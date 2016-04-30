Name Description

Ian Livingston Lord Ian P. Livingston (Lord Livingston of Parkhead) has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective April 30, 2017. Ian has previously held the position of Chief Executive Officer at BT Group plc from 2008 to 2013, prior to that he was Chief Executive Officer, BT Retail and Group Chief Financial Officer of BT. From 2013 to May 2015, Ian was Minister of State for Trade and Investment and he is currently a Non-Executive Director of Celtic plc and Belmond Ltd. Ian also served as Chief Financial Officer of Dixons Group plc between 1996 and 2002, having served in a number of roles over more than a decade in the company.

Sebastian James Mr. Sebastian James is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of DIXONS CARPHONE PLC. Sebastian James was appointed Group Chief Executive of Dixons Carphone on 6 August 2014 following the merger of Dixons Retail with Carphone Warehouse. He joined Dixons in April 2008 and held various roles, including group operations director prior to his appointment as group chief executive in February 2012. Before joining the Dixons Group, Sebastian was CEO of Synergy Insurance Services Limited and gained wide retail experience as strategy director responsible for developing and implementing the turnaround strategy at Mothercare. He started his career at The Boston Consulting Group. Sebastian is also a non-executive director of Direct Line Insurance Group plc and trustee of the charities Save the Children and Techknowledge for schools.

Andrew Harrison Mr. Andrew John Harrison is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Dixons Carphone PLC. Andrew Harrison was appointed Deputy Chief Executive of Dixons Carphone on 6 August 2014. Before this, Andrew had been with Carphone Warehouse since 1995 and became a plc board member in 2006, a role he held until the formation of the joint venture with Best Buy in 2008. Andrew played key roles in establishing the TalkTalk business and in expanding the highly successful Best Buy Mobile operation in the US. He also retained responsibility for both the Carphone Warehouse and Phone House operations and, in 2010 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Best Buy Europe joint venture. Following the ending of the joint venture in 2013, Andrew became Group Chief Executive of Carphone Warehouse plc. Andrew is a trustee of both Techknowledge for Schools and Get Connected.

Tony DeNunzio Mr. Tony DeNunzio, CBE has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director of the Company, effective April 30, 2017. Tony was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Asda/Walmart UK from 2002 to 2005. Tony is Non-Executive Chairman of Pets at Home Group Plc, Non-Executive Director of PrimaPrix SL and Senior Adviser at Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co L.P. He was previously Non-Executive Director of Alliance Boots GmbH and Chairman of Maxeda Retail Group BV.

Humphrey Singer Mr. Humphrey Singer is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of DIXONS CARPHONE PLC. He joined the Dixons Retail Board on 1 July 2011 and was the finance director of Dixons Retail. Since joining the Dixons Group in 2007, he has held a number of finance roles, namely finance director of Currys, group financial controller and finance director of the UK & Ireland division. Prior to joining the Dixons Group, he was finance director of Coca Cola Enterprises (UK) Ltd and prior to that also held a number of finance roles at Coca Cola Enterprises (UK) Ltd and Cadbury Schweppes plc.

Katie Bickerstaffe Ms. Katie Bickerstaffe is Executive Director of DIXONS CARPHONE PLC., August 6, 2014. She retained her responsibilities as chief executive of UK & Ireland for the Dixons business on merger and from 1 May 2015 assumed responsibility for the whole UK and Ireland business. Katie joined the Dixons Retail plc board on 20 February 2012 and was the chief executive of UK & Ireland for the Dixons Group. She joined the Dixons Group as director of marketing, people and property in June 2008. In addition to her executive position she is also non-executive director of Scottish and Southern Energy plc. Previously, Katie was managing director of Kwik Save Ltd and group retail director and group HR director at Somerfield plc. Her earlier career included roles at Dyson Ltd, PepsiCo Inc. and Unilever plc.

Fiona McBain Ms. Fiona C. McBain has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Fiona McBain, who was previously engaged in the finance functions at Scottish Amicable and Prudential plc, joined Scottish Friendly in 1998, was appointed to its Board in April 2005 and served as Chief Executive Officer from January 2006 to December 2016. In addition to being a Non-Executive Director of the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC, Fiona is a trustee and Vice Chair of Save the Children UK and a Non-Executive Director of the Humanitarian Leadership Academy.

Andrea Joosen Ms. Andrea Gisle Joosen is Non-Executive Independent Director of DIXONS CARPHONE PLC. Ms. Andrea joined the Dixons Board as a non-executive director on 1 March 2013. She is currently a non-executive director of ICA Gruppen AB and Neopitch AB. Former roles include chief executive of Boxer TV Access AB in Sweden and managing director (Nordic region) of Panasonic, Chantelle AB and Twentieth Century Fox. Her early career involved several senior marketing roles with Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.

Jock Lennox Mr. Jock Fyfe Lennox is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dixons Carphone PLC. Mr. Jock joined the Dixons Board as a non-executive director on 10 January 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant and has extensive accounting and finance experience having worked for over 30 years (20 years as a partner) for EY (formerly Ernst & Young) where he led a number of relationships with international clients and held a number of leadership positions in the UK and globally. He retired from Ernst & Young in 2009 and has subsequently acted as a non-executive director of a number of companies. He was also a council member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He is currently a trustee of the Tall Ships Youth Trust and non-executive director of A&J Mucklow Group plc, Enquest plc, Hill and Smith Holdings plc and Oxford Instruments plc.