Name Description

Frank Sobey Mr. Frank C. Sobey is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. He has been a director of Crombie and its predecessors since 1981 and Chairman since 1998. Mr. Sobey is a director of Empire Company Limited; was Chairman of the former Oversight Committee of Empire and served as a trustee and Chairman of the governance and nominating committee of Wajax Income Fund (now Wajax Corporation) until October 5, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation. Mr. Sobey is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program and, in 2013, received the ICD.D designation.

Donald Clow Mr. Donald E. Clow is President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of the Company. Prior to joining Crombie, Mr. Clow held the position of President, ECL Developments Limited, the real estate development subsidiary of Empire Company Limited for two years. Previous to Empire, he was President of Southwest Properties, a real estate development company in Halifax. Mr. Clow is a member of the Board of Trustees for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, a member of the Board of Governors of Acadia University and is on the Board of Directors of REALPac. Mr. Clow graduated from Acadia University with a BBA, earned his CA designation with KPMG and was designated a Fellow Chartered Accountant in 2002. Mr. Clow is a graduate of the YPO President’s Program at Harvard Business School and the Director’s Education Program at the Rotman School of Business receiving the ICD.D designation in 2014.

Glenn Hynes Mr. Glenn R. Hynes is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining Crombie, Mr. Hynes held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Partner of Bluewave Energy LP; a national fuel distribution business. From 1996 to 2006, he held several executive positions with Sobeys Inc. (TSX: SBY) including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2001 – 2005) and Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer (2005 – 2006). Mr. Hynes also acted as Chief Financial Officer of Crombie from February 2006 to June 2006, which included the time of Crombie’s initial public offering. Mr. Hynes is a graduate of the University of Prince Edward Island with a Bachelor of Business Administration and earned his CA designation. His present professional affiliations include Past Chair of the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council (APEC). He was designated a Fellow Chartered Accountant in 2011 and received the ICD.D designation in 2014. He received the UPEI Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2002 and Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 Award in 2000.

John Barnoski Mr. John Barnoski is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Mr. Barnoski was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development on September 15, 2016, having joined Crombie REIT in July 2015 as Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Barnoski leads the company’s national development program, responsible for major development acquisitions and dispositions, and strategic asset management, with an increased focus on joint ventures. Mr. Barnoski has an extensive career in the real estate industry. An 18 year veteran of Shoppers Drug Mart, Mr. Barnoski held the position of National Vice President of Real Estate at Shoppers immediately prior to joining Crombie. Mr. Barnoski held numerous progressively expanding roles within the real estate function of the F.W. Woolworth Company prior to joining Shoppers. John is a graduate of Schulich's Executive Development Program and holds a Diploma in Assessment, Appraisal & Real Estate Management, and a P1 License from the Law Society of Upper Canada and an A.I.M.A. designation from the Institute of Assessors.

Trevor Lee Mr. Trevor Lee is Senior Vice President - Western Canada of the Company. Mr. Lee joined Crombie REIT in March 2014 and leads Crombie’s expanding Western region. Prior to joining Crombie, Mr. Lee held numerous senior real estate positions in management, operations, and development including: Director of Real Estate for Canada Safeway, Director of Property Management at CREIT, Vice President of Operations at Opus Building Canada, and Vice President of Shopping Centres at Martello Property Services. Mr. Lee earned a Masters of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia in 1992 and a Diploma in Urban Land Economics in 1998.

Scott MacLean Mr. Scott R. MacLean is Regional Vice President - Atlantic Canada of the Company. Prior to this appointment, he held a number of executive positions with Crombie. He joined Atlantic Shopping Centres, a predecessor of Crombie in 1993 as Director of Operations and assumed responsibility for the Construction department in 1996. He obtained his Certified Shopping Centre Manager (SCM) designation in 1993. Prior to this, he held increasing roles and responsibilities with Cambridge Shopping Centres Limited. Mr. MacLean has a Bachelor of Commerce from Saint Mary's University.

Cheryl Fraser Ms. Cheryl Fraser is Chief Talent Officer and Vice President - Communications of the Company. Ms. Fraser joined Crombie in September 2012 as Chief Talent Officer. Prior to joining Crombie, Ms. Fraser was Assistant Commissioner, Human Resources and the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Canada Revenue Agency. Prior to CRA, Ms. Fraser held a number of Executive positions within the Public Service of Canada including the Correctional Service of Canada, Treasury Board of Canada, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Ms. Fraser holds a Masters of Environmental Studies (Resources Economics) and a Bachelor of Science (Mathematics). As well, Ms. Fraser has an ICD.D designation and is bilingual. She was a recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. Ms. Fraser serves as a Director on the Board of the Mental Health Commission of Canada, and the Board of the YMCA of Pictou County Nova Scotia.

Fred Santini Mr. Fred Santini is Regional General Counsel of the Company. Prior to his most recent appointment, Mr. Santini held the position of Regional Vice President Central Canada (2014-2016), National Director of Legal Services (2012-2014) and National Director, Lease Administration (2010-2012). Upon completion of an Honours B.A. in Economics and Political Science at the University of Toronto, Mr. Santini received his LL.B. from the University of Windsor, Faculty of Law in 1986. He articled at Blake Cassels and Graydon and then subsequently joined the firm as an associate after his call to the Ontario Bar in 1988 practicing in the areas of commercial litigation and commercial real estate. Mr. Santini continued his legal career as Legal Counsel for such leading organizations as Sears Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia and, as Senior Legal Counsel for Ivanhoe Cambridge. Over that last 15 years, Mr. Santini has also had an extensive role in the education of children with autism as one of the co-founders and past and current Board Member and President of Shining Through Centre for Children with Autism.

John Eby Mr. John C. Eby is Lead Independent Trustee of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. He was Vice-Chairman of Scotia Capital from 2000 until his retirement in 2006 and for 10 years prior thereto had been Senior Vice President, Corporate and Energy Banking, The Bank of Nova Scotia. He is also a director of Wajax Corporation. Mr. Eby received his BA and MBA in finance from Queen's University. Mr. Eby is the founder and CEO of Developing Scholars, a not-for-profit organization that promotes educational initiatives in Guatemala.

Jason Shannon Mr. Jason Shannon is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Shannon has been the President and Chief Operating Officer of Shannex Inc. since 2006. Mr. Shannon holds a Bachelors of Commerce and a LL.B. from Dalhousie University. He was called to the Nova Scotia bar in 1998. Mr. Shannon serves as a member of the board of the Atlantic Institute of Aging and as a director of the Loran Scholars Foundation.

Debra Hess Ms. Debra A. Hess is Trustee of the company. She is most recently served as chief financial officer of Northstar Asset Management Group and Northstar Realty Finance Corp. in New York, a position she commenced in 2011 and continued until the NorthStar companies merged with a separate public company in January, 2017. During Ms. Hess's tenure at the NorthStar companies, the organization enjoyed a period of significant growth and transformation. Prior to joining the Northstar companies, Ms. Hess held the position of chief financial officer at H/2 Capital Partners and a portfolio company of Fortress Investment Group. Prior to 2003, she held senior positions at Goldman Sachs & Co. and the Chemical Banking Corp.

Brian Johnson Mr. Brian A. Johnson is Independent Trustee of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Johnson is a partner of Crown Realty Partners. From September 1993 until July 2007 he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Life Insurance Company. Mr. Johnson is a director of MCAN Mortgage Corporation and Western Surety Company. He was a member of the University of Regina board of governors from 1995 to 2002 and served as board chair from 1999 to 2001. He was also a director and Saskatchewan president of the Canadian Unity Council. Mr. Johnson received his B. Comm. (Gold Medalist) from the University of Manitoba and his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

J. Michael Knowlton Mr. J. Michael Knowlton is Independent Trustee of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Knowlton retired from Dundee Realty Corporation as President of Dundee REIT in May 2011 after 13 years of service. From December 1998 until May 2011 he held increasingly senior executive positions culminating in becoming President of Dundee REIT. Mr. Knowlton is a director of Tricon Capital Group Inc. and a trustee of Dream Industrial REIT and Dream Global REIT. Mr. Knowlton received his B.Sc. (Engineering) and MBA from Queen’s University, earned his CA designation in 1977 and his ICD.D designation in 2011.

Barbara Palk Ms. Barbara Palk is Independent Trustee of the Company. Ms. Palk retired as President of TD Asset Management Inc. in 2010, following a 30-year career in institutional and investment management. She currently serves on the Boards of TD Asset Management USA Funds Inc., Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and First National Financial Corporation. Ms. Palk is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute and is a CFA® charterholder. Ms. Palk also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours, Economics) degree from Queen’s University and has received the ICD.D designation.

Kent Sobey Mr. Kent R. Sobey is Independent Trustee of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Sobey is founder and President of Farmhouse Productions Ltd., a television and digital media production company. He is an active private equity investor in commercial real estate and media. Mr. Sobey is a corporate director of Blue Ant Media and Hollywood Suite. He also serves on the board of directors of The North York Harvest Food Bank. Mr. Sobey received his Bachelor of Arts from Dalhousie University and also graduated from The Vancouver Film School. Mr. Sobey has completed executive development at Rotman School of Management and Queen’s University.

Paul Sobey Mr. Paul D. Sobey is Trustee of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Sobey retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire Company Limited in 2013 after 32 years with the company. He received his Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University, attended Harvard University Business School, Advanced Management Program and is a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Sobey became a Fellow Chartered Accountant of Nova Scotia in 2006. Mr. Sobey sits on the boards of Empire Company Limited, Sobeys Inc. and the Bank of Nova Scotia. Mr. Sobey is Chancellor of Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Elisabeth Stroback Ms. Elisabeth Stroback is an Independent Trustee of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Stroback is the former Executive Lead, Capital Projects and Real Estate for Ryerson University, Toronto, leading the design and construction of new buildings and acquisition of future development sites. Since leaving Ryerson in June 2016, she has resumed consulting through her company, Tanalex Corp., providing advice to private companies and public institutions on real estate matters, property development and public private partnerships. Prior to 1999, Ms. Stroback was President of Hammerson Canada Inc., a commercial property development company. She is a member of the Turning Point Youth Services, Property Committee and completed her term on the Renascent Foundation Board in March 2017. Ms. Stroback received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario and Master's Degree in Economics from Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario and is Human Resources Compensation Committee Certified (HRCC) from the Director's College.