Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal Mr. Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal has served as Chairman of the Board at Becle SA de CV since 1972. He joined the Company in 1964. He held various positions in such fields as operations, finances, sales and marketing, as well as international division. He was appointed Vice Chairman and after that Chairman of the Board at the Company. He is Independent Member of the Board at Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, Grupo Penoles SAB de CV, Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, among others. In addition, he is member of Consejo Coordinador Empresarial, Consejo Mexicano de Comercio Exterior (COMCE), Consejo Mexicano de Negocios and Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad (IMCO). He holds a degree in Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey (ITESM) and Masters degree in Administration from the same institution. He also completed postgraduate courses of Business Administration at Stanford University.

Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta Mr. Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director at Becle SA de CV. He has been CEO at the Company since 2002. He started his career in Jose Cuervo as Director of Centenarian Tequila. After that, as Director of New Products, he launched ‘Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia’. He also set development and innovation path not only for tequila but also rum, vodka, liqueur and energy drinks. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Daniel Elguea Solis Mr. Daniel Elguea Solis serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Becle SA de CV. For ten years he served at Procter & Gamble on various positions. He acted as Associate Director responsible for Cono Sur in Sao Paulo, Brazil. After that he worked at Microsoft as Finance Director – Mexico, Director of Planning and Market Development in Asia and Global Finance Director. In 2008 he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Mark Teasdale Mr. Mark Teasdale has served as President and CEO of Proximo Internacional at Becle SA de CV since 2007. He started his career in the sector of alcoholic beverages in 1987 at Paddington Company, predecessor of Diageo. He served as President and Managing Director for North America at William Grant & Sons.

Alejandro Coronado Mr. Alejandro Coronado serves as Chief Operating Officer at Becle SA de CV since 2015. He has worked at the Company for 18 years acting as Director of Research and Development and Director of Supply Chain. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Occidente (ITESO), as well as Masters degree in Business Administration from ITESM.

Eduardo Amaya Rivera Mr. Eduardo Amaya Rivera has served as General Director of Human Resources at Becle SA de CV since 2016. From 2000 until 2004 he was Director of Human Resources at Kerry in Mexico and Latin America. In 2004 he joined BASF as Director of Human Resources in Mexico. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad La Salle, as well as Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Pedro Pablo Barragan Barragan Mr. Pedro Pablo Barragan Barragan will take up the position of General Director of Legal Affairs at Becle SA de CV effective from 2017. Before joining the Company for 12 years he held the positions of Corporate Legal Director, Legal Director of Operations in South Latin America, as well as Global Compliance Director at Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. He joined the Company in January 2017 as Secretary of the Board. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Panamericana, as well as Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Cristobal Mariscal Mr. Cristobal Mariscal serves as General Director of Legal Affairs and Institutional Relations at Becle SA de CV since 2000. He acted as General Counsel and Legal Director at Grupo San Cristobal. He was also Director of Government Affairs at Eli Lilly and Company in Mexico and Director of Legal Affairs at Transportacion Maritima Mexicana. After that he served as Chief Executive Officer of Asociacion Mexicana Automovilistica, as well as Member of the Board and Regional Vice President of Administration and Human Resources of Unisource Distribuidora. He holds a Masters degree in Law from University of Michigan.

Angel Abarrategui Diez Mr. Angel Abarrategui Diez serves as Executive General Director at Becle SA de CV since 2010. He served as General Director at Unilevar-Bestfoods Mexico. In 2005 he joined Grupo Corvi as Corporate Director. In 2008 he joined Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV as General Director of Global Division. Currently, he is Member of the Board at such companies as Biossmann and MZ Financiera. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad de Deusto.

Luis Carlos de Pablo Gomez del Campo Mr. Luis Carlos de Pablo Gomez del Campo serves as Director of Investor Relations at Becle SA de CV. He joined the Company in 1998 and has held various positions in the field of market information, financial planning and finance. He holds a degree in Applied Mathematics and Actuarial Science from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico, as well as Masters degree in Business Administration from Tepper Business School (Carnegie Mellon University).

Luis Fernando Felix Mr. Luis Fernando Felix has served as General Director of Mexico and LATAM at Becle SA de CV since July 2015. Prior to this, he was General Director of Mexico at the Company from 2009. In 2001 he joined the Company as Director of Marketing and after that he was appointed Director of Sales for Self-service Stores Channel. He started his career in the field of marketing at Richardson-Vicks Company. After that he joined Kimberly Clark de Mexico SAB de CV where he held the position of Products Director. He acted also as Director of Global Business at WarnerLambert. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Guillermo Francke Mr. Guillermo Francke has served as Director of Agricultural Operations at Becle SA de CV since 2015. He started his career at Mobile Forced Air Cooling Services as Director of Sales and Service for United States and Latin America. He acted also as Director of Sales and Marketing at Arysta LifeScience, as well as Global Commercial Director at Citrofrut. He holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, as well as Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas.

Jose Luis Giusti Mr. Jose Luis Giusti has served as Purchasing Director at Becle SA de CV since 2011. He joined the Company in 2008 as Purchasing Director of Operations Unit. From 2001 until 2005 he acted as Purchasing and Logistics Director at Tequila Herradura. He was also Director of Supply at Sukarne. He holds a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, as well as Masters degree in Business Administration from University of Michigan

Jorge Scoria Mr. Jorge Scoria has served as Director of Internal Audit at Becle SA de CV since 2013. He started his career in Bagala SA. In 1981 he joined Seagram Spirits & Wine Group, where he held various positions for over 20 years. From 2012 until 2014 he served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Don Julio. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Ricardo Cervera Lomeli Mr. Ricardo Cervera Lomeli serves as Independent Director at Becle SA de CV. He has over 17 years of experience in investment banking. He worked for Salomon Brothers (NY), Salomon Smith Barney (NY), Citigroup (NY and Mexico). Since 2009 he has been Partnering Founder of VACE Partners. He is also Partnering Founder, shareholder and Member of the Board of Fideicomiso Hipotecario. In addition, he acts as Member of Technical Committee of Fondo Capital Infraestructura, Member of the Board at Procorp SAB de CV and Member of Investments Committee of DIJ Properties. He holds a degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM), as well as Masters of Business Administration from Yale University.

John Millian Mr. John Randolph Millian serves as Independent Director at Becle SA de CV. He held various positions at Diageo LAC, American Express, Shering-Plough and PepsiCo International. He was also member of various organizations, including Amcham Sao Paulo, Baptist International Advisory Board, Tuck School of Business for Latin America, the Caribbean and Apoyo Seguro. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Political Economy from Colorado University and Masters of Business Administration degree from Tuck Business School.

Rogelio Miguel Rebolledo Rojas Mr. Rogelio Miguel Rebolledo Rojas serves as Independent Director at Becle SA de CV. For 27 years he worked at Pepsico Inc., where he held various positions, such as President of Sabritas and Gamesa, President of Frito-Law Latinoamerica y Asia Pacifico. In 2000 he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of international division of Frito-Lay, including Europe, Middle East and South Africa. He is Member of the Board of Clorox Company and Kellogg Company. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, as well as Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Iowa.

Nello Trevisan Mr. Nello Raimund Trevisan serves as Independent Director at Becle SA de CV. He has over 30 years of experience in consumer products sector gained in United States, as well as on global level while working for Heublein Inc, The Stanley Works and The Fleischmann Distilling Company. He is Member of the Board of Truro Vineyards of Cape Cod. He holds Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Administration from Fairfield University, as well as Master of Science degree in Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In addition, he participated in Tuck Executive Program at Dartmouth University.