Patrick Daniel Mr. Patrick D. Daniel serves as Chairman of the Board of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Daniel is a director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; a director of Capital Power Corporation, a publicly traded North American power producer; and Chair of the North American Review Board of American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of a publicly traded industrial gases service company. Mr. Daniel served as a director of Enbridge Inc. (“Enbridge”), a publicly traded energy delivery company, from April 2000 to October 2012. During his tenure with Enbridge, he also served as President & Chief Executive Officer from January 2001 to February 2012 and as Chief Executive Officer from February 2012 to October 2012. Mr. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alberta and a Master of Science degree from the University of British Columbia. In 2010, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Alberta. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and chairs the Daniel Family Foundation. Mr. Daniel has been a member of the Cenovus Board since its inception in November 2009.

Brian Ferguson Mr. Brian C. Ferguson serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Ferguson has served as President & Chief Executive Officer of Cenovus since its formation on November 30, 2009. Mr. Ferguson is accountable for overall leadership of Cenovus’s strategic and operational performance. Prior to leading Cenovus, Mr. Ferguson was Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Encana Corporation. His business experience spans a variety of areas including finance, business development, reserves, strategic planning, evaluations and communications. Mr. Ferguson is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. Mr. Ferguson is a director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, a board member of the Business Council of Canada and a member of the Government of Canada’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth. Mr. Ferguson has served on several other boards, including the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (“CAPP”) Board of Governors. He continues to serve on CAPP’s Oil Sands CEO Council; is Chair of the Calgary Police Foundation and was named Calgary’s first Honourary Deputy Police Chief. Mr. Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with distinction, from the University of Alberta and has completed the University of Western Ontario’s Executive Management program.

Ivor Ruste Mr. Ivor M. Ruste serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Cenovus Energy Inc. He oversees a team accountable for the company's financial, risk and compliance functions including accounting and financial reporting, financial performance and analysis, treasury, tax, financial, market and enterprise risk, and acquisitions and divestitures. He is also accountable for the company’s supply chain management and procurement activities as well as oversight of the company’s security, Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), business conduct and ethics, enterprise assurance which includes internal audit and COMS assurance and other corporate policy compliance. Ivor joined Cenovus Energy's predecessor company in 2006 and was appointed Executive Vice-President, Corporate Responsibility and Chief Risk Officer in January 2008. Ivor graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with distinction, from the University of Alberta and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA). From 1998 to 2006, he was the Managing Partner of the Edmonton office of KPMG LLP and was also the Alberta Regional Managing Partner and Vice-Chair of the KPMG Canada Board of Directors. Ivor is a member of the Canadian and Alberta Chartered Professional Accountants and a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee Chair for Stantec Inc. He also recently served as a member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Board of Governors and as a member of the Audit Committee for the Province of Alberta. He has served on the Boards of, or in leadership positions with, organizations including the University of Alberta, United Way and the Young Presidents' Organization as well as other professional organizations and committees throughout his career.

Harbir Chhina Mr. Harbir S. Chhina serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of the Company. As Executive Vice-President & Chief Technology Officer, Harbir is accountable for focusing Cenovus’s upstream and downstream technology efforts where we believe we can create the greatest value for our shareholders. He oversees Cenovus’s technology development initiatives, new resource plays, emerging oil sands projects and the development of solvents for our operations. Harbir was instrumental in the initial application of steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) technology on a commercial basis. Harbir has over 35 years of experience in all aspects of enhanced oil recovery including technology, business and organizational development. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary.

Alan Reid Mr. Alan Craig Reid serves as Executive Vice-President - Environment, Corporate Affairs, Legal & General Counsel of the company. Mr. Reid became Executive Vice-President, Environment, Corporate Affairs, Legal & General Counsel on December 1, 2015. From September 2015 to November 2015, Mr. Reid was Cenovus’s Executive Vice-President, Environment, Corporate Affairs & Legal. From January 2014 to August 2015, Mr. Reid was Cenovus’s Senior VicePresident, Christina Lake & Narrows Lake. From January 2012 to January 2014, Mr. Reid was Cenovus’s Senior Vice-President, Christina Lake. From November 2009 to January 2012, Mr. Reid was Cenovus’s Vice-President, Regulatory, Health & Safety.

Judy Fairburn Ms. Judy A. Fairburn serves as Executive Vice President - Safety, Chief Digital Officer of the Company. As the Executive Vice-President, Safety & Chief Digital Officer at Cenovus, Judy is accountable for evolving our health and safety standards and operations management system, and driving our safety commitments across the company. She is also accountable for leading Cenovus’s digital transformation strategy and developing innovative cross-sector partnerships in areas of strategic importance to the company. Judy also oversees Cenovus’s enterprise information systems, workplace requirements and real estate. Her previous executive and senior leadership responsibilities include operations, refining, strategic planning, environment, portfolio management, technology development and corporate venture capital. Trained as a chemical engineer and having completed an MBA, Judy started her career as a facilities and operations engineer in oil sands and natural gas facilities. She is well known for driving collaborative innovation. She was pivotal in furthering the integration of environment into Cenovus’s business strategy and in the creation of Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA). Judy serves as the Board Chair of Alberta Innovates, the Alberta government’s not-for-profit corporation that seeks to catalyze impactful research and innovation across the energy, environment, forestry, agriculture, health and emerging technology sectors. Judy is a Director and co-founder of Evok Innovations, a cleantech fund focused on accelerating the development and commercialization of solutions to environmental and economic challenges facing the oil and gas sector. She is also a Director for the federal cleantech fund Sustainable Technology Development Canada, as well as Director of the Public Policy Forum, an organization focused on tackling Canada’s most complex challenges through constructive dialogue across all sectors.

Kieron McFayden Mr. Kieron McFayden serves as Executive Vice President, President - Upstream Oil & Gas of the Company. As Executive Vice-President & President, Upstream Oil & Gas, Kieron is accountable for leading the development and operation of Cenovus’s oil sands assets as well as the company’s conventional oil and natural gas operations and projects. Kieron plays a key role in helping position Cenovus as a low-cost leader that excels in operational excellence, enabled by safety and innovation. He also oversees the relationships with Cenovus’s upstream external business partners and service providers. Kieron is trained as a mechanical engineer and has gained experience in a variety of roles during his 30-year career in the oil and gas industry. Before joining Cenovus, Kieron held several senior positions with Royal Dutch Shell where his responsibilities included joint ventures, health, safety and environment, business and growth strategy, reputation management and stakeholder relations. Kieron has a demonstrated ability to drive value and lead change and a proven track record of safety leadership while managing large-scale projects and operations.

Robert Pease Mr. Robert William Pease serves as Executive Vice President - Strategic Planning, President, Downstream of the Company. As Executive Vice-President, Strategic Planning & President, Downstream, Robert is accountable for Cenovus's strategic business plan, including portfolio management. He is also accountable for our refining joint venture, all commercial activities associated with crude oil, diluent, natural gas, natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbon products produced or acquired by Cenovus, and with developing short-term and long-term strategies aimed at maximizing value along the integrated value chain. Robert also ensures Cenovus’s marketing and hedging strategies reduce the company’s exposure to risk and commodity price fluctuations. Before joining Cenovus, Robert was President & Chief Executive Officer of Houston-based Motiva Enterprises LLC, a large refining, distribution and marketing joint venture between subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco. Prior to that he was President of Shell Trading (US) Company and also held a variety of positions in Equilon Enterprises LLC, Star Enterprise LLC, and Texaco USA. With more than 35 years in the industry, Robert’s experience encompasses many facets of U.S. downstream business and offers a global perspective from his years in supply and trading, and his involvement in three joint venture companies. Robert earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and a minor in economics from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and is a graduate of the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business, Executive Program.

J. Drew Zieglgansberger Mr. J. Drew Zieglgansberger serves as Executive Vice President - Deep Basin of the Company. As Executive Vice-President, Deep Basin, Drew is accountable for the development and safe operations of Cenovus's Deep Basin assets in Alberta and British Columbia. Drew has more than 20 years of oil and natural gas experience in drilling, completions, stakeholder relations and managing capital projects and operations. He began his career as a drilling rig roughneck in the early 1990s and then ran his own oilfield services consulting company prior to joining one of Cenovus’s predecessor companies as a drilling coordinator at Foster Creek in 1999. Drew has an Advanced Executive Certificate from Queen's University and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Canadian Heavy Oil Association. He also has a Global Energy Executive MBA from the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business.

Sarah Walters Ms. Sarah Walters serves as Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. As Vice-President, Human Resources, Sarah is accountable for building the appropriate organization capability and capacity to deliver upon the business strategy. In her role, Sarah is responsible for working with key stakeholders to create effective organization design, organization development, strategic workforce planning, performance management, leadership development & effectiveness, technical development, culture, succession planning, recruitment and providing strategic and operational advice on all people and organizational matters. Sarah has more than 20 years of international strategic HR and organizational development experience gained within the rail, National Health Service and oil & gas industries. Sarah earned a Master of Science from Dearne Valley Business School in the U.K.

Susan Dabarno Ms. Susan F. Dabarno serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Dabarno is a director of Manulife Financial Corporation. Ms. Dabarno has extensive wealth management and financial expertise and served as Executive Chair of Richardson Partners Financial Limited, an independent wealth management services firm, from October 2009 to April 2010, and as President and Chief Executive Officer from June 2003 to October 2009. Prior to joining Richardson Partners Financial Limited she was President and Chief Operating Officer at Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. She served as a director of the Toronto Waterfront Revitalization Corporation (government funded organization) and Bridgepoint Health Foundation (not-for-profit) and People Corporation. Ms. Dabarno is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountant of Ontario and holds a Class II Diploma from McGill University. Ms. Dabarno has been a member of the Cenovus Board since April 2017.

Ian Delaney Mr. Ian W. Delaney serves as Independent Director of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Delaney is Chairman of The Westaim Corporation, a publicly traded investment company; and Chairman of Ontario Air Ambulance Services Co. (Ornge), a not-for-profit medical air and ground transportation organization. Mr. Delaney served as a director of Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt”), a publicly traded diversified natural resource company that produces nickel, cobalt, thermal coal, oil and gas and electricity, from October 1995 to May 2013. During his tenure with Sherritt, he also served as Chairman from November 1995 to May 2004, Executive Chairman from May 2004 to December 2008, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from January 2009 to December 2011 and Chairman from January 2012 to May 2013. Mr. Delaney also served as Chairman of UrtheCast Corp. (formerly Longford Energy Inc.), a publicly traded video technology development company, from August 2012 to October 2013 and as a director of Dacha Strategic Metals Inc., a publicly traded investment company focused on the acquisition, storage and trading of strategic metals, from November 2012 to September 2014.

Steven Leer Mr. Steven F. Leer serves as Independent Director of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Leer is lead director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, a publicly traded North American rail transportation provider; non-executive Chairman of the Board of USG Corporation (“USG”), a publicly traded manufacturer and distributor of high performance building systems; and a director of Parsons Corporation, a private engineering, construction, technical, and management services firm. Mr. Leer served as lead director of USG from January 2012 to November 2016 and as a director of USG from June 2005 to January 2012. Mr. Leer also served as Chairman of Arch Coal, Inc. (“Arch Coal”), a publicly traded coal producing company, from April 2006 to April 2014 and served as a director of Arch Coal and its predecessor company from 1992 until April 2014. During his tenure with Arch Coal and its predecessor company, he also served as Chief Executive Officer from July 1992 to April 2012 and President from July 1992 to April 2006. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of the Pacific and a Masters in Business Administration from Washington University’s Olin School of Business. Mr. Leer was awarded an honorary doctorate by University of the Pacific in May 1993.

Richard Marcogliese Mr. Richard Joseph Marcogliese serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Marcogliese is the Principal of iRefine, LLC, a privately owned petroleum refining consulting company; Executive Advisor of Pilko & Associates L.P., a private chemical and energy advisory company; and is presently engaged as an Operations Advisor to NTR Partners III LLC, a private investment company. He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Valero Energy Corporation, a publicly traded international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels, petrochemical products and power, from October 2007 to December 2010 and as Executive Vice President, Operations from December 2005 to October 2007; and Operations Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia Energy Solutions, a partnership between The Carlyle Group and a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. that operates an oil refining complex on the U.S. Eastern seaboard, from September 2012 to January 2016. His more than 40-year career in the U.S. refining industry also included over 25 years with Exxon Mobil Corporation. Mr. Marcogliese is a chemical engineering graduate of New York University.

Claude Mongeau Mr. Claude Mongeau serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Mongeau is a director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Mr. Mongeau served as a director of Canadian National Railway Company (“CN”), a publicly traded railroad and transportation company, from October 2009 to July 2016 and as President and Chief Executive Officer from January 2010 to June 2016. During his tenure with CN, he served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer from October 2000 until December 2009 and held various increasingly senior positions from the time he joined. Prior to joining CN, Mr. Mongeau was the Manager, Business Development for Imasco Inc. from 1993 to 1994, a partner with Groupe Secor Inc., a Montreal-based management consulting firm, from 1989 to 1993 and a consultant at Bain & Company from 1988 to 1989. Mr. Mongeau also served as a director of SNC Lavalin Group Inc. from August 2003 to May 2015 and Chairman of the Board of the Railway Association of Canada. Mr. Mongeau holds a Master of Business Administration from McGill University and has received honorary doctoral degrees from St. Mary’s and Windsor University. Mr. Mongeau has been a member of the Cenovus Board since December 2016.

Charles Rampacek Mr. Charles M. Rampacek serves as Independent Director of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Rampacek is a director of Energy Services Holdings, LLC, a private industrial services company that was formed in 2012 from the combination of Ardent Holdings, LLC and another company. Mr. Rampacek served as a director of Flowserve Corporation, a publicly traded manufacturer of industrial equipment, from March 1998 to May 2016. He served as the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Probex Corporation (“Probex”), an energy technology company providing proprietary oil recovery services, from 2000 to 2003; as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyondell-Citgo Refining, L.P., a manufacturer of petroleum products, from 1996 to 2000. He held various executive positions with Tenneco Inc. and its energy related subsidiaries, including President of Tenneco Gas Transportation Company, Executive Vice President of Tenneco Gas Operations and Senior Vice President of Refining from 1982 to 1995; and was Chair of Ardent Holdings, LLC from December 2008 to July 2012. Mr. Rampacek also served as a director of Enterprise Products Holdings, LLC, the sole general partner of Enterprise Products Partners, L.P., a publicly traded midstream energy limited partnership, from November 2006 to September 2011; and Pilko & Associates L.P., a private chemical and energy advisory company from September 2011 to February 2014. He serves on the Engineering Advisory Council for the University of Texas and the College of Engineering Leadership Board for the University of Alabama.

Colin Taylor Mr. Colin Taylor serves as Independent Director of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Taylor served two consecutive four-year terms as Chief Executive & Managing Partner of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and then acted as Senior Counsel until his retirement in May 2008. Mr. Taylor is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. Mr. Taylor has also completed the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Wayne Thomson Mr. Wayne G. Thomson serves as Independent Director of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Thomson is a director of TVI Pacific Inc., a publicly traded international mining company; Chairman of Maha Energy Inc., a public Swedish oil and gas company; Chairman of Inventys Thermal Technologies Inc. (“Inventys”), a private carbon capture technology company; and Chairman and President of Enviro Valve Inc., a private company manufacturing proprietary pressure relief valves. Mr. Thomson served as interim Executive Chairman of Inventys from May 2016 to February 2017; as Chief Executive Officer of Iskander Energy Corp., a private international oil and gas company, from November 2011 to August 2014 and as a director from November 2011 to March 2016. Mr. Thomson served as Chief Executive Officer of EcoMax Energy Services Ltd., a publicly traded energy technology company and as President of Airborne Pollution Control. Earlier in his career, Mr. Thomson was Manager of Reservoir Engineering in the Danish North Sea for Maersk Oil and Gas; served as Vice President of Production at AEC Oil & Gas (now Encana Corporation), as General Manager of Petrocorp Exploration in New Zealand, a division of Fletcher Challenge; and as Chief Executive Officer of Gardiner Oil and Gas Limited. Mr. Thomson is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.