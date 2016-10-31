Name Description

William Rucker Mr. William J. Rucker is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC., since September 2011. William is a Chartered Accountant with many years’ experience in banking and financial services. He is Chief Executive of Lazard in the UK, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of financial markets, corporate finance and strategy to his leadership of the Board.

Stephen Stone Mr. Stephen Stone is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC. He joined the Group in 1995. Mr. Stephen is a Chartered Architect with over 30 years’ experience in various positions in the construction and house building industry. Stephen leads the Executive Management Team in running the business, and is the director responsible for health and safety. Stephen represents the Group with investors, the Government, HBF and the industry throughout the year.

Robert Allen Mr. Robert Allen has been appointed as Group Finance Director, Director of the Company, effective 13 February 2017. Robert joins Crest after a distinguished career at British American Tobacco PLC where he served in a number of finance roles, most recently as Regional Finance Controller for the EEMEA regions. He is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience.

Patrick Bergin Mr. Patrick Bergin has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC, effective 13 February 2017. Patrick joined the Group in 2006 and was appointed as Group Finance Director in 2011. He is a Chartered Accountant with 20 years’ experience and has worked in a range of industries in various finance roles.

Chris Tinker Mr. Chris Tinker is Executive Director, Regeneration Chairman of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC. Chris a Chartered Builder, joined Crest Estates in 1988. Through the 1990s he was instrumental in the acquisition and master-planning of several of the Group’s major residential projects, leading to his appointment in 2002 as Managing Director of Crest Nicholson Developments. Mr. Chris joined the Executive Management Team in 2007 and is Regeneration Chairman, responsible for the Major Projects division, as well as the Group’s sustainability strategy. Chris also sits on the HCA’s Design & Sustainability Board. He is a member of the Group's Executive Management Team.

Darren Dancey Mr. Darren Dancey is Group Design and Technical Director of the Company. Darren joined the Group in October 1990. He worked in the South West Region in the Technical Department at various grades, including Technical Executive, before becoming the Production Director in July 2006 and then moving on to Group Technical Director in April 2011. During this time, Darren has overseen the implementation of several key initiatives across the Group, ensuring that the Group’s Technical function operates to its fullest potential. Darren sits on a number of external steering groups such as the HBF National Technical & Sustainability Committee (NTSC) (Vice Chair) and NHBC Standards Committee among others to help influence industry standards.

Robin Hoyles Mr. Robin Hoyles is Group Land and Planning Director of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC. Mr. Robin joined the Group in May 2011 and was appointed to the Executive Management Team later that year. He was previously with Countryside Properties for more than 17 years as Managing Director of their Special Projects division. He is a solicitor and prior to joining Countryside was in private practice in London.

Kevin Maguire Mr. Kevin Maguire is Group Company Secretary of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC. Mr. Kevin joined the Group in March 2008 and became Company Secretary in January 2009. Since joining Crest Nicholson, Kevin has been involved in a range of significant corporate transactions. Having a legal background, he is a Chartered Secretary and previously held roles in retail, pensions and technology.

Octavia Morley Ms. Octavia K. Morley has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 May 2017. Octavia has extensive experience in senior operational and non-executive roles in retail and multisite companies, both privately owned and publically listed. After working at companies including Asda Stores Limited, Laura Ashley plc and Woolworths plc Octavia has most recently been CEO then Chair at LighterLife UK Limited, Managing Director at Crew Clothing Co and Chief Executive at OKA Direct Limited. Having served as non-executive director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at John Menzies plc, Octavia holds current non-executive director appointments at Card Factory plc (senior independent director) and Ascensos Limited.

Pam Alexander Ms. Pam Alexander, OBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC. Ms. Alexander, the former Chief Executive of the South East England Development Agency (SEEDA), joined the Board of Crest Nicholson on 5th December 2011. Pam has worked with developers, housing associations and governments planning and delivering housing and regeneration schemes, and on policy and regulatory matters. Having held senior positions in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, including Chief Executive positions at English Heritage and the South East England Development Agency (SEEDA) and Chair of Peabody Trust, Pam has a broad range of experience in the design, delivery and environmental aspects of the industry.

Sharon Flood Ms. Sharon Flood is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Sharon has extensive financial experience in a number of senior finance and strategy roles, most recently as chief financial officer at Sun European Partners LLP and finance director at John Lewis department stores. Sharon is also a trustee of Shelter, the homeless charity, non-executive director at Network Rail and Présidente du Conseil de Surveillance at ST Du Pont S.A (the Paris based luxury goods company).