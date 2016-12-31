Name Description

Charles Edelstenne Mr. Charles Edelstenne has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dassault Systemes SE since 2002. He founded Dassault Systemes in 1981 and was Managing Director until it was transformed into a societe anonyme in 1993. From April 8, 1993 to 2002, Mr. Edelstenne was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Systemes SA. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant. He has spent his whole career with Dassault Aviation, where he started working in 1960 as Head of the Financial Studies department. In 1975 he became General Secretary then Vice Chairman responsible for economic and financial affairs in 1986. From 2000 to 2013, he was Dassault Aviation Chairman- Chief Executive Officer. In January 2013, Mr. Edelstenne was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault.

Bernard Charles Mr. Bernard Charles has been Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since 2016. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Dassault Systemes SA from May 28, 2002. He was also President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He was appointed President on September 1, 1995 and has been a Member of the Board of Directors since April 8, 1993. He started his career in Dassault Systemes SA in 1983. In 1986, he became President of New Technologies, Research and Strategy and in 1988, was named President of Strategy, Research and Development. In 2007, Mr. Charles received the insignia of the Chevalier de la legion d'honneur and was appointed Member of the Academie des Technologies in 2009. He graduated as Mechanical Engineer from Ecole Normale Superieure de Cachan, where he still belongs to the scientific core of professors. Mr. Charles holds the rank of Knight (2005) and Officer (2012) in the Legion d'Honneur (French Legion of Honor) and is a member of the French Academy of Technology. He has also held other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corp., Dassault Systemes Simulia Corp., Dassault Systemes Delmia Corp., Dassault Systemes Enovia Corp., Dassault Systemes Corp., and Dassault Systemes Geovia Inc.

Thibault de Tersant Mr. Thibault de Tersant has been Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Director and Member of the Executive Committee of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since 2003. He was Director of Finance and Member of the Company's Board of Directors from April 8, 1993. He joined Dassault Systemes SA as Director of Finance in 1988. Prior to that, Mr. de Tersant served as Finance Executive in export financing at Dassault Aviation from 1983 until 1988. He is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds an MBA in Finance from the ESSEC Business School. Mr. de Tersant has also acted as Director of DFCG (Association Nationale des Directeurs Financiers et de Controle de Gestion) and has held other mandates, including President of Dassault Systemes International SAS, Chairman of the Board of Spatial Corp. and Member of the Board of Directors of Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corp. and Dassault Systemes Delmia Corp., among others.

Laurence Barthes Ms. Laurence Barthes has been Executive Vice President, Chief People and Information Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Dassault Systemes SE since October 1, 2009. She started her career at the Company in 1987, where she occupied different functions in the area of Quality, Process and Industrialization. In 2002 she has been appointed as Vice President of Customer Support and Satisfaction and in 2008 as Director of Information Systems.

Pascal Daloz Mr. Pascal Daloz has been Executive Vice President, Brands and Corporate Development and Member of the Executive Committee of Dassault Systemes SE since 2014. From 2010 to 2014 he was Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy and Market Development and Member of the Executive Committee and from 2007 to 2010 he served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Marketing and Member of the Executive Committee. In 2003 he was appointed Vice President Strategy and Business Development, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company and in 2001 he was appointed Vice President Research & Development in Charge of Sales Development and Member of the Executive Committee. Before joining the Company in 2001, he served five years at Arthur D. Little, where he was a consultant and member of Arthur D. Little's Technology Innovation Management team, and then four years at Credit Suisse First Boston Technology Company, where he served as a financial analyst. He is a graduate of the Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Laurent Blanchard Mr. Laurent Blanchard has been Executive Vice President, Global Field Operations (EMEAR), Worldwide Alliances and Services and Member of the Executive Committee of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since April 2014. Prior to joining the Company in April 2014, Mr. Blanchard was Vice President of Cisco’s Enterprise Business Group with responsibility for accelerating technology growth in Enterprise, Public Sector and Commercial markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia (EMEAR) region. He had joined the company in 2007 as Managing Director. A graduate of ENSEM in Nancy (France), Mr. Blanchard started his career at IBM France in 1989 where he managed the SAP competence center at worldwide level, amongst other positions. He joined Compaq Europe in 1996, and after the merger of Compaq with HP, he became vice-president, managing director of HP France.

Philippe Forestier Mr. Philippe Forestier has been Executive Vice President of Global Affairs and Communities and Member of the Executive Committee of Dassault Systemes SE since 2009. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President of Network Selling from 2007 and Executive Vice President of Alliances, Marketing and Communications from 2003. Mr. Forestier served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) from 1999 to 2001. Living in the United States from 1995 to 2001, Mr. Forestier served as Vice President Americas Market Development from 1995 to 1999. He also served as General Manager of Dassault Systemes of America from 1996 to 1998, Director of Worldwide CATIA/CADAM Marketing and Services from 1993 to 1995 and as Director of Industrialization and Customer Support from 1988 to 1993. From 1984 to 1988, Mr. Forestier was in charge of implementing marketing and technical support for Dassault Systemes SA's products and, from 1981 to 1984, was responsible for development of the CATIA geometric modeler. He previously worked for Dassault Aviation from 1974, working in Research and Development. Mr. Forestier is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure de l’Aeronautique et de l’Espace.

Bruno Latchague Mr. Bruno Latchague has been Senior Executive Vice President, Global Field Operations (Americas), Industry Solutions and Indirect Channels and Member of the Executive Committee of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since 2015. Prior to that, he was Senior Executive Vice President Americas Market and Global Sales and Member of the Executive Committee from 2014 and Executive Vice President - 3DS Value Solutions, Global Sales Strategy & Operations, Member of the Executive Committee from April 4, 2011. Prior to that he worked as Executive Vice President of PLM Enterprise Business Transformation Channel and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company since 2007. He became Executive Vice President of Research and Development in 1995, responsible for the CATIA/ENOVIA/DELMIA/SPATIAL architecture and components, in particular for V5 3D PLM Foundations, and for the industrialization and maintenance of the 3D PLM solutions. Mr. Latchague served as Director of CATIA Products Infrastructure in 1990, where he developed the CATIA Version 4 architecture. As Senior Manager of Industrialization and Maintenance in 1988, he defined development and certification tools for CATIA Version 3. In 1986, as Manager of CATIA Software Infrastructure, he established open systems architecture for CATIA Version 3 Release 1. Before joining the Company, he served as Manager of CAD/CAM Products Support at the Regie Nationale des Usines Renault.

Sylvain Laurent Mr. Sylvain Laurent has been Executive Vice President, Global Field Operations (Asia-Oceania), Worldwide Business Transformation and Member of the Executive Committee of Dassault Systemes SE since 2014. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of 3DS Business Transformation and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from April 2011. Mr. Laurent joined Dassault Systemes SA in 2008 as Head of BT Sales in Europe. Mr. Laurent has more than 25 years of experience in the PLM domain, having worked previously at Siemens PLM Software and IBM PLM, as well as having created a PLM consulting and system integration company.

Monica Menghini Ms. Monica Menghini has been Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Dassault Systemes SE since 2015. She was appointed Executive Vice President of Industry and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company in July 2011. She joined the Company in 2007. In 2009, she became Vice President, Industry for the consumer goods, consumer packaged goods, and retail sectors. Prior to joining Dassault Systemes, Ms. Menghini worked for a number of years at Saatchi & Saatchi, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. She held various posts in her eight years there, with regional responsibilities as well as the position of Global Equity Director, International Accounts. She later became CEO EMEA of Saatchi & Saatchi X, the agency’s shopper marketing network. Ms. Menghini also has 13 years of experience as a brand equity builder at Procter & Gamble and was later appointed Marketing Director Western Europe at P&G's Fabric Care global business unit in Geneva. Ms. Menghini holds a bachelor degree in law, a master degree in international economics, and a master degree in behavioral psychology from the University of Sapienza, Rome.

Dominique Florack Mr. Dominique Florack has been President - Research & Development and Member of the Executive Committee of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since 2016. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President - Research & Development, Member of the Executive Committee of Dassault Systemes SA since 2007. He has also Member of the Company's Scientific Committee. He joined the Company in 1986. Mr. Florack served as Executive Vice President of Strategy, Research and Development from 2004 to 2006, Executive Vice President of Research and Development from 2000 to 2003, and Executive Vice President of Strategy, Applications, Research and Development from 1995 to 1999. He also served as Vice President of CATIA Mechanical Solutions and Strategy from 1994 to 1995, Director of Strategy and Research from 1990 to 1993 and Director of Product Data Management (PDM) solutions from 1986 to 1989. Mr. Florack is a graduate of the Centre d'Etudes Superieures de Techniques Industrielles (CESTI) and prepared a Ph.D. with the Ecole Centrale de Paris, specializing in Mechanical Design and Artificial Intelligence.

Catherine Dassault Ms. Catherine Dassault has been Director at DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since July 20, 2016. She is Member of the Organizing Committee and the Honorary Committee of the French Alzheimer’s Research Association, to whose growth she has contributed decisively. Ms. Dassault also sits on the Board of the Institut de l’Engagement, which helps young volunteers enrolled in France’s Civic Service scheme to pursue their studies, find a job or set up their own business. Before devoting her time to helping develop and fund medical research and education, Ms. Dassault studied law and psychology and worked for some time in the communications industry.

Tanneguy de Fromont de Bouaille Mr. Tanneguy de Fromont de Bouaille has been Director Representing Employees at DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since June 24, 2016. He has been recruited by Dassault Systemes in 1992 and currently serves as Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Sales Director, after having been employed as General Manager of Dassault Data Services (between 1992 and 2004), and Europe Sales Administration Director for ENOVIA (between 2004 and 2012). He previously held technical functions and then commercial agency management functions with Cap Gemini France and Cap Gemini America. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault Ms. Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault has been Director of Dassault Systemes SE since July 23, 2014. After a Master’s degree in Business Law and Taxation, a business law practitioner diploma (Assas, 1988) and a Master’s in Strategy and Marketing (Sciences Po, 1989), Ms. Habert began her career at DDB Publicite in London as a media planning consultant. She joined the Dassault Group in 1991 as Deputy Director of Communications. Since 1998, she has been Group Director of Communication and Patronage.

Jean-Pierre Chahid-Nourai Mr. Jean-Pierre Chahid-Nourai has been Independent Director of Dassault Systemes SE since April 15, 2005. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nominating Committee of the Company. He was Managing Director of Finanval Conseil from 1992 to 2007. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Group and Director of Finance of Michelin from 1977 to 1990 and has also worked as Investment Banker for MM. Lazard Freres et Cie., Banque Vve Morin-Pons, Financiere Indosuez and S.G. Warburg. A former management consultant with McKinsey & Co. Inc. He has also taught finance at ESSEC, the Centre de Formation a l'Analyse Financiere, INSEAD and CEDEP (the Centre Europeen d’Education Permanente). He currently serves as a Director of Fondation Stanislas pour l'Education.

Arnoud De Meyer Mr. Arnoud De Meyer has been Independent Director of Dassault Systemes SE since April 15, 2005. He is Chairman of the Company's Scientific Committee and Member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee. He is also President of the Singapore Management University. Mr. De Meyer is a specialist in the Management of Innovation, a subject on which he has published several articles and books. He was previously Director of Judge Business School and Professor in Management Studies (University of Cambridge, United Kingdom). Before holding these positions, he was Professor of Technology Management at INSEAD and Deputy Dean of INSEAD in France in charge of Administration and External Relations. He has also taught at Waseda University and Keio Business School in Japan and created the INSEAD Campus in Singapore. He holds a Doctorate of Science in Management of the University of Gent. Mr. De Meyer also works as Director of Kylian Technology Management Pte. Ltd., Temasex management Services Pte. Ltd, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, and SMU Ventures Pte. Ltd, among others.

Odile Desforges Ms. Odile Desforges has been Independent Director of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since May 30, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris in 1973. She began her career at the Transport Research Institute, before joining Renault in 1981 as Planner and then Product Engineer. In 1986, she joined the purchasing department. She was Body Equipment Purchasing General Manager for Renault/Volvo Purchasing Organization, then for Renault. In 1999, she became Executive-Vice-President of Renault-VI Mack Group, before becoming President of Volvo Group’s 3P Business Unit. In 2003, she was appointed Senior Vice-President, Purchasing, and Chairwoman and Managing Director of Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization. Between March 1, 2009 and July 1, 2012, she was Executive Vice-President, Engineering and Quality, and a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Laurence Lescourret Ms. Laurence Lescourret has been Independent Director of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE since May 26, 2016. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She has been an associate professor at the Finance Department of ESSEC Business School since 2010. She is also Director of ESSEC’s “Capital Markets and Regulation” Excellence Center and an affiliate academic researcher at the Centre de Recherche en Economie et Statistique (CREST). She holds a Ph.D. in finance from HEC Paris (2003), a Master in Management from EDHEC, a Master “104 Finance” from Paris Dauphine University, and a Master in political economy analysis from the Ecole d’Economie de Paris. Between 2004 and 2011, she was first an assistant professor, co-director and ultimately director of the ESSEC Finance Department. She also taught at ENSAE between 2000 and 2010. As an academic researcher, she is the author of several publications on organizing and regulating capital markets and has received distinction for her work. She was the 2013 recipient of the Vega Prize from the Federation of European Securities Exchanges and received the 2015 award for best research article on derivative products granted by the IFSID (Montreal Institute of Structured Finance and Derivatives).