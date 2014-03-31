Name Description

Pradip Khaitan Shri. Pradip Kumar Khaitan is NonNon-Executive Non - Independent Chairman of the Board of Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd. He has 46 years experience across industry. He was co-opted as a Director of the Company in February 2011. He holds LL.B. degree from the University of Calcutta. A partner in Khaitan & Co., Solicitors and Advocates, he has legal and commercial experience. Mr. Khaitan serves as director for several public limited companies: CESC Limited, Electrosteel Castings Limited, Graphite India Limited, Hindustan Motors Limited, India Glycols Limited, OCL India Limited, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Limited, TCPL Packaging Limited, Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Limited, VISA Steel Limited, Warren Tea Limited and Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited.

Jai Dalmia Mr. Jai Hari Dalmia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd. He holds a B.E. degree in Electrical Engineering from Jadavpur University and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana, Champagne. He was co-opted as a director of the Company in February 2011 and elevated to Managing Director in April 2011. Mr. J.H. Dalmia has more than 40 years of experience across industries; with a special focus on refractory, sugar and cement sectors. A holder of various patents, Mr. J. H. Dalmia is keenly involved in research and development.

Yadu Dalmia Mr. Yadu Hari Dalmia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd. He holds a B.Com (Hons.) degree from the University of Delhi and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He was co-opted as a Director and later elevated to Managing Director of the Company in February 2011. He holds about 39 years of experience in the cement industry. Mr. Y. H. Dalmia has served as President of the Cement Manufacturers Association.

Gautam Dalmia Shri. Gautam Dalmia is Non-Executive Director of Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University. He has 19 years of experience in the cement and sugar industries. Mr. Dalmia was co-opted as a Director of the Company in February 2011. As Managing Director of group companies, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited, he is directly responsible for managing the operations of the cement and sugar businesses and leads execution of projects. He also provides leadership to the commercial functions for the group.

Puneet Dalmia Mr. Puneet Yadu Dalmia is Non-Executive Director of Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd. He holds a B.Tech. degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and is a gold medallist from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, with specialisation in Strategy and Marketing. He was co-opted as a Director of the Company in February 2011. Mr. Dalmia has 15 years of experience in cement industry, having started his career as the cofounder and chaired one of the most profitable e-recruitment websites in India, which was later acquired by monster.com, a Nasdaq listed multinational company. Mr. Puneet Yadu Dalmia, as Managing Director of group companies, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited, conceptualised the growth strategy and governance architecture of the group to focus on its core businesses and is spearheading the growth plans for the group.

N. Gopalaswamy Mr. N. Gopalaswamy serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry from Madras University and a B.E. degree in Chemical Engineering from Annamalai University. He is a member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers, USA, the Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering, the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineering, and the Institution of Engineers (India). He is a Council Member of the Tiruchirapalli Productivity Council and has over 44 years of experience in the cement industry.