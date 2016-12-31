Name Description

Nancy Southern Ms. Nancy C. Southern serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Utilities Limited and Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATCO. Ms. Southern was appointed Chair of Canadian Utilities and ATCO effective December 1, 2012, and continues as President & Chief Executive Officer. She was Deputy Chair of Canadian Utilities and ATCO from 2008 until 2012, and has been President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Utilities and ATCO since January 1, 2003. Previously, she was Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer from 2000 until 2003; Deputy Chief Executive Officer from 1998 until 2000; and Deputy Chairman from 1996 until 2000. Ms. Southern has full responsibility for strategic direction and the operations of Canadian Utilities, reporting to the Board of Directors. She is also a director of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. and an Honorary Director of the Bank of Montreal. Ms. Southern is a member of The U.S. Business Council; a member of the American Society of Corporate Executives; and a Canadian member of The Trilateral Commission. She is also a member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives; the Canadian Economic Advisory Committee; the Canadian Global Markets Action Plan Advisory Council; and member of the Canadian Advisory Council for Promoting Women on Boards.

Siegfried Kiefer Mr. Siegfried W. Kiefer serves as President - Canadian Utilities Limited and Chief Strategy Officer, ATCO Ltd.

Linda Southern-Heathcott Ms. Linda A. Heathcott serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms. Southern-Heathcott has been a Director of Canadian Utilities Limited since 2000. She is President & Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Meadows Ltd. an internationally recognized equestrian facility, and a Founding Director and Board Chair of AKITA Drilling Ltd. Ms. Southern-Heathcott is also Vice Chair of both ATCO Ltd. and CU Inc. and Chair of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Ms. Southern-Heathcott holds the Corporate Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Brian Bale Mr. Brian R. Bale serves as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Canadian Utilities Limited. He also serves as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of ATCO Ltd. He is responsible for Finance, Accounting, Treasury, Taxation, Risk Management, Regulatory Affairs, Office of the Chief Information Officer and the administration of Internal Audit. He joined ATCO Gas in 1981 and has held progressively senior roles in Canadian Utilities. He was appointed to his current role in 2009.

Erhard Kiefer Mr. Erhard M. Kiefer serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of Canadian Utilities Limited. Mr. Kiefer is a Senior Vice President & Chief Administration Officer, ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited and is responsible for Human Resources, Corporate Secretarial, Marketing and Communications, Security, Real Estate, Aviation, Administration and Special Projects. He is Chair of ATCO Group’s Crisis Management and Donation & Sponsorship Committees. He was Vice President, Human Resources, ATCO Group from 2005 to 2008, Group Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Services from 2008 to 2013, and then Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Services from 2013 to 2014. He was appointed to his current role in June 2014.

Alan Skiffington Mr. Alan M. Skiffington serves as Chief Information Officer, Vice President of Canadian Utilities Limited. He is Chief Information Officer, Vice President of ATCO Ltd. Mr. Skiffington held a several executive level roles with Fortis Alberta Inc. (an investor-owned electricity utility) including Vice President Business Services & CIO.

Carson Ackroyd Mr. Carson J. Ackroyd serves as Vice President - Marketing & Communications of Canadian Utilities Limited. He is a Vice President - Marketing & Communications of ATCO Ltd.

B.J. Black B.J. Black serves as Vice President - Corporate Services of Canadian Utilities Limited.

Lillian Brewster Ms. Lillian Hvatum-Brewster serves as Vice President - Indigenous Community Relations & Development of Canadian Utilities Limited.

C.M.D. Field Mr. C.M.D. Field serves as Vice President - Pension and Benefits & Human Resources Information Systems of Canadian Utilities Limited.

Robert Neumann Mr. Robert C. Neumann serves as Vice President - Internal Audit of Canadian Utilities Limited.

Clint Warkentin Mr. Clint G. Warkentin serves as Vice President - Finance & Risk of Canadian Utilities Limited.

Carol Gear Ms. Carol Gear serves as Corporate Secretary of Canadian Utilities Limited. She also serves as a Corporate Secretary of ATCO Ltd.

James Simpson Mr. James W. Simpson serves as Lead Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. Mr. Simpson is Lead Director for the Board of Canadian Utilities and a director of ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd. Mr. Simpson, former President of Chevron Canada Resources, retired after a career with Chevron Corporation that spanned 30 years. He is former Chairman of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and has been active in the World Petroleum Congress. Mr. Simpson holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Geology and a M.Sc. in Geophysics, both from the University of Toronto. He is a graduate of the Program for Senior Executives from the Sloan School of Business at M.I.T.

Matthias Bichsel Dr. Matthias F. Bichsel, Ph.D. serves as Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. he recently retired as a member of the Executive Committee of Royal Dutch Shell plc as Projects and Technology Director, with country responsibilities for Australia, New Zealand, Oceania, India and Pakistan. Dr. Bichsel was accountable for the delivery of capital projects; exploration and development drilling; contracting and procurement activities; and upstream and downstream technology development and deployment. In addition, he was responsible for Shell’s safety, environmental and social performance. Prior to that Dr. Bichsel held various senior management roles with Royal Dutch Shell plc. Dr. Bichsel is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers, where he is a member of the Industry Advisory Council. In 2011 Dr. Bichsel was appointed Honorary Professor at the Chinese University of Petroleum, Beijing. Dr. Bichsel has a PhD in Geology from the University of Basel, Switzerland.

Loraine Charlton Ms. Loraine M. Charlton serves as Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. Ms. Charlton is the Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Lintus Resources Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company. From 1996 to 2005 she was Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Investors Petroleum Consultants Ltd. Ms. Charlton holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance, has completed the Certified Financial Planner Program through The Canadian Institute of Financial Planners, She also holds the Corporate Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Robert Francis Mr. Robert B. Francis serves as Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. Mr. Francis is President and Founder of Agriteam Canada Consulting Ltd. and Salasan Inc. These companies specialize in designing and managing large-scale international development projects. The sectors in which they work include government reform, rule of law, judicial reform, health, environment, natural resource management, rural development, agriculture and corporate social responsibility. The companies together currently employ over 450 people in 26 countries. Mr. Francis is a director of the Alberta Livestock Meat Agency. Mr. Francis has a B.Sc. Animal Biology, University of Calgary, a B.Sc., Agriculture, and M.Sc. studies, Agricultural Economics- Marketing, University of Alberta and has completed post graduate studies at the School of Agriculture, University of Nottingham in the U.K.

Robert Normand Mr. Robert J. Normand serves as Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. Mr. Normand is Chair of the Workers Compensation Board of Alberta, the agency which administers workplace insurance for the workers and employers of the Province of Alberta. He retired from the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Alberta Treasury Branches (ATB) in 2008. Prior to joining ATB as Executive Vice-President Sales in 1996, he was employed by the Bank of Montreal for 26 years and held line and credit executive positions in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta. Mr. Normand is a director of ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd. Mr. Normand is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers and holds a B.A. (Econ.) from Sir George Williams University and an M.B.A. from Concordia University.

Hector Rangel Mr. Hector A. Rangel serves as Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. Mr. Rangel is the President of BCP Securities Mexico, a joint venture with BCP Securities LLC, a U.S. investment bank specializing in emerging markets. Prior to Mr. Rangel's appointment to BCP Securities, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Nacional Financiera S.N.C. and Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior and a member of Mexico's cabinet under President Felipe Calderon. Mr. Rangel has extensive corporate and investment banking expertise having held various executive positions with the Grupo Financiero Bancomer from 1991 until 2008, including Chairman of the Board from 2004 to 2008. Mr. Rangel was also President of the Mexico Bankers Association from 2000 to 2002 and President of the Mexican Business Council from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Rangel was recently a member of the Boards of Directors of Fresnillo Plc, Aeromexico SA, Grupo Industrial Maseca S.A. and Gruma, S.A. Mr. Rangel has an Industrial Engineering degree from Purdue University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Laura Reed Ms. Laura A. Reed serves as Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. Ms. Reed was the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Spark Infrastructure (ASX: SKI) from 2008 until May 2012. Spark Infrastructure owned 49% of three electricity distribution businesses in Australia. Before joining Spark Infrastructure, she spent nine years at Envestra Limited (ASX:ENV), a gas distribution company, in a number of senior financial roles including Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Reed is a director and member of the Audit and Nominations Committee of three electricity distribution businesses in Australia, Ausgrid, Endeavor Energy and Essential Energy. Ms. Reed is also a director and Audit Committee Chair of Epic Energy, which owns the Moomba to Adelaide gas transmission pipeline in South Australia, as well as a director of ATCO Australia Pty Ltd. Ms. Reed holds an MBA from Deakin University and a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) and is a fellow of Certified Practising Accountants Australia.

William Sembo Mr. William G. Sembo serves as Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. Mr. Sembo recently retired from his role as Vice Chairman at RBC Capital Markets LLC. With over 40 years of industry experience, Mr. Sembo has spent the majority of his career in energy investment banking. He has expertise in investment banking, corporate credit and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining RBC in 1986, Mr. Sembo held corporate finance and financial planning positions with Toronto Dominion Bank and Asamera Inc. respectively. He has extensive governance expertise having served as a director for both private and public boards as well as numerous not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Sembo currently serves as a director for ARC Resources Ltd. as well as three privately owned enterprises, OMERS Energy Services LP, CEDA International Corporation, and Calgary Scientific Inc. Mr. Sembo has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Calgary.

Karen Watson Ms. Karen M. Watson serves as Independent Director of Canadian Utilities Limited. After 33 years of service with ATCO Group, in December 2009, Ms. Watson retired as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Utilities, ATCO, and CU Inc. and as a director of CU Inc. Following her retirement, Ms. Watson was appointed General Manager of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. from which she retired in December 2011. Ms. Watson received her B.Sc. degree in Mathematics from the University of Alberta. In 2013, Ms. Watson received her ICD.D certification from the Director Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors.