Name Description

David Daniel Kabbaz Chiver Mr. David Daniel Kabbaz Chiver serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He is one of Grupo Danhos founders and holds 37 years of experience in development and real estate administration, as well as in acquisition and real estate project financing. He is part of the Council of Presidents of Mount Sinai Jewish Community of Mexico and has had key positions in various institutions and organizations of national and international Jewish community, including the Governor of the University of Tel Aviv in 1990. He graduated in Architecture from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Salvador Daniel Kabbaz Zaga Mr. Salvador Daniel Kabbaz Zaga serves as General Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He has more than 23 years of experience in real estate including the creation, development and management of shopping centers and office of premier quality. Prior to joining Grupo Danhos in 1993, he made several architectural projects of office buildings in the City of Mexico. In Grupo Danhos he participated in development of architectural project of Parque Duraznos and one of the buildings of Urbitec, among others. He has also held various positions at the Mount Sinai Jewish Community of Mexico. Currently, he is Vice President of Real Estate Developers Association (ADI). He holds a Bachelors degree in Architecture from Universidad Anahuac del Norte, and took Master studies in Real Estate Business Administration and Construction from Universidad de Madrid.

Jose Daniel Kabbaz Chiver Mr. Jose Daniel Kabbaz Chiver serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He is one of Grupo Danhos founders and holds 40 years of experience in development and real estate administration, as well as in acquisition and real estate project financing. He served as President of Real Estate Developers Association (ADI) from 1995 till 1999. He holds a Bachelors degree in Architecture and a Masters degree in Real Estate Development from Universidad Anahuac.

Jorge Gamboa de Buen Mr. Jorge Gamboa de Buen serves as Director of Business Development and Director of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He joined Grupo Danhos in 2000 and holds more than 43 years of experience in real estate. Before that, he acted as General Coordinator of Redevelopment of the Federal District. He holds a Masters degree in Urban Planning from Oxford Polytechnic (Oxford Brookes University), and has been Professor of Urbanism at various prestigious national universities. Moreover, he holds a Bachelors degree in Architecture from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Blanca Canela Talancon Ms. Blanca Canela Talancon serves as Executive Director of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. She has been with Grupo Danhos for more than 33 years of experience in real estate-related financial planning, treasury, tax planning, accounting, marketing, credit and collections, human resources, logistics and legal resources. She is Public Accountant. Graduated from Instituto Politecnico Nacional.

Jose Benghira Sacal Mr. Jose Benghira Sacal serves as Director of Construction of Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV. He joined Grupo Danhos in 2001 and since then he has acted as Director of Construction of the Group. Before, he joined Grupo Danhos, he served for seven years in homebuilding industry. He has done his Civil Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Isaac Becherano Chiprut Mr. Isaac Becherano Chiprut serves as Director of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He is theManaging Partner of Grupo Inmobiliario Diana, real estate company in the commercial, office and residential segments, Founding Partner and Director General of Orotec International, leader in the manufacture of fine jewelry in Mexico, Managing Partner of Becherano y Asociados S.C. financial advisory firm and business planning and Founding Member and Member of the Board of Directors of Sunny Fields, a company dedicated to high technology protected agroindustry focused on the export market. He is a Public Accountant at the Universidad Anahuac del Norte.

Adolfo Kalach Romano Mr. Adolfo Kalach Romano serves as Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He is a Founding Partner of Avante Textil, where he held the position of Director of Fabric and Finishing for 13 years and also has extensive experience in the real estate sector, where since 1984 has been dedicated to the promotion, construction and administration of distribution centers category "AAA" Mr. He is a Certified Public Accountant at the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Luis Moussali Mizrahi Mr. Luis Moussali Mizrahi serves as Director of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He is the Vice President of Vitracoat Group, a leading company in the manufacture of industrial coatings in the Americas with production plants in Mexico, North America and South America. He has 15 years of experience as a partner and investor in commercial, industrial and office real estate projects. He holds a degree in Financial Management from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Miguel Sanchez Navarro Madero Mr. Miguel Sanchez Navarro Madero serves as Director of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He is a founding partner of Inmobiliaria Península de la Baja, a developer of shopping centers, located mainly in the State of Mexico. He is also a partner and director of an automotive distribution network under the brands Honda, Toyota, BMW Mini and Hyundai. He worked for five years in the legal office Noriega and Escobedo. During the period 2005-2007, he participated as General Director of two renowned publishing houses in Mexico. He participates as Regional Adviser of BBVA Bancomer and Banorte. He holds a Degree in Law from the Anahuac University with a Master's degree at Instituto de Empresa in Madrid. He participated in a specialty program in Real Estate by Harvard Business School (HBS)

Lino de Prado Sampedro Mr. Lino de Prado Sampedro serves as Director of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He has participated in the promotion and development in Mexico of successful textile projects with the Inditex Group (Zara) under its different brands, chairing its Board of Directors with Recorcholis, a family entertainment and with El Bajío, a restaurant company. He is a Public Accountant for the Banking and Commercial School.

Alberto Zaga Hop Mr. Alberto Zaga Hop serves as Director of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. He is a member of our Technical Committee. He was the founder of Textiles Electrónicos, one of the largest textile companies in Mexico and of which he is currently owner. He is the Member treasurer of the Monte Sinaí Jewish Community of Mexico as well as Counselor of the Chamber of Textile Industry in Mexico, Federal District. During his business career he has also been a director of several banking and financial institutions, such as Multibanco Mercantil of Mexico and BBVA Bancomer. He studied higher education in Business Administration.

Pilar Aguilar Pariente Ms. Pilar Aguilar Pariente serves as Independent Director of Concentradora Fibra Danhos, S.A. de C.V. She is the Managing Director of Endeavor México, an organization focused on driving the growth of the Mexican economy through support for high-impact entrepreneurs since 2011. She was Director of Human Capital at Bain and Company in Mexico (2006-2011), Director of Business Intelligence at Telefónica Móviles (2006) and served as Director of Organizational Development at Satmex(1998-2000). Ms. Pilar Aguilar was a consultant for McKinsey & Company in Mexico and Brazil (1991-1998). She holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Master's in Business (MBA) from University of Texas at Austin.