Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Mr. Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello serves as Chairman of the Board of Cosan SA Industria e Comercio since 2009. He was the Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Member of the Executive Board from 2000 to 2009. He has more than 30 years of experience in the management, administrative and financial areas. He has also served as Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Costa Pinto SA since 1980, Vice President of Pedro Ometto SA since 1980, Executive Officer and Board Member of Cosan Operadora Portuaria SA since 1998, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FBA – Franco Operadora Portuaria SA since 2001, CEO and Board Member of Da Barra since 2002. He also serves as Board Member at UNICA – the Federation of Sugarcane Industries of Sao Paulo State. Prior to joining the Company, he served on the Board of Directors of UNIBANCO - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA from 1971 to 1973 and, from 1973 to 1980, he was Finance Director of Industrias Votorantim SA. He obtained a degree in Mechanical Production Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1972.

Mario Augusto da Silva Mr. Mario Augusto da Silva serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio since April 19, 2016.

Marcos Marinho Lutz Mr. Marcos Marinho Lutz serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Cosan SA Industria e Comercio since April 30, 2015. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the company until April 1, 2015. Before joining the Company, he served as Infrastructure and Energy Officer at CSN for four years and was Member of the Board of Directors of MRS Logistica, CFN Railways and Ita Energetica. Before that, he was Operations Officer of Ultracargo SA. He gained a Bachelor's in Naval Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Master's in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Marcelo de Souza Scarcela Portela Mr. Marcelo de Souza Scarcela Portela serves as Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director of Cosan SA Industria e Comercio since 2008. Till this date, he was Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He has advised the Company in corporate litigations, contracts and advisory issues, in addition to commercial and civil law in general. He received a degree in Law in 1983 and a Masters degree in Commercial Law in 1988 from the Universidade of Sao Paulo, as well as a post graduate degree in 1990 from the Law School of McGill University, Montreal, Canada.

Paula Kovarsky Ms. Paula Kovarsky serves as Director of Investor Relations of Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio. She has a degree in Production Engineering from Pontifica Universidade Catolica and an MBA in Finance from IBMEC. She is an experienced professional with 20 years in Oil & Gas sector having worked at Itau BBA for 9 years in various positions, such as Head of Brazil Equity Research, Head of Latam Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals and Head of Utilities. Before that, she has worked at Shell for 10 years as business developer manager in Gas & Power and E&P divisions.

Ricardo Dell Aquila Mussa Mr. Ricardo Dell Aquila Mussa serves as Member of the Executive Board, Cosan Lubricant's Executive Officer of Cosan SA Industria e Comercio since January 4, 2015.

Burkhard Otto Cordes Mr. Burkhard Otto Cordes serves as a Director of Cosan SA Industria e Comercio since 2005. He has seven years of financial market experience, having worked at Banco BBM SA in the commercial area with focus on the middle market and corporate segments. He currently holds the position of Financial Manager at Banco BBM SA. Previously, he worked in the financial area of IBM Brazil. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1997 and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) in 2001.

Dan Ioschpe Mr. Dan Ioschpe serves as Independent Director at Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio since April 30, 2015. He graduated from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, with a postgraduate degree Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth College (EUA) in 1991. He joined Iochpe-Maxion in 1986, where he held several positions until June 1996, when he left to take the presidency of AGCO in Brazil. He returned to Iochpe-Maxion in January 1998, assuming the presidency in the same year, remaining until March 2014.