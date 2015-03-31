Mr. Anant J. Talaulicar is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Cummins India Ltd. He serves as Managing Director of Cummins India Area Business Organization (ABO) and of Tata Cummins Ltd., a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Motors, has been in his current position since March 2004. Mr.Talaulicar has worked full-time for Cummins (NYSE:CMI) since 1988 and has held a number of positions in the Company, both in the United States and India. Mr.Talaulicar earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Mysore University in India in 1984, before traveling to the United States where he earned a master's degree in engineering from the University of Michigan in 1985 and a Masters of Business Administration from Tulane University in 1987. He initially joined Cummins as an intern in 1986 while in graduate school, and joined the Company permanently as a financial analyst in the Midrange engine group in 1988. He also held engineering and product management positions in the engine business and was involved with corporate strategy work before joining the Cummins Power Generation business in 1996, where he progressed into general management roles.