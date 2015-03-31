Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)
CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
898.20INR
23 Oct 2017
898.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.60 (+0.74%)
Rs6.60 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs891.60
Rs891.60
Open
Rs891.60
Rs891.60
Day's High
Rs901.90
Rs901.90
Day's Low
Rs887.45
Rs887.45
Volume
265,688
265,688
Avg. Vol
282,571
282,571
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55
Rs747.55
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anant Talaulicar
|55
|2003
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sandeep Sinha
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
K. Venkata Ramana
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Norbert Nusterer
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Antonio Leitao
|51
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mark Smith
|2017
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Suzanne Wells
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rajeev Bakshi
|2000
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
P. Dasgupta
|60
|1998
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Nasser Munjee
|64
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Prakash Telang
|68
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Anant Talaulicar
|Mr. Anant J. Talaulicar is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Cummins India Ltd. He serves as Managing Director of Cummins India Area Business Organization (ABO) and of Tata Cummins Ltd., a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Motors, has been in his current position since March 2004. Mr.Talaulicar has worked full-time for Cummins (NYSE:CMI) since 1988 and has held a number of positions in the Company, both in the United States and India. Mr.Talaulicar earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Mysore University in India in 1984, before traveling to the United States where he earned a master's degree in engineering from the University of Michigan in 1985 and a Masters of Business Administration from Tulane University in 1987. He initially joined Cummins as an intern in 1986 while in graduate school, and joined the Company permanently as a financial analyst in the Midrange engine group in 1988. He also held engineering and product management positions in the engine business and was involved with corporate strategy work before joining the Cummins Power Generation business in 1996, where he progressed into general management roles.
|
Sandeep Sinha
|Mr. Sandeep Sinha is Chief Operating Officer of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.
|
K. Venkata Ramana
|Mr. K. Venkata Ramana is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.
|
Norbert Nusterer
|
Antonio Leitao
|Mr. Antonio Leitao is the Non-Executive Director of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.
|
Mark Smith
|
Suzanne Wells
|Ms. Suzanne Wells is Non-Executive Director of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.
|
Rajeev Bakshi
|Mr. Rajeev Bakshi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cummins India Ltd. He joined the Board of Cummins India Limited on October 20, 2000. Mr. Bakshi is a B.A. (Economics) and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management (MM), Bangalore. He possesses experience in Marketing. His management experience will add value to the Board. He is a Director in the following other Companies viz., (i) Marico Industries Limited (ii) JSL Stainless Limited (iii) METRO Cash & Carry Private Limited (iv) METRO Accounting Centre of Excellence Private Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee of the Company and Marico Industries Limited.
|
P. Dasgupta
|Mr. P. S. Dasgupta is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cummins India Limited. Mr. Dasgupta is a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) and also has a post graduate degree in Law (LL.B.).
|
Nasser Munjee
|Shri. Nasser M. Munjee is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cummins India Limited since March 29, 2001. Mr. Nasser Munjee is a monetary economist, educated at the University of Chicago and the London School of Economics (Bachelors and Masters Degrees). His areas of include Housing Development and Infrastructure Finance.
|
Prakash Telang
|Mr. Prakash M. Telang is Independent Non-Executive Director of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Anant Talaulicar
|2,276,000
|
Sandeep Sinha
|--
|
K. Venkata Ramana
|--
|
Norbert Nusterer
|--
|
Antonio Leitao
|--
|
Mark Smith
|--
|
Suzanne Wells
|--
|
Rajeev Bakshi
|580,000
|
P. Dasgupta
|640,000
|
Nasser Munjee
|620,000
|
Prakash Telang
|690,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Anant Talaulicar
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Sinha
|0
|0
|
K. Venkata Ramana
|0
|0
|
Norbert Nusterer
|0
|0
|
Antonio Leitao
|0
|0
|
Mark Smith
|0
|0
|
Suzanne Wells
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Bakshi
|0
|0
|
P. Dasgupta
|0
|0
|
Nasser Munjee
|0
|0
|
Prakash Telang
|0
|0