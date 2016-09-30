Name Description

James Pettigrew Mr. James (Jim) Pettigrew is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined CYBG Group in September 2012 and is a member of the CYBG Board’s Remuneration Committee. He has over 30 years of experience as a chartered accountant. James’ previous roles include Group Finance Director of ICAP PLC, Chief Executive Officer of CMC Markets PLC, Chief Operating Officer of Ashmore Group PLC and Group Treasurer of Sedgwick Group Plc. James is President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. James is also Chairman and Non-Executive Director of The Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC and Chairman of its Remuneration Committee, Deputy Chairman and Non-Executive Director of RBC Europe Limited (which is a Manager of the Institutional Offer) and Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Chairman of its Audit Committee.

David Duffy Mr. David J. Duffy is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined CYBG Group in June 2015 as CEO. David has held a number of senior roles in the international banking industry including, most recently, the position of Chief Executive Officer of Allied Irish Banks. David was also previously Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank International covering Asia, Latin America, the UK and Europe. He was also previously Head of Global Wholesale Banking Network of ING Group and President and Chief Executive Officer of the ING franchises in the US and Latin America. Prior to that he worked with Goldman Sachs International in various senior positions including Head of Human Resources Europe.

Ian Smith Mr. Ian Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ experience in finance, audit and consultancy across the UK banking sector. He joined CYBG Group in November 2014 from Deloitte where he was a partner specialising in financial services for a combined total of 13 years. Ian has also held senior finance roles in HBOS PLC and Lloyds Banking Group plc between 2008 and 2010.

Debbie Crosbie Ms. Debbie Crosbie is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She has over 20 years of experience in banking and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. Since joining CYBG Group in 1997, Debbie has held a variety of positions in CYBG Group including Head of Technology Governance, Head of Strategic Projects and Head of CYBG Group’s Development Centre. She was Chief Information Officer from 2008 to 2011 and, from 2011, Operations and IT Director. She was a Non-Executive Director of the Scottish Court Service and Chairman of its Audit Committee from 2009 to 2014.

Mark Thundercliffe Mr. Mark Thundercliffe is Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Mr. Mark joins from HSBC where he is Chief Risk Officer responsible for management and oversight of risk for HSBC's Retail Banking and Wealth Management businesses across Europe. Mark has also held a number of senior international positions including President and CEO (Asia) with Home Credit in Hong Kong and he was also an Executive Director and Business Head (Russia) with Renaissance Capital in Moscow. With Citi he progressed from Chief Risk Officer (UK & Ireland) to become Business Head of Citi (Russia). Prior to working in Russia, Mark was Executive and Business Head, based in India.

James Peirson Mr. James Peirson is General Counsel of the Company. He joined NAB in 2005 and was appointed General Counsel for CYBG Group in November 2014. His previous roles at NAB include leading NAB’s London Branch legal team and roles supporting NAB and Clydesdale Bank Treasury activities as part of CYBG Group’s Capital & Funding legal team in Melbourne and London. Prior to joining NAB, James worked in private legal practice at Hogan Lovells in London.

Kate Guthrie Ms. Kate Guthrie is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. She agreed to join CYBG Group in January 2016 subject to regulatory approval. Kate has over 30 years of domestic and international HR experience, having worked in six different blue chip organisations in four industrial sectors. Kate joins from Lloyds Banking Group after 12 years of service in a number of senior HR Director positions, most recently HR Director, Culture, Capability and Engagement.

Gavin Opperman Mr. Gavin R. Opperman is Customer Banking Director of the Company. He agreed to join CYBG Group in December 2015 subject to regulatory approval. Gavin has over 30 years of leadership experience in risk, operations and across front line digital, retail, commercial, corporate and investment banking services. Gavin was previously Regional Head of Consumer Banking, Standard Chartered based in China, and prior to that held a number of senior positions across Asia in a career spanning 20 years with Barclays Group. Going forward, the CYBG Board and the Governance and Nomination Committee will seek to maintain a strong executive and non-executive leadership team with an appropriate balance of skills, experience and diversity and this may result in further changes over time. In particular the company intends to appoint a Product Director in due course.

Helen Page Ms. Helen Page is Propositions & Marketing Director of the Company. She joined CYBG Group in December 2012 and has over 20 years’ experience in marketing, consultancy and product development. Almost 15 years of those have been spent in financial services. Prior to joining CYBG Group, Helen spent eight years at RBS in a number of roles. She became Managing Director for Marketing and Innovation and held responsibility for all UK brands across the Retail, Commercial and Corporate divisions. During this time, Helen was responsible for developing and delivering “Helpful Banking” for NatWest. Helen was also Head of Brand Marketing at Argos, where she re-launched the catalogue company as a Retailer and played a key role when the business became ‘Retailer of the Year’ and ‘Advertiser of the year’ in 2003. Prior to Argos, Helen held a number of product and marketing roles at Abbey National (now Santander), where she became Head of Marketing. She also has experience in research, consultancy and central government roles. Helen has a degree in economics, development and planning and holds a diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Enda Johnson Mr. Enda Johnson is Director - Corporate Development and Stakeholder Engagement of the Company. Enda has over 13 years’ experience in financial services. Before joining the Group, he worked at Allied Irish Banks plc as Head of Corporate Affairs and Strategy and was a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Enda previously worked in the banking unit of the Irish National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) where he worked on the recapitalisation and restructure of Irish banks following the global financial crisis. Before the NTMA he worked internationally with Merrill Lynch in their investment banking and capital markets divisions.

Clive Adamson Mr. Clive Adamson is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 July 2016. Mr Adamson is currently a Non-Executive Director at Ashmore Group PLC, The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, where he is also Chair of the Risk and Capital Committee, and at J.P. Morgan International Bank Limited, where he is also Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee. He is an advisor to ABH Holdings SA. He was previously an executive member of the Board, Head of Supervision and member of the Executive Committee at the Financial Conduct Authority.

David Bennett Mr. David Bennett is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 11 January 2017. He joined CYBG Group in October 2015 and is the Deputy Chairman of CYBG and Clydesdale Bank. He is a member of the CYBG Board’s Audit Committee, Risk Committee, Remuneration Committee and Governance and Nomination Committee. He has over 30 years’ experience in banking, having held a range of executive and senior positions in Retail banking both in the UK and overseas, including the USA and Australasia. He was Group Finance Director of Alliance & Leicester for six years before becoming its Group Chief Executive in 2007. Following the acquisition of Alliance & Leicester by Santander, he was appointed to the Board of Abbey Plc as an Executive Director in 2008. He is a Non-Executive Director of Ashmore Group plc, Paypal (Europe), S.a.r.l et Cie, S.C.A., Jerrold Holdings Ltd and is Chair of Homeserve Membership Ltd. Until March 2015 he was a Non-Executive Director of Bank of Ireland UK, and he left easyJet plc after 9 years as a Non-Executive Director in September 2014.

David Browne Mr. David Browne is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined CYBG Group in May 2012 and is a member of the CYBG Board’s Audit, Risk and Remuneration Committees. He has over 30 years of experience in debt capital markets, treasury and investor relations. Between 1987 and 2001 David held the positions of Assistant Vice President, Vice President and Managing Director at JP Morgan and from 2001 to 2011 was Head of Group Funding & External Relations at Man Group PLC. He was a founding partner of Pinnacle Partners Limited, a treasury consulting firm. David is a trustee and director of the charity London Youth Rowing.

Paul Coby Mr. Paul Coby is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 June 2016. Mr Coby is currently IT Director at John Lewis and a member of the John Lewis Management Board. He was previously Chief Information Officer at British Airways Plc. He is a Non-Executive Director at Pets at Home Group PLC, at Societe Internationale De Telecommunications Aeronautiques, and until recently at P&O Ferries Holdings Limited.

Adrian Grace Mr. Adrian Grace is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined CYBG Group in December 2014 and is Chairman of the CYBG Board’s Remuneration Committee. He started his career with Leeds Permanent Building Society in 1979, before joining Mercantile Credit in 1984. In 2001, he joined Sage Group PLC as Managing Director of the Small Business Division. In 2004 Adrian joined Barclays Insurance as Chief Executive. In 2007 Adrian joined HBOS as Managing Director of Commercial Banking within the Corporate Division. In 2009, Adrian joined Aegon UK as Group Business Development Director and on 4 April 2011 he became the Chief Executive Officer. Adrian has been a member of the Global Management Board for AEGON N.V. since February 2012.

Fiona MacLeod Ms. Fiona MacLeod is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. MacLeod has over 28 years' of international business experience in leading complex, large scale business transformation and in managing the commercial, human resources & cultural aspects of change programmes. A substantial part of her career was at BP Group plc where she held various executive positions including latterly the role of President, Retail, USA & Latin America. She is currently a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee, Nominations Committee and the Remuneration Committee at Denholm Oilfield Services Limited, and a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee, Nominations Committee and the Remuneration Committee at SThree PLC.

Teresa Robson-Capps Ms. Teresa Robson-Capps is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She joined CYBG Group in October 2014 and is a member of the CYBG Board’s Audit Committee. She has over 30 years of experience as a chartered management accountant across a number of industries including telecommunications, financial services and banking. She has a Doctorate in Accounting and Management Control. For four years from 1991 Teresa held the positions of Finance Director, Chief Operating Officer and Acting Managing Director with BT Mobile. From 1995 onwards she held a variety of Executive positions at Sears plc, Eagle Star/Zurich Financial Services, Cable & Wireless, Reality and Accenture. She joined HSBC in 2006 and from 2010 was Deputy Head, Direct Bank & First Direct.