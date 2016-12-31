Name Description

Otto Korte Mr. Otto Korte serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Lawyer/tax advisor/tax law specialist and Partner of the Law firm Kuehne Klotz & Partner mbB and Member of the board of Trustees of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, among others.

Thorsten Sommer Mr. Thorsten Sommer has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2017. He was previously Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company. He served as Head of the Department/Employee, Chairman of the Works Council at the Company. He was Member of the Audit Committee.

Patrick Berkhouwer Mr. Patrick Berkhouwer has been Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2016. He also serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung andhas been responsible for Foreign Markets and Expansion.

Reiner Fageth Dr. Reiner Fageth serves as Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, responsible for Technology and Research and Development. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Color Inc. He holds a Ph.D. from Northumbria University.

Christian Friege Dr. Christian Friege has been Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2016. He also serves as Member of the Management Board Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, responsible for National and International Distribution and has been Member of the advisory Board at enportal GmbH.

Carsten Heitkamp Mr. Carsten Heitkamp serves as Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and has been responsible for the German Plants, Logistics, Materials Management and Personnel.

Olaf Holzkaemper Dr. Olaf Holzkaemper serves as Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and has been responsible for Finance & Controlling, Investor Relations, Business Development, Legal, IT and On-Site Finishing. He holds a Ph.D. from Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen and Business Administration degree from Universitaet Passau.

Thomas Mehls Mr. Thomas Mehls has been Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2014. He serves as Member of the Management Board of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and has been responsible for National and International Marketing, New Business Acquisition and Sustainability, Online Photo Service, CEWE-PRINT and Viaprinto.

Frank Zweigle Mr. Frank Zweigle serves as Member of the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Member of the Management Board at Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and has been responsible for the Administrative activities of Neumueller CEWE COLOR Stiftung.

Vera Ackermann Ms. Vera Ackermann has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2017. She was Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA until December 31, 2016. She has been Trade Union Secretary IG BCE.

Christina Debus Dr. Christina Debus has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since October 7, 2015. She serves as Representative of the Company's executives and Head of Quality Management for Oldenburg branch.

Paolo Dell'Antonio Mr. Paolo Dell'Antonio has been Member of the Supervisory Board at CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since February 14, 2017. He is Member of the Shareholders Committee of Bitburger Holding GmbH and Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH.

Angelika Esser Ms. Angelika Esser serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. She is a Laboratory assistant. She served as Chairwoman of the Work Council.

Christiane Hipp Prof. Dr. Christiane Hipp serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. She serves as Vice President for research and the next generation of scientific talent and professor at Technische Universitaet Brandenburg Cottbus-Senftenberg, among others.

Corinna Linner Ms. Corinna Linner serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. She is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. She serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Donner & Reuschel AG, Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG, Wuestenrot Holding AG, among others. She is an Auditor and Economist.

Philipp Martens Mr. Philipp Martens serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since October 7, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He serves as Trade Union Secretary, IG BCE.

Michael Paetsch Prof. Dr. Michael Paetsch serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. He serves as Professor of International Marketing at Universitaet Pforzheim.

Markus Schwarz Mr. Markus Schwarz has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA since October 7, 2015. He served as Member of the Work Council.