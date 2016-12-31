Name Description

Peter Long Mr. Peter J. Long has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 27 April 2016. Peter was appointed non-executive director of the Company in February 2016 and took over as non-executive chairman at the Company’s AGM on 27 April 2016. Peter is chairman of Royal Mail plc and in April 2016 was appointed non-executive chairman of Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A.U. Having ceased to be joint chief executive of TUI AG with effect from 9 February 2016 he is a member of TUI AG’s supervisory board. Prior to this, he held a variety of senior roles in the travel and leisure sector. He was formerly senior independent non-executive director of RAC plc (2001-2005) and Rentokil Initial plc (2005-2014). He was also a non-executive director of Debenhams plc (2006-2009).

Alison Platt Ms. Alison Platt is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company since September 1, 2014. Alison joined the Group in September 2014. Alison was previously managing director at Bupa, responsible for international development markets, and has held a range of senior posts including chief operating officer of the UK private hospitals business at Bupa and a number of key positions at British Airways. In April of 2016 Alison joined the board of Tesco Plc as a non-executive director. Between 2012 and 2016 she was a non-executive director of Cable & Wireless Communications plc. From 2009 to 2013 she was chair of Opportunity Now, which seeks to accelerate change for women in the workplace. She was a non-executive director of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) between 2005 and 2010, and in the 2011 New Year Honours she was appointed a CMG for her services to the board of the FCO.

David Watson Mr. David K. Watson is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director of Countrywide plc since September 1, 2014. David joined the Group in September 2013 as non-executive director of the Company and was appointed chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and subsequently senior independent director. David is currently a non-executive director of Ageas UK, Kames Capital plc, Hermes Fund Managers Limited and T R Property Investment Trust plc. He chairs the audit committees of Hermes Fund Managers Limited and T R Property Investment Trust plc. He has extensive industry and accounting experience. David has had a distinguished career as a finance director. Most recently he was finance director of the general insurance division of Aviva. Prior to that he held various other senior financial roles at Aviva and at Prudential and M&G Group. David is a chartered accountant and a graduate of City University Business School.

Himanshu Raja Mr. Himanshu Raja is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company effective 1 August 2017. He has wide CFO experience having most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of G4S plc.

Paul Creffield Mr. Paul L. Creffield is Managing Director - Business to Business of Countrywide Plc. Joined the Group in October 2006.With nearly 20 years industry experience, Paul has overall responsibility for the Group’s B2B offering (Lambert Smith Hampton, Land & New Homes including Hamptons Residential Development Investment, Professional Services, Corporate Property Services and Corporate Business). Paul joined from Rightmove where he was one of the operational Managing Directors through a period of significant growth and change. Former senior roles have been with Nationwide Building Society and with Countrywide immediately prior to joining Rightmove where he was a Director of Countrywide Surveyors and different Group companies.

Peter Curran Mr. Peter Curran is Managing Director - Financial Services of the Company effective 1 September 2015. Peter joined Countrywide’s Executive Team in September 2015, in the role of MD, Financial Services. Peter brings with him a wealth of experience from the banking sector having spent the last eight years in the intermediary mortgage sector as Director of Strategic Partnerships, Lloyds, where he played a key role in the Intermediary team as the business doubled between 2010 and 2014. Previously he held roles at Capital Bank and HBOS. As the largest single mortgage broker in the UK, Peter is responsible for our dedicated network of over 650 consultants and Mortgage Intelligence, one of the most successful networks in the UK with over 400 advisers. He is also responsible for our general and life insurance teams who delivered insurance products through exclusive partnerships to more than 150,000 customers in 2014.

Samantha Tyrer Ms. Samantha Tyrer is Managing Director - Retail of the Company. Sam joined Countrywide in September 2015 from Dixons Carphone where she was Retail & Services Director, responsible for 9000 colleagues across 1,100 store branches and a Financial Services unit. Sam delivered a turnaround strategy transforming the customer journey by optimising digital channels and led significant growth in the Financial Services business. Prior to this Sam held senior Multichannel and Brand roles for Carphone Warehouse. Sam joined Carphone from HMV, where she was most recently Retail Director South and Managing Director Ireland. Sam is responsible for delivering the transformation of Countrywide’s sales and lettings business across the UK.

Kate Brown Ms. Kate Brown is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Joined in March 2015 with responsibility for leading the implementation of our people agenda. Kate joined from Bupa where she was People Director for International Development Markets. Prior to Bupa, Kate held a range of HR executive roles for businesses such as RSA and AXA,including Emerging Markets HR Director, Group Organisational Effectiveness Director and HR Director for the More Than business. Kate is a Psychology graduate from Lancaster University and a qualified executive coach

Gareth Williams Mr. Gareth Williams is Company Secretary of Countrywide PLC. He worked in a private practice at Berg Legal (Manchester) and Reynolds Porter Chamberlain (London) before joining Thorn EMI plc in 1996, where he subsequently became Head of Legal and Company Secretary for the demerged Thorn UK Group. He was appointed to his current position in Countrywide in 2000. He is a solicitor and chartered company secretary.

Natalie Ceeney Ms. Natalie Ceeney is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Natalie has held various Senior Executive positions and most recently was Chief Executive of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, Head of Customer Standards of HSBC UK; and Chief Executive of the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Caleb Kramer Mr. Caleb Samuel Kramer is Non-Executive Director of Countrywide PLC. Caleb joined the Group in May 2009 and was appointed as a director. He is a managing director and portfolio manager (Europe) at Oaktree Capital Management (UK) LLP. Prior to joining Oaktree in 2000, Caleb co-founded Seneca Capital Partners LLC, a private equity investment firm. From 1994 to 1996, Caleb was employed by Archon Capital Partners, an investment firm. Prior to 1994, Caleb was an associate in mergers and acquisitions at Dillon Read and Co. Inc. and an analyst at Merrill Lynch and Co. Inc. Caleb received a BA degree in economics from the University of Virginia.

Richard Adam Mr. Richard John Adam is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Richard was appointed non-executive director of the Company in June 2014 and chairman of the Company’s Audit and Risk Committee in August 2014. A chartered accountant qualifying with KPMG in 1982, Richard has nearly 30 years’ experience as a finance director of private and listed businesses having gained a wealth of experience from executive and non-executive roles spanning the media, infrastructure, construction and services sectors. In February 2017, Richard was appointed non-executive director of FirstGroup plc and chair of its audit committee. He is also senior independent non-executive director of Countryside Properties plc and chairs its audit committee. From April 2007 to December 2016 Richard was group finance director of Carillion plc and before that of Associated British Ports Holdings plc. He was previously non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of SSL International plc. Richard is a graduate of the University of Reading.

Rupert Gavin Mr. Rupert Gavin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Rupert was appointed non-executive director of the Company in June 2014. He is chairman of the board of trustees of Historic Royal Palaces and also chairs the Honours Committee for Arts and Media. Rupert has a range of other board positions, at both chairman and director level in a variety of businesses, with a strong consumer bias. Most recently he was chief executive officer of Odeon and UCI Cinemas Group between 2005 and 2014. He was previously at the BBC where he was chairman and chief executive of BBC Worldwide and also at BT where he was managing director of the consumer division, prior to which he was at the Dixons Stores Group latterly as deputy managing director.

Jane Lighting Ms. Jane Lighting is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Jane was appointed non-executive director of the Company in June 2014. She has spent her career in broadcast media, including chief executive officer of Channel 5 Broadcasting, CEO of Flextech plc and founder and CEO of Minotaur International. She was formerly non-executive director at Paddy Power plc, a senior independent director at Trinity Mirror, a trustee of the Royal Television Society, governor of the National Film and Television School and a member of British Screen Advisory Council.