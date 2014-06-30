Name Description

George McCarthy Mr. George F. McCarthy is Independent Chairman of the Board of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., since 1999. Mr. McCarthy was President of The Americas, Allied Domecq Spirits & Wine, from 1995 to 2000, and President of North America, Allied Domecq Spirits & Wine, from 1993 to 1995. He was President of Joseph E. Seagram & Sons Limited in Montréal, Québec, from 1991 to 1993, and President of Seagram Far East, from 1988 to 1991. Prior to joining Seagram, Mr. McCarthy served in various executive positions with The Pillsbury Company, as well as in various sales and marketing positions with Heublein Inc. and E & J Gallo Winery. Mr. McCarthy has a BS degree from University of Detroit and an MBA from University of Chicago.

R. Patrick O'Driscoll Mr. R. Patrick O'Driscoll is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., since July 1, 2009. Mr. O’Driscoll was President and Chief Executive Officer of Malibu-Kahlúa International, a dba of Pernod Ricard U.S.A. LLC, from 2007 to 2009, after serving as Commercial Director of Chivas Brothers Ltd. since January 2002. He joined Pernod Ricard as Marketing Manager of Campbell Distillers in 1992. Prior to joining Pernod Ricard, Mr. O’Driscoll held various positions with International Distillers & Vintners since 1985.

Antonio Sanchez Mr. Antonio Sanchez has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., effective Sept. 1, 2015. Mr. Sanchez brings extensive financial and operational experience to Corby, having served in various executive capacities. He has over 19 years of industry experience in Asia (Japan), Europe (Spain, Czech Republic, United Kingdom) and America (United States, Mexico) with several Pernod Ricard affiliates and predecessor companies. Prior to joining Corby, he served as chief financial officer of Pernod Ricard Japan, following the same role at Jan-Becher, where he was involved in both distribution and production at the Pernod Ricard affiliates. He has a master of business administration from the Instituto de Empresa (Spain), and a bachelor of science in management and economics from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Leburn will assist Mr. Sanchez with his transition into his new role in the months ahead.

Marc Valencia Mr. Marc A. Valencia is Vice President - Public Affairs, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited. He served as Vice-President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Privacy Officer of the Corporation, from 2007 to 2010. Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Corporation, from 2004 to 2007.

Stephane Cote Mr. Stephane Cote has been appointed as Vice President - Sales of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., effective July 1, 2013. He joined Corby in June 2006 as Sales Director for Ontario. Prior to joining Corby, he worked at Pernod Ricard Canada, where he held the position of Director of Sales for Ontario. Mr. Côté has worked in various senior sales’ roles in seven provinces and has worked in the beverage alcohol industry for 24 years.

Anne Martin Ms. Anne Martin is Vice President - Marketing of the Company. With 19 years at the Pernod Ricard Group, Anne Martin will bring extensive experience to the Corby Executive team, having served in various marketing capacities. She is currently Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Australia. Prior to that, she was Brand Director Prestige Brands with Ricard. Ms. Martin graduated from the ESCP Business school.

Paul Holub Mr. Paul G. Holub is Vice President - Human Resources of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., since February 13, 2007. He served as Vice-President, Human Resources Operations, of Pernod Ricard North America, from 2006 to 2007. Vice-President, HR Centre of Expertise, America, and Vice-President, Compensation & Benefits, North America, of Allied Domecq PLC/Pernod Ricard North America, from 2004 to 2006.

James Stanski Mr. James M. Stanski is Vice President - Production of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., since November 12, 2009. He is Vice-President, Production, of Hiram Walker & Sons Limited. Vice-President, Production, and Director of Production of Hiram Walker & Sons Limited, in 2007. He served as Site Manager of Hiram Walker & Sons Limited, from 2005 to 2006.

Claude Boulay Mr. Claude Boulay is Director of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., since July 1, 2008. Mr. Claude Boulay is external legal counsel of Pernod Ricard Americas. Mr. Boulay has served as external legal counsel and corporate secretary of Pernod Ricard Canada since 1996.

Paul Duffy Mr. Paul Duffy serves as Director of the Company. He has over 22 years at the Pernod Ricard Group, Mr. Duffy brings extensive experience to the Corby board of directors, having served in various executive capacities. He is currently chairman and chief executive officer of The Absolut Company, and has been appointed chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America and CEO of Pernod Ricard USA, effective July 1, 2016. He is also a member of the Pernod Ricard Group executive committee. Mr. Duffy graduated from the University of Dublin, Trinity College, with a bachelor in business studies, and undertook his training as a chartered accountant with KPMG Dublin.

Kate Thompson Ms. Kate Thompson serves as Director of the Company. With 19 years at the Pernod Ricard Group, Kate Thompson brings extensive experience to the Corby Board of Directors, having served in various executive capacities in legal, public affairs and communications. She is currently Legal Director for Pernod Ricard EMEA and LATAM. Prior to that, she was the Legal, Corporate Affairs and Communications Director at Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd. Ms. Thompson graduated from the University of Adelaide, with a Bachelor in Law (Honours) and a Bachelor in Commerce.

Robert Llewellyn Mr. Robert L. Llewellyn is Independent Director of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., since January 20, 1999. He is a corporate director. Mr. Llewellyn has a BS degree from Pennsylvania State University, an MBA from Boston University and a Certificate of Financial Literacy for Directors from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. Mr. Llewellyn was Senior Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, from 1990 to 1999.

Donald Lussier Mr. Donald V. Lussier is Independent Director of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited., since November 12, 2009. Mr. Donald Lussier was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission (“MLCC”), from 2001 to 2009. During his 35 years at the MLCC, Mr. Lussier held a number of positions in marketing, retail, purchasing and distribution. Prior to joining the MLCC, Mr. Lussier was employed with the Manitoba Government, Department of Finance, and in Ottawa with the Ministry of Transport in Corporate Planning. Mr. Lussier has a B Comm degree from the University of Manitoba.