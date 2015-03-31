Name Description

B. V. R. Mohan Reddy Dr. B. V. R. Mohan Reddy is Executive Chairman of the Board of Cyient Limited (formerly Infotech Enterprises Limited).Mr. Reddy pioneered introduction of computer aided design, manufacturing and engineering to the Indian market in 1982. In the past decade, he established the 'Engineered in India' brand by providing design engineering services to fortune 500 manufacturing companies around the world. Mr. Reddy is an acknowledged thought leader in Technology, Leadership and Education. Mr. Reddy is also the Chairman, Board of Governors of IIT Hyderabad. He also serves as member on the board of management of NIIT University. Mr. Reddy was conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) in February 2014 from Andhra University and also the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) from JNTU Hyderabad; Distinguished Alumnus Award from IIT Kanpur and ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) CIE Leadership Award.Mr. Reddy holds a graduate degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Kakinada and postgraduate degrees from IIT, Kanpur, India and University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Krishna Bodanapu Mr. Krishna Bodanapu is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director of Cyient Limited. He is a Graduate in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, United States of America and has done his Masters in Business Administration from the Kellogg Business School, North Western University, United States of America. He has been with the Company since 2001. In August 2006 he was appointed as Vice President - Strategy and Business Development. Approval of the members and Central Government was then obtained to enable him draw a remuneration of Rs. 2,000,040 p.a. with a 15% hike thereon, year on year. In this role, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu had achievements to his credit, induding implementing a strategy on verticalization which put the company in a high growth path, propelled his business segment to a high trajectory and helped in building relationships with extremely reputed companies across the globe.

John Renard Mr. John Patrick Renard is President – EMEA of Cyient Limited (Formerly Infotech Enterprises Ltd). He is the Managing Director of Infotech's UK subsidiary, Infotech Enterprises Europe and is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization within Europe. John has 10 years commercial and management experience in the GIS arena. As well as a formal consultancy background, he has worked at all levels with clients to deliver business applications. As well as studying Management at Cambridge, John undertook a two year vocational management training with Tiphook Plc. This covered all aspects of company management, including accounting, marketing, sales and operations. Prior to Infotech he ran his own consultancy practice working with companies such as Andersen Consulting and Total. His European experience has been gained from living and working in France for 6 years (1989-1995).

P. N. S. V. Narasimham Mr. P. N. S. V. Narasimham is the Senior Vice President, Global Head - Human Resources of the Company. He has led numerous strategic initiatives transforming organizations and HR functions into high-performance teams, across manufacturing, services, and information technology.

Meenakshi Murugappan Mr. M.M. Murugappan is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of Cyient Limited (Formerly Infotech Enterprises Ltd). He is Vice Chairman of the Corporate and Supervisory Board of the Murugappa Group. As a Member of the Board he Chairs the Investment Committee and oversees Technology and Research across the Murugappa Group. In addition he is the Chairman of businesses falling under the Engineering sector i.e. Tube Investments of India (TII), and Carborundum Universal (CUMI), of the Murugappa Group.He holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the AC College of Technology and a Master of Science Degree also in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan, USA. He is a member of the American and Indian Institutes of Chemical Engineers and the Plastics & Rubber Institute. He was recently elected as a Fellow Member of the Indian Ceramic Society.

Shankar Narayanan Mr. Shankar Narayanan is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Cyient Limited (Formerly Infotech Enterprises Ltd). Shankar Narayanan is a Managing Director responsible for growth capital investments in India. He is based in Mumbai. Since joining Carlyle in 2004, Mr. Shankar Narayanan has led investments in Claris Lifesciences, Elitecore Technologies, Repco Home Finance, Tirumala Milk Products, Visen Industries, Value and Budget Housing Corporation, Edelweiss Financial Services, South Indian Bank and Infotech Enterprises. He was also actively involved in managing and exit of Carlyle investments in Newgen Knowledge Works, Financial Software & Systems, Learning Mate Solutions, QuEST and Sharekhan. Prior to joining Carlyle, Mr. Shankar Narayanan spent six years at Hathway Investments in Mumbai and during that time served as Managing Director and CEO. He was also with Deutsche Bank Capital Partners, based in Hong Kong, as a Director covering South Asia and India. Mr. Narayanan has led or been associated with a number of prominent private equity investments in India, including Johnson Tiles, Exide Industries, Hathway Cable, Asianet Satellite Communications, Pushpa Polymers, Tata Infomedia, and AFL Limited. He had served on the Board of Directors of all these Companies. Prior to Hathway Investments, Mr. Shankar Narayanan worked at Citibank in Mumbai. Mr. Narayanan received a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from XLRI Jamshedpur where he was a Gold Medalist and stood first in the graduating class in the area of Finance and Accounting, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. Mr. Narayanan is currently on the Boards of Elitecore Technologies, Cyberoam Technologies, Repco Home Finance, Visen Industries and Tirumala Milk Products Private Limited.

B. Sucharitha Mrs. B. Sucharitha is Non-Executive Director of Cyient Limited (Formerly Infotech Enterprises Ltd). She oversees the accounting and administrative functions of the company. Before her foray into Infotech, Mrs. Sucharitha worked in the computers/systems division of M/s Bhavani & Co, Hyderabad. She is a Chemistry postgraduate, and excelled throughout her educational career.

Som Mittal Mr. Som Mittal is Additional Independent Director of Cyient Limited.He is the former Chairman and President of NASSCOM, the premier trade body for the IT-BPM Industry in India. He held the position of President, NASSCOM from 2008-13 and steered the industry through one of its most challenging phases. Under his leadership, the industry crossed the USD 100 billion milestone and significantly expanded its value offerings. Mr. Mittal has held corporate leadership roles in the IT industry at companies such as Wipro, Digital India, Compaq and HP. He also has extensive experience in the engineering, manufacturing and automotive industries, having held executive roles with Larsen & Toubro, Escorts and Denso. He has held several Global positions and managed business across geographies.Mr. Mittal is on the Governing Board of several educational and social organisations. . Mr. Mittal holds a B.Tech from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

Andrea BIERCE Ms. Andrea Bierce was appointed as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on 15 October 2014 under section 161 of the Act.

Alain De Taeye Mr. Alain De Taeye is Non-Executive Independent Director of Cyient Limited (Formerly Infotech Enterprises Ltd). He was appointed as the Additional Independent Director of the Company since April 21, 2010. He graduated as engineer architect from the University of Gent. After having done research work in the field of Operations Research at the Business School of the Gent University, he founded Informatics & Management Consultants (I&M) where, next to IT consultancy, he continued his work on digital map databases and routing. In 1989, I&M was integrated into the Dutch Tele Atlas group and as of 1990 Mr. Alain De Taeye headed the Tele Atlas group. During this period, he introduced Tele Atlas on both the Frankfurt and the Amsterdam Stock Exchanges. In 2008, TomTom acquired Tele Atlas and Mr. Alain De Taeye was appointed as a member of the Management Board in October 2008.

G. Prasad Mr. G.V. Prasad is Non-Executive Independent Director of Cyient Limited (Formerly Infotech Enterprises Ltd). He leads the core team that drives the growth and performance of Dr. Reddy's. Mr. Prasad has played a key role in the evolution of Dr. Reddy's from a mid-sized pharmaceutical company into a globally respected pharmaceutical. Mr. Prasad has been Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dr. Reddy's since 2001, when Cheminor Drugs Ltd, the company of which he was then Managing Director, merged with Dr. Reddy's. He nurtured new lines of business, helped to build a high-talent organization, and was instrumental in introducing practices in corporate governance. He is widely credited as the architect of Dr. Reddy's global generics strategy. He envisioned new business platforms like the Custom Pharmaceutical Services business and Specialty Pharmaceuticals and is dedicated to building the innovation side of the business. He is also a champion of sustainability thinking and has spearheaded efforts to reduce the company's ecological footprint by embracing green technologies and processes. He earned his degree in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago in 1982 and his Masters in Industrial Administration from Purdue University in 1983. He has served as Chairman of the CII National Committee on Environment and the Intellectual Property Committee (2006-2007).