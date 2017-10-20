Name Description

Francisco Berrondo Lagos Mr. Francisco Berrondo Lagos serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He has been working at the Company for a period of 19 years. He was Member of the Company's Executive; Credit, Risk and Treasury, and Compensation Committees. He also acts as Board Member of de Controladora Mabe SA de CV, Coco Colima SA de CV, Vallarta Adventures SA de CV, Dolphin Adventures SA de CV, Cabo Dolphin SA de CV and MMB Promotora SA de CV. From 1992 to 2002, he was Director of Wealth Management, Corporate and Private Banking of Banco Internacional SA (Bital). Moreover, he was Chief Financial Officer of Mabe SA de CV for a period of 17 years. He holds a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Angel Francisco Romanos Berrondo Eng. Angel Francisco Romanos Berrondo serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He has been working at the Company for a period of 22 years. He is Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Controladora Mabe SA de CV. From 1994 to 1996, he acted as Director of International Business of CB Capitales SA, and from 1987 to 1993, he was Director of Treasury of Mabe SA de CV. He is Engineer and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration with specialization in Finance and Statistics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Carlos Enrique Ochoa Valdes Mr. Carlos Enrique Ochoa Valdes serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. since October 27, 2016. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. Prior to this, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the company. Previously, he acted as Director of Operations for the Northern Zone (2000-2003) and Director of Planning (1997-2000) of the Company. He holds a Masters degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Bristol.

Luis Calixto Lopez Lozano Mr. Luis Calixto Lopez Lozano serves as Legal Counsel of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. since 2005. Previously, he acted as Supervisor of the Legal Department (1998-2000) and Corporate Lawyer (2000-2004) of the Company. Between 2004 and 2005, he served as External Lawyer of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law and obtained a diploma in Banking and Financial Law, both from ITAM.

Luis Arturo Magallanes Mantecon Mr. Luis Arturo Magallanes Mantecon serves as Director of Marketing and Consumption of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He is a Executive with more than twenty years of international experience in marketing and sales. He worked for Coca Cola in different positions. In The Coca Cola Co, he worked as director of marketing and later as regional director. In Panamco (FEMSA), as VP of marketing in Mexico, VP of marketing in Brazil and VP of marketing in Latin America. Also worked as director of marketing in DHL from Mexico.

Adalberto Robles Rabago Mr. Adalberto Robles Rabago serves as Director of Human Resources of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. since 2008. Previously, he acted as Director of Human Resources of Mabe SA de CV, from 2000 until 2008, and was Director of Human Resources of Grupo Desk SA de CV, from 1996 to 2000. He holds a Masters degree in Business Management from IPADE.

Luis Carlos Aguilar Castillo Mr. Luis Carlos Aguilar Castillo serves as Commercial Director of Payroll Credit Payment of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He has been working at the Company for a period of 20 years and has held his current post since 2008. Previously, he acted as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, from 1995 to 2008. In the past, he was Director of Financial Audit of Banco Internacional SA (Bital). He holds a Masters degree in Business Management from IPADE.

Claudia Patricia Jolly Zarazua Ms. Claudia Patricia Jolly Zarazua serves as Commercial Director of auto loans of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. since July 2014, our Director of automotive financing, before that, she served as Treasurer since 1998, from 1997 to 1998 she held the position of Manager of monitoring of business at Televisa, and from 1989 to 1997, she held various positions within Banamex in the areas of analysis and corporate promotion.

Jose Luis Berrondo Avalos Mr. Jose Luis Berrondo Avalos serves as Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He has been working at the Company for a period of 20 years. He was also Member of the Company's Executive and Compensation Committees and Chairman of the Credit, Risk and Treasury Committee. Moreover, he has been Board Member of Grupo Financiero HSBC SA de CV and HSBC Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple. From 1984 to 1993, he was Vice President of Mabe SA de CV, and since 2003 he has acted as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mabe SA de CV. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from IPADE.

Lorena Margarita Cardenas Costas Ms. Lorena Margarita Cardenas Costas serves as Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. She served as Chief Financial Officer of CREDITO REAL, S.A.B. DE C.V., SOCIEDAD FINANCIERA DE OBJETO MULTIPLE, ENTIDAD NO REGULADA till April 20, 2015. She was appointed to this post on 2008. From 2002 to 2008, she was CFO of GMAC Mexico SA de CV, and from 1994 to 2001, she acted as CFO of Nortel Networks Mexico SA de CV. She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami.

Allan Cherem Mizrahi Mr. Allan Cherem Mizrahi serves as Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He is founder, Director General and member of the Council of Administration of Fund H and CEGE Capital. He has worked in the sector of manufacturing, real estate and in the financial sector both in Mexico and in the overseas. In 2008 he founded magic money that was sold in 2012 to a company publicly traded abroad. Participates with various institutions of assistance to promote the well-being of the most unprotected. He holds a degree in Architecture from the University Anahuac from the North and an MBA at Babson College with specialization in entrepreneurs.

Gerardo Ciuk Diaz Mr. Gerardo Ciuk Diaz serves as Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. From 1998 to 2000, he was Managing Director and member of the Board of Directors of Mexican of buses. He was President of the Council of administration group amber in the years 2000 to 2004. Also was President of the Board of management and Director General of group Mexican in support to the economy family from the year 2000 until the year 2010. 2010 to date is the President of the Administration Council of Gear food, also from 2014 is Director General and Member of the Board of Directors of Cr - Bill. He holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration of the University Anahuac.

Moises Rabinovitz Ohrenstein Mr. Moises Rabinovitz Ohrenstein serves as Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He is also Member of the Company's Audit; Credit, Risk and Treasury, and Compensation Committees. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Directodo since 2006 and has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Kon since 1997. From 1998 to 2003, he was Board Member of Mundihogar, and its Chief Executive Officer between 1995 and 2003. Moreover, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Eletronicos y Mueblerias Iser, from 1982 to 1995. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration.

Iser Rabinovitz Stern Mr. Iser Rabinovitz Stern serves as Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He has is been Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Directodo since 2006, as well as he has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Kon since 2007. Moreover, he is Board Member of Inmobiliaria Meor. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Juan Pablo Zorrilla Mr. Juan Pablo Zorrilla serves as Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He was Founder and current CEO of resolves. He held different positions; was publishing Director of Grupo Reforma, Professor at the IBERO in boost to entrepreneurs, partner of Barclays Capital and Senior Manager of Prudential Financial. Juan Pablo is a graduate of the IBERIAN and an MBA by the University Stanford. In addition he was Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of Grupo Mexicano in support to the family economy since 2000 until the year 2010. 2010 to date is the President of the Administration Council of Gear food, also from 2014 is Director General and Member of the Board of Directors of Cr - Bill Edit.

Wilfrido Javier Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Mr. Wilfrido Javier Castillo Sanchez Mejorada serves as Independent Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Practices Committee. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Qualitas Compania de Seguros SAB de CV. He worked for Casa de Bolsa Cremi, Sociedad Bursatil Mexicana, Mexival Casa de Bolsa, Casa de Bolsa Mexico, Bursamex Casa de Bolsa and Castillo Miranda y Cia, among others. He is Member of Colegio de Contadores Publicos de Mexico, of which he was President from 1982 to 1984. He also acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee of Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from UNAM.

Jose Eduardo Nicolas Esteve Recolons Mr. Jose Eduardo Nicolas Esteve Recolons serves as Independent Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He has been working at the Company for a period of 11 years. Since 2005, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Comercial del Bosque SA de CV. He is also Board Member of Controladora Mabe SA de CV and Agrofinanzas. From 2002 to 2005, he was Director of Personal Financial Services of HSBC Mexico SA, and from 1994 to 2002, he acted as Director of Commercial Banking of Banco Internacional SA (Bital). He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Southern Methodist University.

Raul Farias Mr. Raul Farias serves as Independent Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He constantly advises financial institutions and national and international corporate customers in its operations including Citibank, Bank of Tokyo, Banamex, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Deutsche Bank, among many others. 2005 to date has worked in the offices of Mexico and New York Jones Day, a prestigious law firm of lawyers at an international level, as a key member of his practical Latin American.l He holds the title of lawyer from the Escuela Libre de Derecho, has a master's degree in financial and corporate services (National University of Singapore) and a second masters degree in law (New York University

Gilbert Sonnery Garreau-Dombasle Mr. Gilbert Sonnery Garreau-Dombasle serves as Independent Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. He is a member of the Board JB Martin Company, Inc., in the United States of America and the Council of Edoardos Martin, S.A.B. de C.V. in Mexico. Has been Director General of the subsidiary JB Martin of the group, also held the position of President of the Council and Director General of JB Martin, Limited in Canada; as well as Advisor of the society MRM Holding, S.A. in France. Account with studies in business administration in the United States of America. He concluded the senior management program (AD-2) in the American Institute for high business direction (IPADE).

Luis Harvey MacKissack Mr. Luis Alberto Harvey MacKissack served as Independent Director of Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.R. until 2015. He had been working at the Company for a period of four years. He had more than 21 years of experience in the areas of investment banking and private equity. Before founding Nexxus, he worked at Grupo Bursatil Mexicano, Fonlyser Operadora de Bolsa and Servicios Industriales Penoles. He has also served as Board Member of Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Grupo Sports World SAB de CV, as well as Independent Board Member of Homex Development Corp, Harmon Hall, Diamex, Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe and Taco Holding. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from ITAM and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.