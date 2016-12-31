Name Description

Paul Achleitner Dr. Paul Achleitner is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 31, 2012. He has acted as Member of the Board of Management of Allianz S.E. His Supervisory Board memberships and other directorships include Bayer AG, Daimler AG, RWE AG (until April 18, 2013); Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

John Cryan Mr. John Cryan is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 19, 2016. He is responsible for the areas of Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Group Audit, Corporate Strategy, Research and Incident & Investigation Management as well as Conflicts Office. Previously he served as Co-Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Bank AG since July 1, 2015 till May 19, 2016. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Bank AG till June 30, 2015. In addition he serves as President Europe, Head Africa, Head Portfolio Strategy, Head Credit Portfolio at Temasek International Pte Ltd till July 31, 2014. In his career, he served as Chairman and CEO and Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Goup Executive Board at UBS AG, as Director at SG Warburg & Co GmbH and at Arthur Andersen & Co. he graduated from University of Cambridge with Master of Arts degree.

Marcus Schenck Dr. Marcus Schenck is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since July 2017. He is responsible for Deutsche Bank’s Corporate & Investment Bank. He has served as General Manager and Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Goldman Sachs. He is responsible for the functions - Finance, Group Tax and Group Treasury as well as Corporate M&A and Corporate Investments since January 2017. In January 2015, Dr. Schenck joined Deutsche Bank from Goldman Sachs International, where he was Partner and Head of Investment Banking Services for Europe, Middle East & Africa. Additionally, he was a member of the Operating Committee of the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs. From 2006 to 2013, Dr. Schenck was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Board of German energy supplier E.ON SE. From 1997 to 2006, he held a number of senior positions at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt. Prior to that, he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Christian Sewing Mr. Christian Sewing is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Private, Wealth & Commercial Clients, Member of the Management Board of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since March 2017. He was Head of Private, Wealth & Commercial Clients, and Regional CEO Germany, Member of the Management Board of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT effective January 2016. From January to June 2015, he was responsible on the Management Board for Legal, Incident Management Group and Group Audit, and thereafter he took on responsibility for Private & Business Clients. He served as Deputy Chief Risk Officer (from 2012 to 2013) and Chief Credit Officer at Deutsche Bank (from 2010 to 2012). From 2005 until 2007, Mr. Sewing was a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Genossenschafts- Hypothekenbank. Mr. Sewing completed a bank apprenticeship at Deutsche Bank in 1989.

Stefan Rudschaefski Mr. Stefan Rudschaefski is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since January 1, 2017. He serves as Deputy Chairman of the General Staff Council of Deutsche Bank, Deputy Chairman of the Group Staff Council of Deutsche Bank, Exempted Staff Council member, Deutsche Bank Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG, Chairman of the Staff Council of Deutsche Bank. Between 1983 and 1986, he has done Bank apprenticeship at Deutsche Bank AG.

James von Moltke Mr. James von Moltke is a Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since July 1, 2017. Before Mr. von Moltke joined Deutsche Bank he served as Treasurer of Citigroup, managing its capital and funding as well as liquidity and interest rate risk. He started his career at Credit Suisse First Boston in London in 1992. In 1995, he joined J.P. Morgan, working at the bank for 10 years in New York and Hong Kong. After next working at Morgan Stanley for four years, where he led the Financial Technology advisory team globally, von Moltke joined Citigroup as Head of Corporate M&A in 2009. Three years later he became Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis. In 2015, he was appointed Treasurer of Citigroup.

Werner Steinmueller Mr. Werner Steinmueller is Regional Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific, Member of the Management Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT effective August 1, 2016. He was Head of Global Transaction Banking, Member of the Group Executive Committee of Deutsche Bank AG since April 1, 2009 till October 2015. He was also Member of Global Banking Executive Committee. He was responsible for Cash Management, Trust & Securities Services, Trade Finance and Risk Management Products. He studied at the University of Darmstadt and holds a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. From 1980 to 1991, he has worked in various positions at Citibank in Germany at last as Head of Corporate Finance covering Germany. He joined the Company as Corporate Finance Director, where he was responsible for the origination of all investment banking products and for the execution of ECM transactions for selected multinational companies. He served as Head of Corporate Relationship Management for Continental Europe in 1998 and prior to this, he was Co-Head of the Investment Banking Division for Germany. From 2003 to 2004, as Chief Operating Officer, he was responsible for the Global Banking Division and Global Transaction Banking. In 2004, he became Head of Global Transaction Banking. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Postbank AG.

Kimberly Hammonds Ms. Kimberly (Kim) L. Hammonds is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT effective August 1, 2016. She is responsible for technology and operations, including information security, data management and digital transformation and corporate services. Ms Hammonds joined Deutsche Bank from Boeing in November 2013 as Global Chief Information Officer and Global Co-Head of Group Technology & Operations. She joined from Boeing, where she was previously Chief Information Officer. Before Boeing, Kim Hammonds held management positions in Dell and Ford Motor Company, in product engineering, manufacturing, marketing and information technology leadership.

Stuart Lewis Mr. Stuart Wilson Lewis has been Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Management Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since June 1, 2012. He is responsible for the functions; managing Credit Risk, Operational Risk, Market Risk and Liquidity Risk as well as for further Risk-Infrastructure units. He joined Deutsche Bank in 1996. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Lewis was Deputy Chief Risk Officer and subsequently Chief Risk Officer of Corporate & Investment Banking from 2010 to 2012. Between 2006 and 2010 he was Chief Credit Officer. Before joining Deutsche Bank in 1996, he worked at Credit Suisse and Continental Illinois National Bank in London.

Sylvie Matherat Ms. Sylvie Matherat is Chief Regulatory Officer, Member of the Management Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since November 1, 2015. She is responsible for, the functions Compliance, Anti-Financial Crime (AFC), Regulatory Affairs, and Government & Public Affairs. joined Deutsche Bank from Banque de France where she was Deputy Director General and responsible for regulation and financial stability issues, payment and settlement infrastructures, banking services, and the Target 2 Securities project. Ms. Matherat previously held various positions at the Banking Supervisory Authority and in the private sector.

Nicolas Moreau Mr. Nicolas Moreau is Head of Deutsche Asset Management, Member of the Management Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT effective October 1, 2016. He was Chairman and CEO of AXA France and a member of the AXA Group Management Committee, as well as Vice Chairman of the Group Investment Committee. Mr. Moreau spent 25 years with the AXA Group, where he held various positions including CEO of AXA Investment Managers and CEO of AXA UK & Ireland.

Garth Ritchie Mr. Garth Ritchie is Co-Head of Corporate & Investment Bank, Member of the Management Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since January 1, 2016. Mr. Ritchie joined Deutsche Bank in 1996 and became Head of Equities in the Corporate Banking & Securities Business Division in 2010. He held positions in trading and derivatives for over two decades. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Ritchie held positions at Fergusson Brothers and First National Bank of South Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Economics from the University of Port Elizabeth (South Africa).

Karl Von Rohr Mr. Karl Von Rohr is Chief Administrative Officer, Member of the Management Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since November 1, 2015, and is responsible for the functions Legal, Global Governance and Human Resources. In 2016, he also became responsible for the coordination of the Regional Management COO Organization. In his new position, he will also become Labour Relations Director of Deutsche Bank. Mr. von Rohr joined Deutsche Bank in 1998. From 2013 to 2015 he was Global Chief Operating Officer, Regional Management. Prior to this, he was Head of Human Resources for Deutsche Bank in Germany and member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank PGK AG. During his time at Deutsche Bank he held various senior management positions in other divisions in Germany and Belgium.

Wolfgang Boehr Mr. Wolfgang Boehr is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since 2015. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Bank AG. He was Member of the Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Combined Staff Council Dusseldorf of the Company and Member of the General Staff Council. Since July 2012, he has acted as Chairman of the Association Council at Deutscher Bankangestellten Verband (DBV). . serves as Chairman of the Staff Council of Deutsche Bank, Member of the Group Staff Council of Deutsche Bank, Member of the General Staff Council of Deutsche Bank.

Frank Bsirske Mr. Frank Bsirske is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 23, 2013. He is Chairman of the trade union ver.di (Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft). He also serves at the Supervisory Boards of RWE AG, Deutsche Postbank AG and IBM Central Holding GmbH.

Dina Dublon Ms. Dina Dublon is Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since November 1, 2013. She serves at the Boards of Accenture PLC, Microsoft Corporation and PepsiCo Inc. In her career, she served at JP Morgan Chase & Company and at Harvard Business School. She holds Master Degree in Accounting and Finance from Carnegie Mellon University and Bachelor Degree in Economics and Mathematics from Hebrew university of Jerusalem.

Jan Duscheck Mr. Jan Duscheck is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since August 2, 2016. He serves as Head of national working group Banking, trade union ver.di. Between 2013 and 2015, served as National youth secretary, trade union ver.di, from 2008 to 2013, as Trade union secretary for youth to the national executive board, trade union ver.di and from 2007 to 2008, as Member of the staff council, Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, among others.

Gerhard Eschelbeck Dr. Gerhard Eschelbeck is the Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 18, 2017. He is Vice President Security & Privacy Engineering, Google Inc.

Katherine Garrett-Cox Ms. Katherine Garrett-Cox is Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 26, 2011. She is Executive Chairwoman of Alliance Trust Savings Ltd (until January 2016) and Alliance Trust Investments Ltd. (Chief Executive) (until February 2016). Apart from that, she was Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Trust PLC till February 3, 2016.

Timo Heider Mr. Timo Heider is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 23, 2013. He serves at the Supervisory Boards of Deutsche Postbank AG, BHW Bausparkasse AG and BHW Holding AG. He serves as Chairman of the Group Staff Council of Deutsche Postbank AG, Chairman of the General Staff Council of BHW Bausparkasse AG, Postbank Finanzberatung AG and BHW Kreditservice GmbH, Chairman of the Staff Council of BHW Bausparkasse AG, BHW Kreditservice GmbH, Postbank Finanzberatung AG and BHW Holding AG, Member of the Group Staff Council of Deutsche Bank, and Member of the European Staff Council.

Sabine Irrgang Ms. Sabine Irrgang is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 23, 2013. She serves as Head of Human Resources Management South (Suedbaden and Wuerttemberg) at the Company.

Henning Kagermann Prof. Dr. Henning Kagermann, Ph.D. is Member of the Supervisory Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since September 7, 2000. He serves as President of acatech-German Academy of Scienceand Engineering. He is on the Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, Nokia Corporation, Deutsche Post AG and has been on the Board of Wipro Technologies since October 2009. Since November 2012, he has been on the Board of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH. He graduated from Universitaet Braunschweig with a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Theoretical Physics.

Martina Klee Ms. Martina Klee is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 29, 2008. She is Chairperson of the Staff Council GTO Frankfurt/Eschborn of the Company and Member of European Staff Council of the Company. She is Member of the General Staff Council of Deutsche Bank AG, Member of the Group Staff Council of Deutsche Bank AG. She is on the Board of Sterbekasse fuer die Angestellten der Deutschen Bank VV a.G.

Henriette Mark Ms. Henriette Mark has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since June 10, 2003. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company (since May 29, 2008). She is Chairperson of the Combined Staff Council Munich and Southern Bavaria of Deutsche Bank AG, Member of the Group and General Staff Councils of Deutsche Bank; Chairperson of the European Staff Council.

Richard Meddings Mr. Richard Meddings is Member of the Supervisory Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since October 13, 2015. Between 2002 and 2014 served as Group Executive Director at Standard Chartered PLC, from 2000 till 2002 as Group Financial Controller / COO Wealth Management Division at Barclays PLC, among others.

Louise Parent Ms. Louise M. Parent is Member of the Supervisory Board at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since July 1, 2014. Since 2014, serves as Of Counsel, at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, with areas of focus including corporate governance, financial institutions and business development. Between 1993 and 2013, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, American Express Company, among others. She holds Juris Doctor degree, in Law from Georgetown University Law Center.

Gabriele Platscher Ms. Gabriele Platscher has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since June 10, 2003. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is also Chairperson of the Combined Staff Council Braunschweig/Hildesheim of the Company and was Member of the Group and General Staff Councils until April 2010. She is Deputy Chairperson of BVV Versicherungsverein des Bankgewerbes a.G., BVV Versorgungskasse des Bankgewerbes e.V. and BVV Pensionsfonds des Bankgewerbes AG. She also serves on the board of Deutsche Bank Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG.

Bernd Rose Mr. Bernd Rose is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 23, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the joint General Staff Council of Postbank Filialvertrieb AG and Postbank Filial GmbH. He serves at the Supervisory Boards of Deutsche Postbank AG, Postbank Filialvertrieb AG and ver.di Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft (as Deputy Chairman).

Stefan Simon Prof. Dr. Stefan Simon is Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since August 23, 2016. He is a Self-employed attorney at law and tax consultant. Since 2016, serves as Member of the Advisory Council of Leopold Krawinkel GmbH & Co. KG.