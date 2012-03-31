Edition:
India

CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,389.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-36.00 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs1,425.65
Open
Rs1,417.50
Day's High
Rs1,444.00
Day's Low
Rs1,386.40
Volume
68,341
Avg. Vol
51,598
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Mainak

2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Rajesh Mokashi

52 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director

Mahendra Naik

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Arun Kumar

2017 Executive Director

Mehul Pandya

2017 Executive Director

S. Ananthakrishnan

2014 Additional Non-Executive Director

Sadhana Dhamane

2017 Non-Executive Director

B. S. Keshava Murthy

2014 Additional Non-Executive Director

Milind Sarwate

2017 Independent Director

A. Bansal

2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ashima Goyal

2014 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

S. Mainak

Rajesh Mokashi

Mr. Rajesh Mokashi serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He served as Deputy Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of Credit Analysis And Research Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from VJTI, Mumbai and a Master of Management Studies degree from University of Bombay. He is a qualified Chartered Financial Analyst and has also cleared Level III of the CFA Program conducted by the CFA Institute, USA. He has obtained a Diploma in Import and Export Management from Indian Institute of Materials Management. He has more than 19 years of experience in finance, commerce and credit risk sectors. He has been associated with OTIS Elevators Company (India) Limited, DSP Financial Consultants Limited and Kotak Mahindra Finance Limited in the past. He has been associated with the Company since 1993 and was appointed on the Board on August 22, 2009.

Mahendra Naik

Arun Kumar

Mehul Pandya

S. Ananthakrishnan

Sadhana Dhamane

B. S. Keshava Murthy

Milind Sarwate

A. Bansal

Ashima Goyal

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading