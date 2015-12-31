Name Description

Michael Harris Mr. Michael D. (Mike) Harris, Sr., serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Company. Mr. Harris is a senior business advisor at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, a law firm, and was previously a senior business advisor at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP and prior to that at Goodmans LLP. Mr. Harris was the Premier of the Province of Ontario from 1995 to 2002. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Colliers International Group Inc. and Route 1 Inc. (Chair), and is a former Director of FirstService Corporation, Element Financial Corporation, Magna International Inc. (former Chair), Augen Capital Corporation and EnGlobe Corporation. He holds the ICD.D designation.

W. Binions Mr. W. Brent Binions serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences. Mr. Binions has been the President and CEO of Chartwell since May 1, 2009 and was appointed President of Chartwell in April 2008. Mr. Binions was Executive Vice-President of Chartwell from November 2003 to April 2008. Mr. Binions has over 35 years of experience in the seniors housing sector. Prior to joining Chartwell, Mr. Binions was President and Chief Executive Officer of JBG Management Inc., a family business which owned and operated three long-term care homes and two retirement homes, which were sold to Chartwell as part of its initial public offering. Mr. Binions is a past President of the Ontario Long Term Care Association and a past VicePresident of the Ontario Residential Care Association. He holds an LL.B from Osgoode Hall Law School and practiced law prior to joining JBG Management as an executive.

Vlad Volodarski Mr. Vlad Volodarski serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investment Officer of Chartwell Retirement Residences. Mr. Volodarski is a Chartered Accountant with over eight years of experience in public accounting, specializing in the real estate and construction industries. Prior to joining Chartwell REIT as Vice President Finance in December 2003, he was senior manager with KPMG LLP.

Karen Sullivan Ms. Karen Sullivan serves as Chief Operating Officer of Chartwell Retirement Residences. Ms. Sullivan was Former Executive Vice President of People and Long Term Care, Chartwell, CSH Trust and CMCC and she has been with company since January 2008. Previously, she was the Executive Director of the Ontario Long Term Care Association, an organization she worked with for over 20 years.

Sheri Chateauvert Ms. Sheri Chateauvert serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Chartwell Retirement Residences. She was Former Executive Vice President - Finance and Administration of CMCC. She has been Finance Executive, Chartwell; Finance Executive, Revera Inc. (formerly Retirement Residences REIT); Finance Executive, CPL Long Term Care REIT.

Jonathan Boulakia Mr. Jonathan Michael Boulakia serves as Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Chartwell Retirement Residences. He is a former Counsel, CIBC; former Vice-President and General Counsel, NBS Technologies Inc. He was Former Executive Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary of Chartwell, CSH Trust and CMCC.

Lise Bastarache Ms. Lise Bastarache serves as an Independent Trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences. Ms Bastarache is an economist and Corporate Director, and a former executive for RBC Financial Group. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (where she is a member of the Audit Committee) and The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (where she is a member of the Audit Committee, Human Resources and Compensation Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee) and is a former director of NB Power Corporation. She is also a former Member of the Board of Governors and former Chair of the Finance Committee of Université de Moncton. Ms Bastarache holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Economics from l’Université du Québec à Montréal, and has pursued doctoral studies at McGill University, specializing in macroeconomics.

Andre Kuzmicki Mr. Andre R. Kuzmicki serves as an Independent Trustee of the Company. Mr. Kuzmicki is Executive Director of the Program in Real Estate and Infrastructure, Director of the Master Real Estate and Infrastructure and Adjunct Professor at the Schulich School of Business, York University and President of Excellent! Inc., a real estate consulting firm. He is also Adjunct Professor of Real Estate Development in the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University. Prior to launching his teaching career in 1998, Mr. Kuzmicki managed the real estate investment portfolio for the Canadian arm of the Prudential Insurance Company of America. Mr. Kuzmicki currently serves on the board of Dorsay Development Corporation. He previously served on the boards of DREAM Unlimited Corp, RealNet Canada Inc., Artis REIT, Bentall Corporation and The Bentall Group. He holds an MBA from McGill University.

Sidney Robinson Mr. Sidney P. H. Robinson serves as an Independent Trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences. Mr. Robinson is currently a Corporate Director. He was a senior partner of Torys LLP, a law firm, until January 2004, practising corporate/commercial law, with emphasis on financings, mergers and acquisitions and international projects. In his practice, Mr. Robinson acted as strategic and legal advisor to senior management and boards of many large corporate issuers. Mr. Robinson was a long-time member of Torys LLP’s executive committee. Mr. Robinson is a member of the Board of Directors of Amerigo Resources Inc., where he sits on the Audit and the Nominating Committees and is Chair of the Compensation Committee, and is a former director of Rio Alto Mining Limited and of Inmet Mining Corporation. He has also served on the Board of Directors of several private corporations, is a founding partner of Butterfield & Robinson Inc., and was the first Chairman of Canada Post Corporation’s Real Estate Advisory Committee. Mr. Robinson holds an M.A. and an LL.B from the University of Toronto and an LL.M from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Sharon Sallows Ms. Sharon Sallows serves as an Independent Trustee of the Company. Ms Sallows is currently a member of the Board of Trustees, Chair of the Investment Committee and Human Resources and Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of RioCan REIT, and is a former member of the Board of Directors and of the Human Resources and Compensation, Investment and Audit Committees of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. Until 2009, Ms Sallows was a principal in Ryegate Capital Corporation, a company engaged in merchant banking as well as the provision of financial and strategic advisory services to institutional and corporate clients. Ms Sallows is a former Executive Vice-President of MICC Properties Inc. and previously held various positions at the Bank of Montreal, including Senior Vice-President, Real Estate, Corporate Banking. Ms Sallows received a B.A. from Carleton University, a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, a Ph.D. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and holds the ICD.D designation.