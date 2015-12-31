Name Description

Carsten Kengeter Mr. Carsten N. Kengeter is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Boerse Aktiengesellschaft effective June 1, 2015. He has many years of professional experience in the field of international capital markets and already held senior management positions at Goldman Sachs and UBS. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Middlesex University and Master of Science in Finance and Accounting from London School of Economics,

Joachim Faber Dr. Joachim Faber is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Boerse AG effective May 16, 2012. Prior to this, from May 20, 2009, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. He was Member of the Clearing and Settlement Committee, and currently serves as Chairman of the Human Resources Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr Faber graduated from Deutsche Hochschule fuer Verwaltungswissenschaften Speyer with a Doctorate in Philosophy degree and from Universitat Bonn with a Master of Legal Letters degree in Law. Currently, he serves as Senior Advisor at Allianz SE.

Andreas Preuss Mr. Andreas Preuss is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, responsible for IT & Operations, Data & New Asset Classes effective January 1, 2016. He was responsible for Cash and Derivatives Markets Division at the Company from June 2008 to December 31, 2015. He was Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Derivatives and Market Data Division at the Company since 2006. Until June 14, 2007, he was Chairman of the Management Board of Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse. From 2002 until 2006, he was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board and Partner of Mako Group. From 2000 until 2001, he was President of Trading Technologies International. From 1999 until 2000, he was Member of the Joint Venture Management Committee of Alliance CBOT/Eurex. From 1998 until 2000, he was Member of the Executive Board of Eurex Frankfurt AG, Eurex Zuerich AG and Eurex Clearing AG. From 1994 until 1998, he worked for Deutsche Boerse AG. From 1990 until 1994, he worked for DTB Deutsche Terminboerse. From 1989 until 1990, he was Senior Consultant at Andersen Consulting. From 1986 until 1988, he took part in a Trainee program in Commercial Banking and then became Lending Officer at Dresdner Bank AG. From 1981 until 1982, he was Export Clerk at Th. Goldschmidt SA. He graduated from Universitaet Hamburg with a degree in Economics in 1986, and from Universidad Central de Barcelona with a degree in Spanish obtained in 1981. Currently, Mr. Preuss serves as Chief Executive Officer of Eurex Frankfurt AG and Eurex Clearing AG, as well as Member of the Management Board of Eurex Deutschland and Eurex Services GmbH, among others.

Richard Berliand Mr. Richard Berliand is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Boerse Aktiengesellschaft effective May 13, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from October 7, 2005 to May 13, 2015. Mr. Berliand serves as Executive Director at Richard Berliand Limited, London.

Gregor Pottmeyer Mr. Gregor Pottmeyer is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Boerse AG effective October 1, 2009. Previously, he served as Member of the Executive Board of Mercedes Benz Bank AG between 2004 and 2009, where he was responsible for Finance and Risk Management, as well as for Finance/Controlling for European financing companies and for Credit Operations for the financing companies in Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. From 2002 until 2005, he was active at DaimlerChrysler Bank AG as Board Member Responsible for Finance and Risk Management and Board Member Responsible for Risk Management. In the years 1993 - 2001, he worked at Mercedes-Benz Finanz GmbH in various roles. From 1990 to 1993, he was Senior Manager Planning Coordination and Reporting at debis AG. From 1987 to 1990, Mr. Pottmeyer was Manager Group Planning/Controlling at Daimler Benz AG. He started his professional career at Saarland University as Research Associate at Business Administration Department (Area Mathematics) in the years 1985-1987. Mr. Pottmeyer obtained a degree in Business Administration Studies from Universitaet des Saarlandes. Currently, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Clearstream Holding AG and Member of the Board of Directors at Clearstream International SA, among others.

Hauke Stars Ms. Hauke Stars is Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Cash Market, Pre-IPO & Growth Financing at Deutsche Boerse Aktiengesellschaft effective January 1, 2016. She was Member of the Executive Board and Chief Information Officer of Deutsche Boerse AG from December 1, 2012 to December 31, 2015. She is an IT Engineer. She holds Master of Science from University of Warwick and Engineering degree in Computer Science from Otto von Guericke University, Magdeburg.

Jeffrey Tessler Mr. Jeffrey Tessler is Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Clients, Products & Core Markets at Deutsche Boerse AG effective January 1, 2016. He was Member of the Executive Board responsible for the Clearstream Division of Deutsche Boerse AG from October 6, 2004 to December 31, 2015. From 2003 to 2004, he was Executive Vice President of BNY Securities Group. From 1979 until 2003, he held various positions at Irving Trust Company (later Bank of New York), most recently as General Manager Europe of the Bank of New York from 1998 until 2003. From 1975 until 1979, he was Bank Examiner at the Office of Controller, Currency New York City. Currently, Mr. Tessler serves as Chief Executive Officer of Clearstream Banking SA, Clearstream International SA and Clearstream Holding AG, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Clearstream Banking AG, among others. He graduated from Seton Hall University with a Masters of Business Administration degree in 1983, and from College of New Jersey with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 1975.

Karl-Heinz Floether Mr. Karl-Heinz Floether is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Boerse AG effective May 16, 2012. He is Member of the Company's Strategy Committee and Technology Committee. He is an Independent Management Consultant.

Marion Fornoff Ms. Marion Fornoff is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Boerse AG effective May 16, 2012. She is Member of the Human Resources Committee of the Company. She is Staff Member in the Human Resources Europe & US section of the Company.

Hans-Peter Gabe Mr. Hans-Peter Gabe is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Boerse AG effective May 21, 1997. He is Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. In addition, he is Staff Member in the Human Resources Compensation, Workforce & Talent Management section at the Company.

Craig Heimark Mr. Craig F. Heimark is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Boerse AG since October 7, 2005. He is Chairman of the Technology Committee at the Company. Currently, Mr. Heimark serves as Managing Partner of Hawthorne Group LLC, as well as Member of the Board of Directors at Avistar Communications Corporation, Redwood Shores. He graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Monica Maechler Ms. Monica Maechler is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Boerse AG effective May 16, 2012. She is also Member of the Company's Clearing and Settlement Committee. Ms. Maechler is former Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

Erhard Schipporeit Dr. Erhard Schipporeit is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Boerse AG since October 7, 2005. He has been Chairman of the Company's Audit and Finance Committee since December 9, 2008. Dr. Schipporeit is an Independent Management Consultant.

Jutta Stuhlfauth Ms. Jutta Stuhlfauth is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Boerse AG effective May 16, 2012. She is a Lawyer. She is Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. Ms. Stuhlfauth is a Lawyer and serves as Head of Policies and Procedures Unit at the Company. She holds Masters of Business Administration from University of Wales.

Johannes Witt Mr. Johannes Witt is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Boerse AG effective May 21, 1997. He is Member of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. He is staff member in the Financial Accounting & Controlling department at Deutsche Boerse AG.