Name Description

Patrick Farmer Mr. Patrick Farmer is the Chairman of the Board of Cymbria Corporation. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has almost 27 years experience in the investment industry, including approximately 14 years as an investment manager and Chief Investment Officer at Trimark Investment Management and AIM Trimark Investments. Prior to joining Trimark Investment Management in 1993, Mr. Farmer spent 7 years as a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager/Trader/Analyst with Crown Life Investment Management and Crown Life Insurance Company.

Tye Bousada Mr. Tye Bousada is the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Cymbria Corporation. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has over 18 years experience in the investment industry, including almost 9 years as an investment manager with Trimark Investment Management and AIM Trimark Investments. During the last 8 years at AIM Trimark Investments, Mr. Bousada was a manager of the Trimark Fund, a large global equity fund. Prior to joining Trimark Investment Management in 1999, Mr Bousada spent almost 3 years at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board as an Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager.

Geoff Macdonald Mr. Geoff MacDonald is the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Cymbria Corporation. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has almost 18 years experience in the investment industry, including approximately 9 years as an investment manager with Trimark Investment Management and AIM Trimark Investments. Prior to joining Trimark Investment Management in 1998, Mr. MacDonald spent almost 4 years at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board as an Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager.

Norman Tang Mr. Norman Tang is the Chief Financial Officer of Cymbria Corp. Prior to joining EdgePoint, Mr. Tang was a Senior Manager for KPMG LLP’s Financial Institutions and Real Estate assurance practice where he worked from September 2000 to January 2009. Mr. Tang is a Chartered Accountant.

Diane Rossi Ms. Diane Rossi is the Corporate Secretary of Cymbria Corporation. From April 2006 to June 2008, Ms. Rossi led the Client Administration department for Burgundy Asset Management where she was responsible for servicing institutional and high net worth private clients. Prior to joining Burgundy Asset Management in 2006, Ms. Rossi was employed by Trimark Investment Management since April 1992 where she held the position of Assistant Vice President of Operations for Trimark Investment Management and AIM Trimark Investments since 1999. During Ms. Rossi’s 14 year career at Trimark Investment Management and AIM Trimark Investments she was instrumental in building the back office administration team. Ms. Rossi has a history of implementing innovative solutions to maximize operational efficiencies and creating a culture focused on the provision of superior service.

Ugo Bizzarri Mr. Ugo Bizzarri is Director of the company. He is managing director, responsible for portfolio management and investments, and co-founder of Timbercreek Asset Management. Mr. Bizzarri is also a director for the Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp., as well as the Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp. Mr. Bizzarri has 20-plus years of experience in the valuation, acquisition and disposition of investment-grade cash-flowing real estate, and, as such, leads the Timbercreek team responsible for the acquisition and disposition of direct real estate and the underwriting and financing of commercial mortgage investments secured by direct real estate. In this capacity, Mr. Bizzarri and his team have been responsible for underwriting, financing and acquiring approximately $4-billion worth of multiresidential real estate on behalf of Timbercreek and its partners, and have constructed and managed a diversified debt portfolio of over $1-billion in Timbercreek-sponsored commercial mortgage investments. Prior to founding Timbercreek, Mr. Bizzarri was in portfolio management at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board where he played a leadership role in the strategic planning, corporate transactions/restructuring and property acquisitions for the real estate group. Mr. Bizzarri is a graduate of the Richard Ivey School of Business and is a chartered financial analyst.

James MacDonald Mr. James MacDonald is Independent Director of Cymbria Corporation. He is non-executive chairman of Cormark Securities and a director of Superior Plus Inc. Prior to 1997 he was Deputy Chairman of ScotiaMcLeod Inc.

Reena Sagoo Ms. Reena Sagoo is Independent Director of the company. She is executive vice-president and global head of assurance and advisory at the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Prior to joining OMERS in 2016, she was with Borealis Infrastructure, OMERS's infrastructure investment arm, for 13 years where she assumed progressively senior finance roles, including chief financial officer. From 1999 to 2003, Ms. Sagoo worked in both the assurance and advisory practices at KPMG LLP. Ms. Sagoo is a graduate of the Schulich School of Business and is a chartered professional accountant, chartered accountant, a chartered business valuator, and a chartered director. Ms. Sagoo will be the chair of Cymbria's audit committee, as well as an independent director of the board.