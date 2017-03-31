Name Description

John Moloney Mr. John J. Moloney is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of DCC PLC. He has extensive top management and board level experience internationally and domestically in the dairy, meat and nutritionals sectors, covering processing, marketing and distribution. He was Group Managing Director of Glanbia plc until November 2013, having previously held a number of roles with that organisation including CEO Agribusiness and CEO Food Ingredients. He also worked with the Department of Agriculture and Food and in the meat industry in Ireland. He is a former council member of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation. He currently serves as chairman of Coillte Teo (the Irish State Forestry Company) and is a non-executive director of Greencore Group plc.

Donal Murphy Mr. Donal Murphy is Chief Executive, Executive Director of DCC PLC. Mr. Murphy joined the Board in December 2008. Mr. Murphy has been Managing Director of DCC Energy since 2006. He was previously Managing Director of DCC SerCom having been appointed in 2004. He joined DCC as Head of Group IT in 1998. Mr. Murphy has experience in managing businesses in diverse industry sectors and in the acquisition and integration of numerous businesses, particularly in the Energy sector. He previously worked with Allied Irish Banks plc. He is a commerce graduate and a BFS graduate of University College Dublin and has also completed an MBA with the Smurfit Business School, Dublin.

Fergal O'Dwyer Mr. Fergal O'Dwyer is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of DCC PLC. He joined the Board in February 2000. Key strengths: He has worked in DCC in senior management positions for over 24 years and during that time he has worked closely with all of the Group’s material operating companies on a range of financial management, treasury and strategic and development matters. Previous management experience: Mr. O’Dwyer joined DCC in 1989 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 1994, having worked in that role in the lead up to DCC’s flotation in that year. Prior to joining DCC, he previously worked with KPMG and Price Waterhouse in audit and corporate finance.

Emma FitzGerald Dr. Emma Theresa FitzGerald is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is an executive director of Severn Trent plc since April 2016, with responsibility for Wholesale operations. She was previously CEO of Gas Distribution at National Grid plc (2013 to 2015). Prior to joining National Grid, she had a 20-year career with Royal Dutch Shell plc, where she held a variety of general management, strategic and technical roles in China, Asia and Europe. These included the positions of Vice President Global Retail Network, Shell International and Managing Director, Shell China/Hong Kong Lubricants. Until December 2015, she was a non-executive director of Alent plc (2012 to 2015), formerly Cookson Group plc.

David Jukes Mr. David Jukes is an Non-Executive Director of DCC Plc. He graduate of the London Business School, is a successful divisional CEO with a strong international and commercial track record in the Business to Business and Chemicals Distribution sectors. Mr. Jukes, having joined Univar Inc, a world leader in the distribution of chemistry and related products and services, in 2002, currently serves as President of Univar EMEA, a position he has held since January 2011. From July 2009 to January 2011, Mr. Jukes served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing Univar EMEA and from 2002 to 2009 as Chief Executive of Distrupol Europe, Univar UK, Ireland and the Nordics. Prior to joining Univar, Mr. Jukes was Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and Industry Relations for Omnexus, a plastics industry consortium e-commerce platform and VP Business Development for Ellis & Everard Plc. President of Univar EMEA.

Pamela Kirby Dr. Pamela J. Kirby, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of DCC PLC. She has extensive knowledge of the international healthcare sector, having worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than twenty five years. Dr. Kirby serves on the board of a FTSE 100 company and is the chairman of a company listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. She held senior UK and global management positions in AstraZeneca PLC and in F. Hoffman- La Roche Ltd., where she was Director of Global Strategic Marketing. Dr. Kirby is also a former CEO of Quintiles Transnational Corporation in the USA, the leading global provider of biopharmaceutical development and commercial outsourcing services. She was also previously a non-executive director of Novo Nordisk A/S, Informa plc and Smith and Nephew plc. Non-executive Chairman of Scynexis Inc and a non-executive director of Victrex plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Cormac McCarthy Mr. Cormac McCarthy is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Paddy Power plc, an international multi-channel betting and gaming group, having joined the company in 2011 as a non-executive director and being appointed CFO in 2012. Following the successful completion of the merger of Paddy Power plc and Betfair Group plc, he stepped down as CFO of Paddy Power plc in February 2016. Mr. McCarthy was previously Chief Executive of Ulster Bank (a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Scotland) from 2004 to 2011, during which time he also served in various roles within Royal Bank of Scotland, including Deputy Chief Executive of their retail division in the UK (2010 to 2011) and Chief Executive of their retail and commercial division in Europe and the Middle East (2007 to 2009). He is chairman of University College Dublin Foundation Limited.

Jane Lodge Ms. Jane Ann Lodge is Non-Executive Independent Director of DCC PLC. She is as a senior audit partner for 25 years, has extensive experience with multinational manufacturing companies and her strategic work with Deloitte has given her a substantial international business perspective. She has very strong and recent financial skills to bring to the Audit Committee.Until 2011, Ms. Lodge was a senior audit partner with Deloitte, where she spent over 25 years advising global manufacturing companies. She was also the Deloitte partner in charge of the firm’s UK manufacturing industry sector, where she was responsible for strategy and marketing, and was a member of the Deloitte Global Manufacturing Executive. She was a member of the CBI Manufacturing Council until 2011. While at Deloitte, she served a term on the Board of Partners of Deloitte UK and also co-chaired a global team of partners to review the strategy of the Global Deloitte Firm. A non-executive director of Devro plc and of Costain Group PLC and a director of a number of private companies.