Name Description

John Watson Mr. John S. Watson serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Watson has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron since 2010. He was Vice Chairman in 2009 and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development from 2008 until 2009. From 2005 until 2008, Mr. Watson was President of Chevron International Exploration and Production Company, and from 2001 until 2005, he was Chief Financial Officer. In 1998, he was named Vice President with responsibility for strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Watson joined Chevron in 1980.

Michael Wirth Mr. Michael K. Wirth serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Wirth, has been Vice Chairman of Chevron since February 2017 and Executive Vice President of Midstream and Development since 2016, with responsibility for supply and trading, and Chevron’s midstream operating units engaged in transportation and power, as well as corporate strategy; business development; and policy, government and public affairs. He served as Executive Vice President of Downstream and Chemicals from 2006 to 2015. From 2003 until 2006, Mr. Wirth was President of Global Supply and Trading, responsible for leading Chevron’s worldwide supply and trading operations as well as its aviation, marine and asphalt businesses. Mr. Wirth joined Chevron in 1982.

Patricia Yarrington Ms. Patricia E. Yarrington is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of the Company. She was Corporate Vice President and Treasurer of Chevron Corporation since May 16, 2007. She joined Chevron in 1980 after earning a bachelor's degree in political science from Pomona College and an Masters of Business Administration from Northwestern University. She has held a variety of finance and managerial positions within the company, including manager of investor relations and comptroller of Chevron Products Company. In 1998, she was named president of Chevron Canada Limited. She became a vice president of Chevron Corporation in 2000, overseeing strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions. In 2002, Yarrington was named vice president, Policy, Government and Public Affairs. Yarrington is also a member of the board of directors for Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, a 50-50 joint venture with ConocoPhillips and she serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's Economic Advisory Council.

Pierre Breber Mr. Pierre R. Breber is an Executive Vice President - Downstream & Chemicals of the Company. He was managing director of the Asia South upstream business unit, based in Bangkok, Thailand. He joined Chevron in 1989 and previously has held senior roles in Chevron’s finance organization, including corporate vice president and treasurer.

Joseph Geagea Mr. Joseph C. Geagea is an Executive Vice President - Technology, Projects and Services(TPS) of the Company. He is no longer Senior Vice President - Technology, Projects and Services of the Company. He joined the company in 1982. He has been senior vice president of TPS since the beginning of 2014. Previously, he was president of Chevron’s Gas and Midstream group, managing director of the company’s Asia South business unit and president of downstream operations in East Africa, the Middle East and Pakistan.

James Johnson Mr. James W. (Jay) Johnson is an Executive Vice President - Upstream of the Company. He has been served as Senior Vice President - Upstream of the Company. He joined Chevron in 1981 and has been senior vice president of Upstream since the beginning of 2014. Previously, Johnson was president of Chevron’s Europe, Eurasia and Middle East Exploration and Production Company and managing director of its Eurasia Business Unit, responsible for upstream and transportation activities in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey. Johnson also was managing director of Chevron’s Australasia business unit, responsible for exploration and planning for the development of the Wheatstone and Greater Gorgon area gas fields. Past positions also include work in production operations, major capital projects, shipping and strategic planning.

Robert Pate Mr. Robert Hewitt is Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. Mr. Pate, a long-time partner at Hunton & Williams in Washington, D.C., has headed the firm's Global Competition practice since 2005. Prior to rejoining Hunton & Williams in 2005, Pate served as the assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. He also served as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Antitrust Division, responsible for energy, transportation, and other regulatory matters from 2001 to 2003. In 1999, Pate served as Ewald Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law at the University of Virginia. Earlier in his career, Pate served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, for former Supreme Court Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr., and Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III. Mr. Pate earned his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina and his law degree from the University of Virginia. He is a member of the D.C. and Virginia bars.

Ronald Sugar Dr. Ronald D. Sugar, Ph.D. serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Sugar is a senior advisor to various businesses and organizations, including Ares Management LLC, a leading private investment firm; Bain & Company, a global consulting firm; Temasek Americas Advisory Panel, a private investment company based in Singapore; and the G100 Network and the World 50, peer-to-peer exchanges for current and former senior executives from some of the world’s largest companies. He was previously Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2003 until his retirement in 2010 and President and Chief Operating Officer from 2001 until 2003 of Northrop Grumman Corporation, a global security and defense company. He joined Northrop Grumman in 2001, having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Litton Industries, Inc., a developer of military products, and earlier as an executive of TRW Inc., a developer of missile systems and spacecraft.

Wanda Austin Dr. Wanda M. Austin is an Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Austin has held an adjunct Research Professor appointment at the University of Southern California’s Viterbi School’s Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering since 2007. She served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Aerospace Corporation, a leading architect for the United States’ national security space programs, from 2008 until her retirement in 2016. From 2004 to 2007, she was Senior Vice President, National Systems Group at Aerospace. Dr. Austin joined Aerospace in 1979. She holds Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Southern California, Master of Science in both Systems Engineering and Mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh. Thirty-seven-year career in national security space programs. Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Linnet Deily Ms. Linnet F. Deily is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Deily served as Deputy U.S. Trade Representative and U.S. Ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO) from 2001 until 2005. She was Vice Chairman of Charles Schwab Corporation, a brokerage and financial services company, from 2000 until 2001, President of Schwab Retail Group from 1998 until 2000, and President of Schwab Institutional Services for Investment Managers from 1996 until 1998. Prior to joining Schwab, Ms. Deily was Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President from 1990 until 1996 and President and Chief Operating Officer from 1988 until 1990 of First Interstate Bank of Texas.

Robert Denham Mr. Robert E. Denham is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Denham has been a Partner of Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP, a law firm, since 1998 and from 1973 until 1991. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salomon Inc, a financial services holding company, from 1992 until 1998. Mr. Denham joined Salomon in 1991, as General Counsel of Salomon and its subsidiary, Salomon Brothers. He Served six years as CEO of Salomon Inc, whose principal businesses included investment banking and securities trading (Salomon Brothers), commodities trading (Phibro), and oil refining (Basis Petroleum). He is Former CEO of a global financial services company. Served as Chairman and President of the Financial Accounting Foundation. Has represented numerous buyers and sellers in complex mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions.

Alice Gast Dr. Alice P. Gast, Ph.D. is an Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Gast has been President of Imperial College London, a public research university specializing in science, engineering, medicine, and business, since 2014. She was President of Lehigh University, a private research university, from 2006 until 2014 and Vice President for Research, Associate Provost, and Robert T. Haslam Chair in Chemical Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2001 until 2006. Dr. Gast was professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory from 1985 until 2001. She holds M.A. and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Princeton University. Former Vice President for Research, Associate Provost, and Robert T. Haslam Chair in Chemical Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory.

Enrique Hernandez Mr. Enrique Hernandez, Jr. is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hernandez has been Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc., a global provider of security and facility support services to governments, utilities, and industrial customers, since 1986. He was Executive Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of Inter-Con from 1984 until 1986 and an associate of the law firm of Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison from 1980 until 1984. He Served as EVP and Assistant General Counsel of Inter-Con Security Systems. Former litigation associate of the law firm of Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison. Law degree from Harvard Law School.

Charles Moorman Mr. Charles W. Moorman, IV is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Moorman has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Amtrak, a passenger rail service provider since September 2016. He was previously Chairman from 2006, and Chief Executive Officer from 2004, of Norfolk Southern Corporation, a freight and transportation company until his retirement in 2015. He served as President of Norfolk Southern from 2004 until 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Moorman was Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning and Services from 2003 until 2004 and Senior Vice President of Corporate Services in 2003. Mr. Moorman joined Norfolk Southern in 1975.

Dambisa Moyo Dr. Dambisa F. Moyo, Ph.D. is an Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Moyo has been Chief Executive Officer of Mildstorm since she founded it in 2015, where she is a global economist and commentator analyzing the macroeconomy and international affairs. From 2001 to 2008, she worked at Goldman Sachs in various roles, including as an economist. Prior to that she worked at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. from 1993 until 1995. She has Ten years of experience at Goldman Sachs and the World Bank. She holds Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oxford and MBA in finance from The American University. Audit Committee member at Barrick Gold Corporation and Seagate Technology.