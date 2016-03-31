Name Description

Anand Burman Dr. Anand Chand Burman is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Dabur India Limited. He joined Dabur in 1980 as Manager R & D and came on the Board of the Company in 1989 and was responsible for Company’s diversification into various categories of business. He led the acquisition of Fem, Hobi & Namaste businesses. Presently he is Chairman of the Company.

Sunil Duggal Mr. Sunil Duggal is an Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director of Dabur India Limited. He took over as the Chief Executive Officer of Dabur India Limited in June 2002, holding reins of the organisation he joined in 1995. Mr. Duggal started his career as a management trainee in Wimco Limited in 1981 after getting his Engineering Degree (Electrical & Electronics) from BITS, Pilani, and Business Management from IIM, Calcutta. His stint at Wimco continued till 1994, with a break in between when he joined Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd for a short period. In 1994, he moved to Pepsi Foods as GM, Sales Operation. In 1995 he came into the Dabur family, as General Manager (Sales & Marketing), of the Family Products Division with products like Dabur Amla, Lal Dant Manjan and Vatika in his portfolio. This Division spearheaded the spectacular growth recorded by Dabur in this period. Vatika was also launched during this period and is now the Company's second biggest brand. With his dynamic spirit and leadership abilities, he soon became Vice-President and SBU-Head of the Family Products Division. In July 2000 Mr. Duggal was appointed Director Sales and Marketing of Dabur India Limited. And in 2002, he became the CEO of the Company - a professional with experience to steer the company ahead in its growth plans. Spanning a career of over 20 years, Sunil Duggal has travelled widely across India and handled diverse portfolios that have helped him understand the dynamics of FMCG businesses and market trends. He is well versed in the intricacies of India's regional diversities and consumer needs.

Amit Burman Mr. Amit Burman is an Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Dabur India Limited. He is responsible for Dabur India's foray into processed foods business with the setting up of Dabur Foods Ltd. He is also responsible for driving all business strategy, development and communications at Dabur Foods India Limited. Amit took on the responsibilities as the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and forayed into the processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes & chutneys and packaged fruit juices. Amit stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in July 2007. He has since been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. Amit started his career at Dabur's Industrial Engineering Department where he was responsible for induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging. Amit obtained experience at Colgate Palmolive, New York, USA where he worked in the Manufacturing Strategy Department, which operated as the internal consultants to the organization. Here he was responsible for a study done for the optimized location of Colgate's factories and warehouses. He also worked for six months at the Kansas plant which manufactured soaps and detergents. In 1990 he trained at Tishcon Corporation New York, USA where he was responsible for safety of stock and optimum inventories. Amit holds a MBA degree from University of Cambridge, a M.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, USA and a B.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA.

P. Narang Mr. P. D. Narang is Group Director - Corporate Affairs, Whole-time Director of Dabur India Limited. He holds B.Com, FCA, FCS, AICWA, MIIA (USA). He is the Group Director – Corporate Affairs, of the Company. He is having vast experience in Corporate Finance & Tax Planning, International Finance, Public Issue, Capital Markets, Strategic Planning and Management, Mergers and Acquisitions, Demergers etc.

Mohit Burman Mr. Mohit Burman is Non-Executive Director of Dabur India Limited. He did his schooling from Highgate School, London. He graduated from Richmond College London, in Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration and Economics in May 1989 (Double major: Marketing and General Management) and subsequently completed his Master of Business Administration degree, in December 1993, in Finance. Mr. Burman started his career with Welbeck Property Partnership London and then joined Dabur Finance Ltd. a company specializing in fund and fee based financial activities, as Senior Manager. Mr. Burman played a pivotal role in expanding the group's financial services business into Asset Management, Life Insurance and Pension by setting up Insurance Company with UK's insurance Company Aviva.

Saket Burman Mr. Saket Burman is an Non-Executive Director of Dabur India Limited. After getting his BBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Wisconsin Madison, Saket has started up a number of companies in different industries in the UAE. He also serves as a member or an adviser on a number of entrepreneurial and angel investing groups. He is also Board member of Dabur International.

R. Bhargava Mr. R. C. Bhargava is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dabur India Limited. He holds Master of Arts in Developmental Economics (Williams College, Williamstown, MA, USA), Master of Sciences in Mathematics (Allahabad University, India). His Other Directorships include ILFS Limited, Taj Asia Limited, Polaris Financial Technology Ltd., Grasim Industries Limited, Optimus Global Services. Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Thomson Press Ltd., UltraTech Cement Co.Ltd., Idea Cellular Limited, RCB Consulting Pvt.Ltd., Kokoyu Camlin Ltd.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bhattacharyya is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dabur India Limited. He holds BA (Hons) in Economics, from St. Stephen`s College, New Delhi. He was the former Managing Director and Chief Credit & Risk Officer with State Bank of India, is an astute senior level banker with over 38 years of experience spanning International and Corporate Banking across geographies, Retail Banking, Credit & Risk Management, Liability Management, Human Resource Management as CEO of three banks, including State Bank of India, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur and SBI (International) Mauritius.

Ajay Dua Dr. Ajay Dua is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dabur India Limited. He has BA (Hons), M.Sc (Economics) from London school of Economics & Politics and Ph.D from University of Bombay, a retired civil servant (IAS). A retired civil servant, Dr. Dua joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1971. He has held a variety of senior assignments in the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India. With a academic background and diverse workexperience Dr. Dua is currently a senior business advisor / Board Member of several multinational firms.

S. Narayan Dr. S. Narayan, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dabur India Limited. His other Directorship includes Godrej Properties Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Seshasayee Paper and Board Ltd., Aviva Life Insurance Co. India Ltd., India Infoline Limited, Artemis Medicare Services Limited.