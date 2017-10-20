Name Description

Wilson Pinto Ferreira Mr. Wilson Pinto Ferreira Jr. serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. He worked at Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP) having held various posts such as Distribution Officer, among others. He was also President of RGE from 1998 to 2000, Chairman of Bandeirante Energia SA between 2000 and 2001. He is Member of the Board of Directors of ONS and Vice Chairman of Associacao Brasileira de Infra-Estrutura e Industria de Base (ABDIB). In March 2000, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of CPFL Paulista and subsequently of CPFL Piratininga, CPFL Geracao, CPFL Brasil, RGE, CPFL Santa Cruz, CPFL Jaguariuna and CPFL Bioenergua. From 2002 to April 2011, he was Member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Paulista, CPFL Piratininga, CPFL Geracao and RGE. He gained a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1981 and in Business Administration from the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1983. He studied Energy at Universidade de Sao Paulo but did not defend the thesis. He attended specialization courses in Engineering of Work Security, Marketing and Administration and Distribution of Electrical Energy.

Carlos Wilson Ribeiro Mr. Carlos Wilson Ribeiro serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of CPFL Energias Renovaveis S.A. since Sep 25, 2014.

Pedro Jose Ferreira de Oliveira Mr. Pedro Jose Ferreira de Oliveira serves as Chief Operations and Maintenance Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. He acted at CESP, between 1979 and 1998, in the areas of operations and maintenance of hydropower plants, as well as in the area of transmission. In 1999, he was responsible for the maintenance department of hydropower plants at the Tiete, Pardo and Grande Rivers. Between 2002 and 2008, he acted at CPFL Geracao de Energia. Between 2009 and 2010, he worked for Engevix Engenharia. In 2009, he acted at Spektro Engenharia Eletrica. In 2010, he served for CPFL Geracao de Energia. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade de Brasilia.

Tarciso Borin Mr. Tarciso Borin Jr. serves as Chief Sustainability Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. He was Environment Manager at CPFL Energia and Environment and Heritage Manager at Duke Energy. He graduated in Geology from Universidade Estadual Paulista and obtained a Masters of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the Fundacao Instituto de Administracao.

Alessandro Gregori Mr. Alessandro Gregori Filho serves as Chief New Business Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. He served as Financial Planning Specialist at Brasiliana Energia between 2002 and 2006 and as Senior Market Analyst at CPFL Energia between 2002 and 2006. He was also Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions and Business Development of Renewable Energy at CPFL Energia from 2007 to 2011. He graduated in Economics from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Campinas and obtained a Master's in Political Economy from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Joao Miguel Mongelli Martin Mr. Joao Miguel Mongelli Martin serves as Chief Engineering and Projects Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. He acted as Energy Planning and Commercialization Engineer at Tractebel Energia. In March 2006, he became Planning Department Manager at CPFL Geracao. Since October 2009, he has been Manager of the Engineering Department at CPFL Geracao. He graduated in UniversityElectrical Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in 1998 and gained a Master's in Electric Power System Planning from the Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina.

Carlos da Costa Parcias Mr. Carlos da Costa Parcias Jr. has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA since April 13, 2012. He has been Independent Financial Advisor since 2004. Prior to this, he was Director at Icatu Gestao de Participacoes from 2001 and 2003; Director at Banco de Investimentos Fleming Graphus from 1998 to 2000; and President of BBA-Capital Asset Management between 1993 and 1998. He gained a Master's in Economics from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) in 1990 and a degree in Economic Sciences from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1986.

Paulo Eduardo de Almeida Godoy Mr. Paulo Eduardo de Almeida Godoy serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. Between 2003 and 2006, he was Chief Engineering, Construction and Institutional Relations Officer at BAESA - Barra Grande Energetica SA. For 20 years, he worked at CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo SA. He was Member of the Executive Board of AECESP - Associacao dos Engenheiros da CESP. He was also Head of the Alternative Energy Sources at Instituto de Engenharia de Sao Paulo. He gained a degree in Engineering from the Centro Universitario de Lins - UNILINS in 1976 and in Engineering from the Centro Universitario de Lins - UNILINS in 2005.

Oderval Esteves Duarte Mr. Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. He has been Manager of Fundo Brasil Energia since 2004 and Chairman of the Board of various companies in which the fund invests. Between 1999 and 2004, he was Executive Officer at Southern Company. He was also Member of the Board of Directors of CEMIG. For five years, he served at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He gained a Bachelor's in Economics from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Gustavo Estrella Mr. Gustavo Estrella serves as Member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. He has been on the Company's Board since May 31, 2012. He has worked for Lafarge Group, as well as the companies Light and Brasil Telecom. He joined the CPFL Energia Group in 2001, where he has served as the Economic and Financial Planning Manager, Investor Market Relations Officer and Planning and Control Officer. Since February 2013, he has served as Executive Vice President for Finance and Investor Relations at CPFL Energia and Chief Financial Officer of CPFL Paulista, CPFL Piratininga, CPFL Geracao, RGE and other subsidiaries of CPFL Energia Group. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from IBMEC and a degree in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ).

Otavio Lopes Castello Branco Mr. Otavio Lopes Castello Branco Neto serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. He is Partner at Patria Investimento. He was Member of the Executive Board at Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) and Member of the Executive Board of the Center’s Executive Board of Crisis Management of the Electricity Sector. Moreover, he was Executive Director at JP Morgan do Brasil. Between 1990 and 1995, he acted as Financial Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Grupo Caemi. He graduated in Production Engineering from the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Dirk Donath Mr. Dirk Donath serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA. At Eton Park, he is Head of Private Equity for Latin America. Prior to joining Eton Park, he acted as Founding Partner at Pegasus Capital in Argentina. Before that, he was Partner at McKinsey and also acted at America Latina. He founded Farmacity in Argentina. He gained a degree in International Relations from the University of Oxford, in Economics from Yale University and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.