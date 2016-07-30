Name Description

John Chambers Mr. John T. Chambers is no longer Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective December 11, 2017. Mr. Chambers, who was appointed Executive Chairman in July 2015, served as Cisco’s Chief Executive Officer from January 1995 until July 2015, and he also served as President from January 1995 to November 2006. He joined Cisco as Senior Vice President in January 1991 and was promoted to Executive Vice President in June 1994, prior to assuming the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer in January 1995. Before joining Cisco, Mr. Chambers was employed by Wang Laboratories, Inc. for eight years, where, in his last role, he was the Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations.

Charles Robbins Mr. Charles H. Robbins is re designated as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective December 11, 2017. He joined Cisco in December 1997, from which time until March 2002 he held a number of managerial positions within Cisco’s sales organization. Mr. Robbins was promoted to Vice President in March 2002, assuming leadership of Cisco’s U.S. channel sales organization. Additionally, in July 2005 he assumed leadership of Cisco’s Canada channel sales organization. In December 2007, Mr. Robbins was promoted to Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial, and in August 2009 he was appointed Senior Vice President, U.S. Enterprise, Commercial and Canada. In July 2011, Mr. Robbins was named Senior Vice President, Americas. In October 2012, Mr. Robbins was promoted to Senior Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations, in which position he served until assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Kelly Kramer Ms. Kelly A. Kramer is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. She served in that position until October 2014 and served as Cisco’s Senior Vice President, Business Technology and Operations Finance from October 2013 until December 2014. She was appointed to her current position effective January 2015. From January 2009 until she joined Cisco, Ms. Kramer served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GE Healthcare Systems. Ms. Kramer served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging from August 2007 to January 2009 and as Chief Financial Officer of GE Healthcare Biosciences from January 2006 to July 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Kramer held various leadership positions with GE corporate and other GE businesses. She is a member of the board of directors of Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Rebecca Jacoby Ms. Rebecca Jacoby is Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. She served, successively, as a manager, director and vice president within Cisco’s global supply chain organization from March 1995 until November 2003. In November 2003, Ms. Jacoby assumed the role of Vice President, Customer Service and Operations Systems, serving in this capacity until October 2006 when she was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Cisco. Ms. Jacoby held the SVP/CIO position until being promoted to her current position effective July 2015. She is a member of the board of directors of S&P Global Inc.

Christopher Dedicoat Mr. Chris Dedicoat is Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Field Operations of the Company. From June 1995 through April 1999, he served as a manager and then as a director within the United Kingdom portion of Cisco’s Europe sales organization, overseeing both commercial and enterprise accounts. In April 1999, Mr. Dedicoat was appointed Vice President, Europe, and in June 2003 he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Europe, serving as Cisco’s lead sales executive for Europe. In July 2011, Mr. Dedicoat was appointed Senior Vice President, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Mr. Dedicoat was appointed to his current position effective July 2015.

Karen Walker Ms. Karen Walker is Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. From February 2012 to January 2013, Ms. Walker served as Senior Vice President, Segment, Services and Partner Marketing, and from February 2013 until May 2015 as Senior Vice President, Go To Market. In May 2015, Ms. Walker was promoted to her current position. Ms. Walker joined Cisco from Hewlett-Packard, where she held business and consumer leadership positions including Vice President of Alliances and Marketing for HP Services, and Vice President of Strategy and Marketing for both the Consumer Digital Entertainment and Personal Systems groups.

Mark Chandler Mr. Mark Chandler is Senior Vice President - Legal Services, Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Secretary of Cisco Systems, Inc. He served as Cisco’s Managing Attorney for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa from December 1996 until June 1999; as Director, Worldwide Legal Operations from June 1999 until February 2001; and was promoted to Vice President, Worldwide Legal Services in February 2001. In October 2001, Mr. Chandler was promoted to Vice President, Legal Services and General Counsel, and in May 2003 he additionally was appointed Secretary, a position he held through November 2015. In February 2006, Mr. Chandler was promoted to Senior Vice President, and in May 2012 he was appointed Chief Compliance Officer. Before joining StrataCom, Mr. Chandler had served as Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel of Maxtor Corporation.

Carol Bartz Ms. Carol A. Bartz is Lead Independent Director of Cisco Systems Inc. Since November 2005, she has served as Lead Independent Director. Ms. Bartz served as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors of Yahoo! Inc. from January 2009 to September 2011 and as President of Yahoo! from April 2009 to September 2011. From May 2006 to February 2009, she was Executive Chairman of the Board of Autodesk, Inc. From April 1992 to April 2006, she served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Autodesk. Prior to that, Ms. Bartz was employed by Sun Microsystems, Inc. from 1983 to April 1992. Ms. Bartz also has previously served on the boards of AirTouch Communications, Inc., BEA Systems, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, the New York Stock Exchange and Network Appliance, Inc.

Brenton Saunders Mr. Brenton L. Saunders serves as Director of the Company. He has a long history of leadership in business and in the healthcare industry in particular. He was elected Chairman of Allergan plc in 2016, and has served as CEO and President since July 2014. He previously served as CEO and President of Forest Laboratories, Inc. from October 2013 until July 2014 and had served as a Director of Forest beginning in 2011. In addition, Saunders served as CEO of Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, a leading global eye health company, from March 2010 until August 2013. Saunders serves on the board of directors at RWJBarnabas Health and is a member of the Business Council and PhRMA. He holds a JD and MBA from Temple University and a BA from the University of Pittsburgh.

M. Michele Burns Ms. M. Michele Burns is an Independent Director of Cisco Systems, Inc. She has served as the Center Fellow and Strategic Advisor to the Stanford Center on Longevity at Stanford University since August 2012. She served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Retirement Policy Center sponsored by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. from October 2011 to February 2014. From September 2006 to October 2011, Ms. Burns served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mercer LLC, a global leader for human resources and related financial advice and services. She assumed that role after joining Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. in March 2006 as Chief Financial Officer. From May 2004 to January 2006, Ms. Burns served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer of Mirant Corporation, where she successfully helped Mirant restructure and emerge from bankruptcy. In 1999, Ms. Burns joined Delta Air Lines, Inc. assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2000 and holding that position through April 2004. She began her career in 1981 at Arthur Andersen LLP and became a partner in 1991. Ms. Burns also currently serves on the boards of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Etsy, Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. She previously served as a director of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., ending in 2013.

Michael Capellas Mr. Michael D. Capellas is an Independent Director of Cisco Systems, Inc. He has served as founder and Chief Executive Officer of Capellas Strategic Partners since November 2012. He served as Chairman of the Board of VCE Company, LLC from January 2011 until November 2012 and as Chief Executive Officer of VCE from May 2010 to September 2011. Mr. Capellas was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data Corporation from September 2007 to March 2010. From November 2002 to January 2006, he served as Chief Executive Officer of MCI, Inc. (“MCI”), previously WorldCom. From November 2002 to March 2004, he was also Chairman of the Board of WorldCom, and he continued to serve as a member of the board of directors of MCI until January 2006. Mr. Capellas left MCI as planned in early January 2006 upon its acquisition by Verizon Communications Inc. Previously, Mr. Capellas was President of Hewlett-Packard Company from May 2002 to November 2002. Before the merger of Hewlett-Packard and Compaq Computer Corporation in May 2002, Mr. Capellas was President and Chief Executive Officer of Compaq, a position he had held since July 1999, and Chairman of the Board of Compaq, a position he had held since September 2000. Mr. Capellas held earlier positions as Chief Information Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Compaq. Mr. Capellas also currently serves on the board of directors of Flextronics International Ltd. (“Flextronics”).

Amy Chang Ms. Amy L. Chang is an Independent Director of the Company. She has served as the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Accompany, Inc., a relationship intelligence platform company, since May 2013. Prior to founding Accompany, Ms. Chang was with Google Inc. from July 2005 to November 2012, most recently serving as Global Head of Product, Google Ads Measurement and Reporting. Prior to joining Google, Ms. Chang held product management and strategy positions at eBay Inc. from May 2003 to June 2005. She also previously served as a consultant with McKinsey & Company, specializing in semiconductors, software and services. Ms. Chang also currently serves on the board of directors of Splunk Inc. She previously served as a director of Informatica Corporation, ending in 2015.

John Hennessy Dr. John L. Hennessy Ph.D. is an Independent Director of Cisco Systems, Inc. He served as President of Stanford University from September 2000 until August 2016. He currently serves as the inaugural Shriram Family Director of the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program at Stanford University. He served as Provost of Stanford from June 1999 to August 2000, Dean of the Stanford University School of Engineering from June 1996 to June 1999, and Chair of the Stanford University Department of Computer Science from September 1994 to March 1996. Dr. Hennessy also currently serves on the board of directors of Alphabet Inc.

Kristina Johnson Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Cisco Systems, Inc. Dr. Johnson is the Chief Executive Officer of Cube Hydro Partners, LLC, a clean energy company, and a joint venture between Enduring Hydro, a company she founded in January 2011 and I Squared Capital, a private equity firm. From May 2009 to October 2010, Dr. Johnson served as Under Secretary of Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy. Prior to this, Dr. Johnson was Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at The Johns Hopkins University from 2007 to 2009 and Dean of the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University from 1999 to 2007. Previously, she served as a professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, University of Colorado and as director of the National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center for Optoelectronics Computing Systems at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She holds 119 U.S. and international patents and has received the John Fritz Medal, widely considered the highest award given in the engineering profession. Dr. Johnson was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2015 and she is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Dr. Johnson currently serves on the boards of directors of Boston Scientific Corporation and The AES Corporation.

Roderick McGeary Mr. Roderick C. McGeary CPA is an Independent Director of Cisco Systems, Inc. He served as Chairman of Tegile Systems, Inc. from June 2010 to June 2012. From November 2004 to December 2009, he served as Chairman of the Board of BearingPoint, Inc. and also was interim Chief Executive Officer of BearingPoint from November 2004 to March 2005. BearingPoint filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in February 2009 and its plan under Chapter 11 was declared effective as of December 30, 2009. Mr. McGeary served as Chief Executive Officer of Brience, Inc. from July 2000 to July 2002. From April 2000 to June 2000, he served as a Managing Director of KPMG Consulting LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BearingPoint, Inc. (formerly KPMG Consulting, Inc.). From August 1999 to April 2000, he served as Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of BearingPoint, Inc. From January 1997 to August 1999, he was employed by KPMG LLP as its Co-Vice Chairman of Consulting. Prior to 1997, he served in several capacities with KPMG LLP, including audit partner for technology clients. Mr. McGeary is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from Lehigh University. Mr. McGeary also currently serves on the boards of directors of PACCAR Inc. and Raymond James Financial, Inc. He previously served as a director of Dionex Corporation and National Semiconductor Corporation, each ending in 2011.

Arun Sarin Mr. Arun Sarin is an Independent Director of Cisco Systems, Inc. He previously served on the Board of Directors from September 1998 to July 2003. In April 2003, he became CEO designate of Vodafone Group Plc and served as its Chief Executive Officer from July 2003 to July 2008. He also served as a member of the board of directors of that company from 1999 to 2008. From July 2001 to January 2003, he was Chief Executive Officer of Accel-KKR Telecom. He was the Chief Executive Officer of InfoSpace, Inc., and a member of its board of directors from April 2000 to January 2001. He was the Chief Executive Officer of the USA/Asia Pacific Region for Vodafone AirTouch Plc from July 1999 to April 2000. From February 1997 to July 1999, he was the President of AirTouch Communications, Inc. Prior to that, from April 1994 to February 1997, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of AirTouch International. Mr. Sarin joined AirTouch Communications, Inc. in 1994 as Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and Development upon its demerger from Pacific Telesis Group, which he joined in 1984. Mr. Sarin also currently serves on the boards of directors of Accenture plc, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation. Mr. Sarin served as a Senior Advisor at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. from October 2009 to October 2014. He previously served as a director of Safeway, Inc., ending in 2015. In 2010, Mr. Sarin was named an Honorary Knight of the British Empire for services to the communications industry.