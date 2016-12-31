Name Description

Mark Leonard Mr. Mark Henri Leonard is a Chairman of the Board, President of Constellation Software Inc. Mr. Leonard founded CSI in 1995. Prior to founding CSI, Mr. Leonard worked in the venture capital business for eleven years. Mr. Leonard holds a BSc. from the University of Guelph, and a MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Jamal Baksh Mr. Jamal Baksh is a Chief Financial Officer of Constellation Software Inc., effective March 11, 2013. Mr. Baksh has been with CSI since 2003 when he joined as Controller of the Jonas Operating Group. Mr. Baksh is currently the Chief Financial Officer of CSI. Prior to assuming this role, he has served in a number of senior executive roles within Jonas and CSI including Vice President of Finance for CSI reporting to the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Baksh is a Certified Management Accountant and holds an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo.

Jeff Bender Mr. Jeff Bender is Chief Executive Officer - Harris Operating Group, Director of Constellation Software Inc. Mr. Bender joined CSI in 1999 after spending 7 years at Deloitte LLP. Mr. Bender has been the Chief Executive Officer for Constellation's Harris Operating Group since 2002. Mr. Bender is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a BCom from Carleton University. Mr. Bender is also on the Board of Directors of PDI Inc., a private software company headquartered in Temple, Texas.

John Billowits Mr. John Edward Billowits is a Chief Executive Officer - Vela Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., effective March 11, 2013. Mr. Billowits has been with CSI since 2003 when he joined as the CFO of Jonas Operating Group. Mr. Billowits is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Vela Operating Group. Prior to assuming this role, he held numerous positions within CSI, including Chief Financial Officer of CSI and President of Jonas Club Division. Prior to joining CSI, Mr. Billowits held a number of roles with Bain & Company, Dell Computers and PwC. Mr. Billowits is a Chartered Professional Accountant, holds an MBA with Distinction from the London Business School and Honours BBA with Distinction from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Dexter Salna Mr. Dexter Salna is President - Constellation Homebuilders Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc. Mr. Salna joined CSI in 1995 and is currently the President of Perseus Operating Group. Prior to his current role, Mr. Salna held various senior executive positions with our Volaris Operating Group since 1995. From January 2000 to March 2001, Mr. Salna took a leave of absence from Volaris to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Salna received a B.A.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the University of Toronto, an M.S. in Construction Management and Engineering from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Barry Symons Mr. Barry Symons is Chief Executive Officer - Jonas Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc. Mr. Symons joined CSI in 1997. During his tenure with CSI, Mr. Symons has held various senior financial and operational management positions within CSI and our subsidiaries. In August 2007 Mr. Symons was appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer of our Jonas Operating Group. Prior to this appointment he was the Chief Financial Officer of CSI from 2004 to 2007. Before joining CSI, Mr. Symons was with a major international accounting firm in varying roles of increasing responsibility. Mr. Symons holds a Chartered Accountancy designation and a BBA (Honours) degree from Wilfrid Laurier University both of which were received with distinction.

Robin Van Poelje Mr. Robin Van Poelje is Chief Executive Officer - Total Specific Solutions of the Company. Mr. Van Poelje has been with CSI since January 2014. From January 2010 to now, Mr. Van Poelje has been the Chief Executive Officer of TSS, based in the Netherlands. Mr. Van Poelje holds a BSc. in Economics from the University of Groningen, the Netherlands and is a post graduate in Marketing and Strategy from École Supérieure de Commerce de Montpellier, France.

Mark Miller Mr. Mark Robert Miller is Chief Operating Officer, Director of Constellation Software Inc., and Chief Executive Officer, Volaris Operating Group. Mr. Miller has been with CSI, holding positions with us and our subsidiaries for well over 20 years. Mr. Miller currently spends the majority of his time as the Chief Executive Officer of Volaris Operating Group and Trapeze Operating Group, but also acts as our Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Miller received a B.Sc. in Statistics and a B.Sc. in Mathematics from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. In addition, Mr. Miller has attended the Executive Marketing Program at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Miller is also on the Board of Directors of Medgate Inc. and pVelocity Inc., two private software companies both headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Bernard Anzarouth Mr. Bernard Anzarouth is Chief Investment Officer of Constellation Software Inc. Mr. Anzarouth joined CSI in 1995. He works closely with our Operating Groups to identify and pursue opportunities for platform acquisitions and acquisitions in our existing vertical markets on a global basis. Before joining CSI, Mr. Anzarouth was AVP Business Development for Ascom Inc., a Swiss-based technology corporation from 1993 to 1994. Prior to that Mr. Anzarouth held various positions with IBM. Mr. Anzarouth holds a B.Eng. in Electrical/Computer Engineering from McGill University and an MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD).

Mark Dennison Mr. Mark Dennison is General Counsel, Secretary of Constellation Software Inc. Mr. Dennison joined CSI in 2001, initially working within the Volaris Operating Group and moving to CSI head office in 2007. Prior to joining Constellation, Mr. Dennison worked in the law department at Bombardier Aerospace. Mr. Dennison was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1999. He has received an LL.B. from the University of Toronto and a B.A. from the University of Windsor.

Stephen Scotchmer Mr. Stephen R. Scotchmer is a Lead Independent Director of Constellation Software Inc. Mr. Scotchmer has been a member of the Board since 2000. He is currently a director of Manitou Investment Management Ltd., which he co-founded in 1999. From 1982 until 1987, he served as President of Bay Mills Ltd., a TSX listed company in the business of manufacturing engineered materials. Mr. Scotchmer is an engineering graduate of Queen’s University.

Lawrence Cunningham Prof. Lawrence Cunningham serves as Director of the Company. Lawrence Cunningham is the Henry St. George Tucker III Research Professor at George Washington University Law School, lecturing on its main campus in Washington DC and serving as the Founding Director of its business law programs in New York City. Prof. Cunningham is best known for collaborating with Warren Buffett in self-publishing, since 1997, The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America , as well as for books such as The AIG Story (with Hank Greenberg) and Quality Investing (with AKO Capital). He consults for corporations and boards on corporate culture and governance, serving a wide range of public and private companies. Prof. Cunningham has been a director of Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE), a real estate investment trust focused on luxury hotels; Mobile Nerd, a provider of secure single sign-on access to software and applications from any device; and Pearl West Group, a private Canadian investment company specializing in digital marketing. He is a member of the Dean's Council of Lerner College of Business of the University of Delaware and on the Editorial Board of the Museum of American Finance. Previous positions include practicing corporate law with Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Academic Dean of Boston College Law School; and Director of the Heyman Center on Corporate Governance at Cardozo Law School. Prof. Cunningham holds a bachelor's degree in economics (with honors) from the University of Delaware and a juris doctor (law) degree from Cardozo ( magna cum laude ).

Meredith Hayes Mr. Meredith Hall Hayes is Independent Director of Constellation Software Inc., since 2013. Mr. Hayes joined The CSL Group Inc. in 1981. He served as President and CEO from 1995 until his retirement in 2008. Mr. Hayes served as Executive Vice President and CFO from 1992 to 1995 and also served as a Vice President and Treasurer from 1989 to 1992. Prior to that, Mr. Hayes was The CSL Group Inc.’s Director of Finance. He currently holds a director or advisory position at a number of organizations including The CSL Group Inc., CSL Pension Fund Society, Horizon Capital Holdings Inc., Canadian Executive Service Organization, and Cape Breton University’s Shannon School of Business. Mr. Hayes holds a BA (honors) from Bishop’s University in Quebec and attended the Western Executive Program at the University of Western Ontario.

Robert Kittel Mr. Robert Kittel is Independent Director of Constellation Software Inc., with effect from July 31, 2013. Mr. Kittel has been the Chief Operating Officer of The Westaim Corporation since January 2013. The Westaim Corporation is a Canadian-based publicly traded financial and investment holding company. Previously he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Goodwood Inc., an investment management firm that he joined in 2002. From 2000 through 2002, he was Vice President and Analyst of a Canadian-based hedge fund investment firm. From 1997 through 2000, Mr. Kittel was employed by the Cadillac Fairview Corporation, a commercial real estate development company in the investments area. Prior to 1997, Mr. Kittel was a staff accountant at KPMG LLP. Mr. Kittel has served as a director on several public boards, both in Canada and the United States. Mr. Kittel holds a BBA Honours (Gold Medalist) from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Paul McFeeters Mr. Paul J. McFeeters is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. McFeeters retired from OpenText where he served as the Chief Financial Officer from June 2006. Mr. McFeeters has more than thirty years of business experience, including previous employment as Chief Financial Officer of Platform Computing Inc., a grid computing software vendor from 2003 to 2006, and of Kintana Inc., a privately-held IT governance software provider, from 2000 to 2003. Mr. McFeeters also held President and CEO positions at MD Private Trust from 1997 to 2000. Between 1981 and 1996 Mr. McFeeters worked at Municipal Financial Corporation and held various progressive positions there including CFO, COO, President and CEO. Since 2015, Mr. McFeeters has been a Board Advisor for Hootsuite, a social media management company. From 2007 to January 2016, Mr. McFeeters was a member of the board of Blueprint Software Systems Inc., an enterprise requirements software solutions provider. Mr. McFeeters holds a B.B.A (Honours) from Wilfrid Laurier University and a MBA from Schulich School of Business at York University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.