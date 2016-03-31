Name Description

Martin Davey Mr. Martin T.P. Davey is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Cranswick Plc. Mr. Martin, who is a chartered accountant, has been with Cranswick for the past 31 years, joining the Company as Finance Director in 1985. He led Cranswick’s entry onto the Stock Exchange in 1985 and was appointed Chief Executive in 1988. He became Chairman in 2004 and has continued in this role on a part-time basis from 1 September 2013.

Adam Couch Mr. Adam H. Couch is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Cranswick Plc. Mr. Adam has over 25 years’ experience in the food industry, joining the operational side of the Fresh Pork business of Cranswick in 1991. He was appointed to the Board as Managing Director of the Fresh Pork business in 2003 and then became Chief Operating Officer in 2011. He was appointed to the role of Chief Executive in August 2012. Adam was also a committee member of the British Pig Executive between 2005 and 2013.

J. Mark Bottomley Mr. J. Mark Bottomley is Finance Director, Executive Director of Cranswick PLC. Mr. Mark joined Cranswick as Group Financial Controller in 2008 and was appointed Finance Director in 2009. He is a chartered accountant and has several years’ experience in the food production sector where he has held a variety of senior finance roles.

Jim Brisby Mr. Jim Brisby is Executive Director and Commercial Directorof Cranswick plc., since 26 July 2010. Mr. Jim joined Cranswick in 1995 and has been an integral member of the sales and marketing team that has grown the business over the past 21 years. He was appointed Sales and Marketing Director in 2010 and Commercial Director in 2014.

Malcolm Windeatt Mr. Malcolm Windeatt, FCA., is no longer serves as Company Secretary of Cranswick Plc., since 31 March 2018. He is a chartered accountant and has held senior financial positions in the Cranswick group from 1991.

Kate Allum Ms. Kate Allum is Non-Executive Independent Director of Cranswick PLC., since July 1, 2013. Ms. Kate joined Cranswick as a Non-Executive Director in July 2013. She was Chief Executive of First Milk Limited from 2010 to 2015 and was also a former head of the European supply chain for McDonalds. She is also a Non-Executive Director of Origin Enterprises plc.

Steven Esom Mr. Steven Esom is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Cranswick plc. Mr. Steven joined Cranswick as a Non-Executive Director in 2009 and is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. He has held a number of senior positions within the food sector including Executive Director of Food at Marks & Spencer plc which followed twelve years at Waitrose, the last five years of which he was Managing Director. He is currently a Non-Executive director of The Rank Group Plc where he is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees and he is also the Non-Executive Chairman for the British Retail Consortium (trading), and Advantage Travel Centres.