), Mundomedia SA (2000-2002), Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance - IBGC (1995-2001); Member of the Nomination Committee (2012-2015) at ICGN, ICGN Principles Revision Committee (2009), ICGN Annual Congresses (2007-2009), ICGN Award Committee (2006-2007), Member: 2012), the Corporate Governance Committee (2008) and the Certification Committee (2008-2009) in the IBGC; Coordinator: from the Organization and People Committee of the Itapemirim Group (2010-2013), Companies Circle Corporate Governance in Latin America (2005-2012), ICGN Annual Congress in Rio de Janeiro (2002-2004), Committee 10 years IBGC 10 (2005) and the Annual Congress Committee (2001-2003-2007); President of the ICGN Award Committee (2008-2010); Member of the Advisory Board of the Itapemirim Group (2009-2013) and InVent (2002-2003); Marketing Director of CPM S.A. (2000-2005); National Manager of the Institute for International Research of Brazil - IIR (1996-1999); Partner and Senior Consultant of Paradygma Marketing and Communication (1991-1996); Associate Director of the Mutual Advisory Department (1982-1991); Journalist on radio and television stations (1975-1987). She obtained Masters of Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 2009 and Graduation in Social Communication - Journalism from Universidade Paulista, UNIP in 1977.