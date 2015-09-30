Edition:
Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€9.29
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
304,338
52-wk High
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Daniel Derichebourg

63 2006 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Abderrahmane El Aoufir

2014 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Pierre Candelier

2015 Finance Director

Boris Derichebourg

37 2007 Director

Thomas Derichebourg

39 2007 Director

Sophie Moreau-Follenfant

2013 Director - Permanent Representative of CFER

Matthieu Pigasse

48 2005 Director

Bernard Val

2004 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Daniel Derichebourg

Mr. Daniel Derichebourg has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg SA since June 29, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors at CFER, Chairman of Financiere DGB, Servisair SAS, Derichebourg Environnement, and Servisair SAS, as well as Director of Paris Sud Hydraulique, Derichebourg Recycling and SERVISAIR UK Ltd, among others. He also holds the function of Manager of DBG, SCI DE FONDEYRE and SCI HEBSON, to name but a few. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Derichebourg Multiservices, Director of C.A.B.C.L. and Director - Permanent Representative of Derichebourg SA at Selmar SA, among others.

Abderrahmane El Aoufir

Mr. Abderrahmane El Aoufir has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg SA since 2014. He joined the Company in 1985 and assumed different executive functions within groups of the Company, and was notably in charge of AFM Recyclage in the United States. He was in charge of reorganization of SERVISAIR.

Pierre Candelier

Boris Derichebourg

Mr. Boris Derichebourg has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since July 18, 2007. He previously was Director - Representative of CFF Recycling at the Company from June 27, 2005 to July 18, 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Derichebourg Energie, Derichebourg ID and Servisair France, Chairman of the Board at Derichebourg Technologies, Derichebourg Multiservices and Derichebourg Proprete, as well as Chairman of the Board of various overseas subsidiaries of the Company, among others. He is also Manager of MIROIR 2000, PSIMMO and, CIVITAS, as well as Director at DERICHEBOURG MULTISERVIZI SPA, KNIGHTS CLEANING SERVICES Ltd and SELMAR SA, to name but a few. He previously served as Chairman of the Board at Derichebourg Proprete and as Director of Agyr Luxembourg, among others.

Thomas Derichebourg

Mr. Thomas Derichebourg has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since July 18, 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg VIA and Polyurbaine, and Chairman of various companies, including Derichebourg Aqua, Eco-PHU, Lien Evironnement and Polyurbaine Normandie, among others. Mr. Derichebourg also holds the position of Manager of SCI Les Cypres de Montmorency and SCI Les Charmes, and Director - Permanent Representative of TBD Finances at the Board of Societe Paris Sud Hydraulique, among others. During his career, he was also appointed as Deputy chief Executive officer and Director of SERVISAIR ASSISTANCE PISTE ORLY.

Sophie Moreau-Follenfant

Ms. Sophie Moreau-Follenfant has been Director - Permanent Representative of CFER at Derichebourg SA since February 18, 2013. She is additionally Director of ASSOCIATION DERICHEBOURG MISSION HANDICAP and Director - Permanent Representative of DERICHEBOURG MULTISERVICES. She previously served as Director of Human Resources of Derichebourg SA until 2009. She was also Member of the Environment Committee of the Company as from September 2008. During her professional career, Ms. Moreau-Follenfant was also appointed as Director of C.A.B.C.L.

Matthieu Pigasse

Mr. Matthieu Pigasse has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since October 25, 2005. He is also Managing Partner and Deputy CEO of Lazard France, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Lazard Europe. He is also Director of Groupe Lucien Barriere, Relaxnews, BSkyB Group and Theatre du Chatelet, as well as Chairman of the Board of Les Nouvelles Editions Independantes and of Les Nouvelles Editions Numeriques.

Bernard Val

Mr. Bernard Val has served Independent Director of Derichebourg SA since June 24, 2004. He is also Director of Societe des Autoroutes Esterel, Cote d'Azur, Provence, Alpes (ESCOTA) and Autoroutes du Sud de la France (ASF), and Member of the Supervisory Board of Ginger.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Daniel Derichebourg

243,000

Abderrahmane El Aoufir

338,974

Pierre Candelier

--

Boris Derichebourg

181,500

Thomas Derichebourg

260,500

Sophie Moreau-Follenfant

15,000

Matthieu Pigasse

--

Bernard Val

15,000
As Of  30 Sep 2015

Insider Trading

