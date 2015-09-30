Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)
DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
9.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
€9.29
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
304,338
52-wk High
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Daniel Derichebourg
|63
|2006
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Abderrahmane El Aoufir
|2014
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Candelier
|2015
|Finance Director
Boris Derichebourg
|37
|2007
|Director
Thomas Derichebourg
|39
|2007
|Director
Sophie Moreau-Follenfant
|2013
|Director - Permanent Representative of CFER
|
Matthieu Pigasse
|48
|2005
|Director
Bernard Val
|2004
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Daniel Derichebourg
|Mr. Daniel Derichebourg has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg SA since June 29, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors at CFER, Chairman of Financiere DGB, Servisair SAS, Derichebourg Environnement, and Servisair SAS, as well as Director of Paris Sud Hydraulique, Derichebourg Recycling and SERVISAIR UK Ltd, among others. He also holds the function of Manager of DBG, SCI DE FONDEYRE and SCI HEBSON, to name but a few. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Derichebourg Multiservices, Director of C.A.B.C.L. and Director - Permanent Representative of Derichebourg SA at Selmar SA, among others.
Abderrahmane El Aoufir
|Mr. Abderrahmane El Aoufir has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg SA since 2014. He joined the Company in 1985 and assumed different executive functions within groups of the Company, and was notably in charge of AFM Recyclage in the United States. He was in charge of reorganization of SERVISAIR.
Pierre Candelier
Boris Derichebourg
|Mr. Boris Derichebourg has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since July 18, 2007. He previously was Director - Representative of CFF Recycling at the Company from June 27, 2005 to July 18, 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Derichebourg Energie, Derichebourg ID and Servisair France, Chairman of the Board at Derichebourg Technologies, Derichebourg Multiservices and Derichebourg Proprete, as well as Chairman of the Board of various overseas subsidiaries of the Company, among others. He is also Manager of MIROIR 2000, PSIMMO and, CIVITAS, as well as Director at DERICHEBOURG MULTISERVIZI SPA, KNIGHTS CLEANING SERVICES Ltd and SELMAR SA, to name but a few. He previously served as Chairman of the Board at Derichebourg Proprete and as Director of Agyr Luxembourg, among others.
Thomas Derichebourg
|Mr. Thomas Derichebourg has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since July 18, 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg VIA and Polyurbaine, and Chairman of various companies, including Derichebourg Aqua, Eco-PHU, Lien Evironnement and Polyurbaine Normandie, among others. Mr. Derichebourg also holds the position of Manager of SCI Les Cypres de Montmorency and SCI Les Charmes, and Director - Permanent Representative of TBD Finances at the Board of Societe Paris Sud Hydraulique, among others. During his career, he was also appointed as Deputy chief Executive officer and Director of SERVISAIR ASSISTANCE PISTE ORLY.
Sophie Moreau-Follenfant
|Ms. Sophie Moreau-Follenfant has been Director - Permanent Representative of CFER at Derichebourg SA since February 18, 2013. She is additionally Director of ASSOCIATION DERICHEBOURG MISSION HANDICAP and Director - Permanent Representative of DERICHEBOURG MULTISERVICES. She previously served as Director of Human Resources of Derichebourg SA until 2009. She was also Member of the Environment Committee of the Company as from September 2008. During her professional career, Ms. Moreau-Follenfant was also appointed as Director of C.A.B.C.L.
Matthieu Pigasse
|Mr. Matthieu Pigasse has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since October 25, 2005. He is also Managing Partner and Deputy CEO of Lazard France, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Lazard Europe. He is also Director of Groupe Lucien Barriere, Relaxnews, BSkyB Group and Theatre du Chatelet, as well as Chairman of the Board of Les Nouvelles Editions Independantes and of Les Nouvelles Editions Numeriques.
Bernard Val
|Mr. Bernard Val has served Independent Director of Derichebourg SA since June 24, 2004. He is also Director of Societe des Autoroutes Esterel, Cote d'Azur, Provence, Alpes (ESCOTA) and Autoroutes du Sud de la France (ASF), and Member of the Supervisory Board of Ginger.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Daniel Derichebourg
|243,000
Abderrahmane El Aoufir
|338,974
Pierre Candelier
|--
Boris Derichebourg
|181,500
Thomas Derichebourg
|260,500
Sophie Moreau-Follenfant
|15,000
Matthieu Pigasse
|--
Bernard Val
|15,000
As Of 30 Sep 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Daniel Derichebourg
|0
|0
Abderrahmane El Aoufir
|0
|0
Pierre Candelier
|0
|0
Boris Derichebourg
|0
|0
Thomas Derichebourg
|0
|0
Sophie Moreau-Follenfant
|0
|0
Matthieu Pigasse
|0
|0
Bernard Val
|0
|0