Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)

CVHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

840.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
845.00
Open
830.00
Day's High
845.00
Day's Low
811.00
Volume
670,785
Avg. Vol
911,740
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
800.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Chris Otto

67 2009 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pieter Louw

47 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Jannie Durand

50 2010 Non-Executive Director

Aevz Botha

59 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Rudi Jansen

47 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho

61 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Chris Otto

Mr. Chris Adrian Otto is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a director of various companies, including Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, Distell Group Limited, Kaap Agri Limited, PSG Group Limited and Zeder Investments Limited.

Pieter Louw

Mr. Pieter Rudolf Louw is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is the head of corporate finance of Remgro Limited and represents Remgro on the board of RCL Foods Limited.

Jannie Durand

Mr. Jannie J. Jonathan Durand is Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is the chief executive officer of Remgro Limited and a director of various other companies, including Distell Group Limited.

Aevz Botha

Mr. Aevz Botha is Independent Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a wine farmer and owner of Goedemoed Boerdery in Vredendal, and is also chairman of VinPro Limited and Namaqua Wines.

Rudi Jansen

Mr. Rudi M. Jansen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a director of various other companies, including Dark Fibre Africa Proprietary Limited.

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho

Ms. Ethel Gothamodimo Matenge-Sebesho is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is currently working for Home Finance Guarantors Africa Reinsurance and has established extensive and useful contacts and networks in most African countries. She has considerable experience in the banking and financial services sector at a strategic and policy level. She currently serves as a director on various boards including FirstRand Limited, Finmark Trust and Distell Group Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Chris Otto

26,875

Pieter Louw

--

Jannie Durand

--

Aevz Botha

32,250

Rudi Jansen

32,250

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho

--
As Of  30 Jun 2014

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Chris Otto

0 0

Pieter Louw

0 0

Jannie Durand

0 0

Aevz Botha

0 0

Rudi Jansen

0 0

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho

0 0

