Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow Mr. Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company’s Board since July 14, 1986. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Intercon, Clevite de Mexico, SA de CV, Industria Mexicana de Equipo Marino SA de CV, Industrial Torres Marmex SA de CV, Mexicana de Aviacion SA de CV, Caterpillar Inc, Textron Inc, Lafarge, Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios AC, Section of the Mexican Council on Foreign Trade, Americas Society and CEAL. In the past, he served as General Coordinator of COECE (Coordinadora de Organismos Empresariales de Comercio Exterior). In addition, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEUPEC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho and attended High Management Program at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Redo Mr. Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Redo serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B de C.V. In addition, he has been on the Company’s Board since July 14, 1986. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Questro, Promotora Cabo Real SA de CV, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Turistico Cabo Real and Grupo Turistico Puerto los Cabos, as well as Chairman of the Development Commission of CNET and Member of the Board of Directors of AHIET.

Carlos Gabriel Orozco Alatorre Mr. Carlos Gabriel Orozco Alatorre serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. He has served as CFO of our sugar business since September 2004 and CULTIBA since September 2011. Previously, he worked for two years in the Mergers & Acquisitions Division of Scotiabank Inverlat and in 1998 entered GAM work as a financial analyst. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Kellogg Northwestern University.

Alejandro Cortina Gallardo Mr. Alejandro Cortina Gallardo serves as Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2014. Currently, he occupies the position of Director of corporate strategic planning of Grupo Industrial Maseca, transnational food enterprise, where works from the year 2004. Prior to his experience at el food, he undertook a company of Commerce from 2000 to 2004 and served as a public servant in the Ministry of trade and Industrial Promotion, where he held the position of Director of negotiations for access to markets from 1994 to 1998. He serves as member of the Board of Directors of Idea inside, company dedicated to the sale of furniture to the final consumer, and Enterprise IMEMSA, exclusive distributor of Yamaha in Mexico engines. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee of group GEPP. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Kellogg School of business at Northwestern University

Juan Cortina Gallardo Mr. Juan A. Cortina Gallardo serves as Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2000. He acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Azucarero Mexico SA de CV, where he also served as Finance Director from 1998 until 2001. Additionally, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Inmobiliaria Geusa since April 2000 and since February 2006 of Grupo Mexicana de Aviacion SA de CV. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Empenos Mexicanos SA de CV. Since March 29, 2006, he has held the position of Vice President of Domestic Trade and International Affairs of the National Chamber of Sugar and Alcohol Industries. He worked for five years in the financial sector in Mexico, United States and Canada for Scotibank Inverlat. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Harvard University.

Gela Lorena Gallardo Larrea Ms. Gela Lorena Gallardo Larrea serves as Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. She also acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of COSMTIKA SA de CV. In the past, she has worked at SAI Consultores AC and Regional Market Makers. She holds a Bachelors degree in International Relations from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Francisco Hill Avendano Mr. Francisco Hill Avendano serves as Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 21, 1994. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Frutas Concentradas SA de CV, Gomas Naturales SA de CV, Compania Mexicana de Agua SA de CV, Aguas Industriales de Vallejo SA de CV, Aguas Industriales de Potosi SA de CV and Pronatura AC. In addition, he serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Frutas Concentradas SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Diego Sanchez Navarro Rivera Torres Mr. Diego Sanchez Navarro Rivera Torres serves as Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has served as Board Member of GAM since 2006. In 2005, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Proyecto Club Residencial Bosques, and in 2006 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Questro. Moreover, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Proyecto El Palmar Tres Vidas in 2007 and later in 2010 he joined Grupo Desarrolla. He is Founder and Member of Crediamigo, Chairman of the Board of VeConstrucciones and participates as Board Member of Net and Grupo Questro. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Newport University.

James Badenoch Berger Mr. James A. Badenoch Berger serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company’s Board since July 15, 1987. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Polimericos Industriales SA de CV. He studied Public Accounting and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France.

Federico Chavez Peon Mr. Federico Chavez Peon serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 2011. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member of GAM since 2006. He serves as Director of Promecap SA de CV and Board Member of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Unifin Arrendadora. He graduated in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Fernando Gerardo Chico Pardo Mr. Fernando Gerardo Chico Pardo serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 2011. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member of GAM since 2006. He is Founder and President of Promecap SC since 1997. Prior to this, he acted as Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero Inbursa SA de CV, Acciones e Inversora Bursatil SA de CV, Casa de Bolsa y Socio Fundador y Presidente de Acciones y Asesoria Bursatil SA de CV, Casa de Bolsa, and Metals Acquisition Director of Salomon Brothers, as well as Representative of Latin America at Mocatta Metals Corporation and Representative in Mexico at Standard Chartered Bank. In addition, he serves as Board Member of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, Grupo Carso, SanbornsH ermanos, Sears Roebuck de Mexico and Grupo Posadas. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration of Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree from the Northwestern University.

Jose Ramon Elizondo Anaya Mr. Jose Ramon Elizondo Anaya serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Inmobiliaria Geusa since April 23, 1990. In addition, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fomento de Capital SA de CV and Member of the Board of Directors of Ekco SA de CV, Editorial Premiere SA de CV and Industrias Voit SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad La Salle and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Eustaquio Escandon Cusi Mr. Eustaquio Escandon Cusi serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Fondo de Optimizacion de Capitales SA de CV and Cofa SA. In addition, he has served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Nadro SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Georgetown University.

Guillermo Guemez Garcia Mr. Guillermo Guemez Garcia serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 2011. He acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of CULTIBA, as well as Chairman of the Executive Committee of GAM between 1993 and 1994. Moreover, he served as Executive Director of the Business Coordinating at TLCAN. From 1995 till 2010, he acted as Deputy Governor of Banco de Mexico. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Consultative Boards of Academia de Musica del Palacio de Mineria AC, as well as of Escuela de Ciencias Economicas y Empresariales of Universidad Panamericana. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidad Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and holds a Master of Science degree from the Stanford University.

Eduardo Legorreta Chauvet Mr. Eduardo Legorreta Chauvet serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 15, 1987. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Teckhem SA de CV, Grupo Bajo Cero SA de CV and De Uriate Talavera SA de CV. In addition, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Opekimar SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Las Americas.

Manuel Marron Gonzalez Mr. Manuel Marron Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV. He has been on the Company’s Board since February 11, 1986. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Editorial Contenido SA de CV, Cablemas SA de CV, Grupo Alval SA de CV, Lufthansa SA de CV, Cia Hotelera Cocoyoc SA de CV, Aluminio SA de CV, Union de Capitales SA de CV and Banco de Mexico. In addition, he has served as Associate of BDO Hernandez Lozano Marron y Cia SC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Ildefonso Ochoa Martinez Mr. Ildefonso Ochoa Martinez serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member of GAM and Arrendamientos Operativos Impulsa SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration of Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and attended IPADE AD-2 studies.

Luis Regordosa Valenciana Mr. Luis Regordosa Valenciana serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 21, 2005. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of C Montoto SA de CV, Medicus SA de CV and Profesionales en Almacenaje y Distribucion SA de CV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Ecologia y Compromiso Empresarial AC and as Regional Advisory Council of Banamex. In the past, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pepsicola Bottlers National Association, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Association of Bottlers of Refrescos y Aguas Carbonatadas AC and Chairman and Council at Universidad de Las Americas. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales de Tarrasa at Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya in Spain.

Lourdes Suayfeta Saenz Ms. Lourdes Suayfeta Saenz serves as Independent Director of Organizacion Cultiba, S.A.B. de C.V. She also acted as Secretary of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practice and Compensation Committees. She holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana.