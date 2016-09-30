Name Description

Andrew Richards Mr. Andrew Richards has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since March 29, 2006. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Nomination Committee as well as Member of the Audit Committees at the Company. From March 18, 2004 until March 29, 2006 Mr. Richards served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. He also acted as Chairman of the Board of Deutsche Beteiligungsgesellschaft Fonds III GmbH until March 24, 2010. Moreover, he has been Chairman of the Board at PINOVA Capital GmbH, Muenchen, Germany. Furthermore, Mr. Richards has acted as Executive Director at PARE-Unternehmensberatung GmbH, Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany.

Torsten Grede Mr. Torsten Grede has been Spokesman of the Management Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since March 2013. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 2001. He studied Business Administration in Koeln, Germany and St. Gallen, Switzerland. He has 22 years of private equity experience at the Company. Until November 21, 2008 Mr. Grede acted as Chairman of the Board of AKsys GmbH. Until October 29, 2010 he was Chairman of Schopfloch. Mr. Grede served as Member of the Board at MCE AG until January 26, 2010 and at Grohmann Engineering GmbH until January 1, 2010. Currently, he also serves as Board Member at Treuburg GmbH & Co. Familien KG, among others.

Gerhard Roggemann Mr. Gerhard Roggemann has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since 2013. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from March 24, 2010 to 2013. In addition, he is Member of the Executive/Nominating Committee and is the Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He started his career as a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan & Co., New York (USA), in 1979, prior to his appointment to the Board of Management of Norddeutsche Landesbank, Hanover, in 1991. From 1996 to 2004, he was Member of the Board of Management of WestLB AG, Dusseldorf. From 2004 to August 2014 he was Vice Chairman of Canaccord Genuity Limited, London, Great Britain. He has also served as Senior Advisor of Edmond de Rothschild Private Merchant Bank LLP, London, Great Britain.

Susanne Zeidler Ms. Susanne Zeidler has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since November 1, 2012. She studied business administration at the University of Muenster. She began her professional career in 1987 with an audit partnership that specialized in mid- sized companies. She moved into the area of corporate finance at an audit firm in 1990, where she was responsible, until 1999, for valuations of midsized and listed companies operating in various sectors. After becoming a partner in 2000, Ms. Zeidler headed the internal audit review and other back office activities at the audit firm’s German office. Beginning in 2005, she built the firm’s activities with foundations and other non-profit organizations. In 2011, she joined a worldwide fundraising organization, where she served as director at its international headquarters.

Rolf Scheffels Dr. Rolf Scheffels has been Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since January 1, 2004. After completing a traineeship as an industrial administrator at Braun AG, Dr. Scheffels studied business administration at the Goethe University in Frankfurt/Main, where he received his degree. His career began in 1992 with the audit firm C&L Deutsche Revision AG, Frankfurt/ Main. In 1996, Dr. Rolf Scheffels earned his doctorate (Dr. rer. pol.) at the Goethe University. He joined Deutsche Beteiligungs AG in 1997 and was named Senior Vice President in 2000. He is Board Member of FDG Group S.A.S. and JKC Holding GbmH Textil KG, among others.

Sonja Edeler Ms. Sonja Edeler has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since February 25, 2016. She has been Head of Finance and Accounting at Dirk Rossmann GmbH.

Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Mr. Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since March 26, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Prior to this, he was Member and the Spokesman of the Board of Management of the Company for nearly 13 years – from July 2000 to March 2013. Prior to his tenure at the Company, he spent two years as a Managing Director at the Frankfurt Office of Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Bank. From 1993 to 1998, he served as a Managing Director at Baring Brothers GmbH in Frankfurt. Before that, he was the CFO of Tengelmann group, Muelheim/Ruhr. He began his career with the JP Morgan Bank in New York and Frankfurt. He has been the President of the German Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVK) since June 2013.

Philipp Moeller Mr. Philipp Moeller has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since March 24, 2010. In addition, he acts as Member of the Company's Executive/Nominating Committee. Prior to his traineeship in banking at Deutsche Bank AG, he was a Managing Partner at CityVox/CityVoice, Hamburg, from 1997 to 2000. In 2005, he worked as an assistant to the Executive Board of Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Burgwedel. He became a Managing Partner at Moeller & Foerster GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg, in 2006.