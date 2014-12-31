Name Description

Harry Campbell Mr. Harry S. Campbell, QC., is an Chairman of the Board of Delphi Energy Corp. He has been Chairman of the law firm Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP from 2012; prior thereto Vice Chairman and Managing Partner of the law firm Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP from 1995.

David Reid Mr. David J. Reid is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Delphi Energy Corp. Mr. Reid is President and Treasurer of DTE since September 20, 2000.

Mark Behrman Mr. Mark Behrman serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Behrman is an accomplished finance professional with extensive senior leadership, capital markets, entrepreneurial and field experience. Most recently, Mr. Behrman spent nine years as CFO of Sea NG Corporation of Calgary, a private company involved in the development and commercialization of technology for marine transportation of compressed natural gas. Before that he served in senior leadership positions at a number of Western Canadian and international oil and gas exploration and production companies. From 1995 to 1998, Mr. Behrman served as VP, Corporate Finance for RBC Dominion Securities, providing financial and advisory services to companies across the Canadian oil and gas sector.

Rod Hume Mr. Rod A. Hume is the Senior Vice President - Engineering of Delphi Energy Corp. He is Vice President, Engineering of Delphi since February 2006; prior thereto Senior Exploitation Engineer of Delphi from February 2005; prior thereto Exploitation Manager/Engineer of Dominion Exploration Canada Ltd. from September 2002 to January 2005.

Hugo Batteke Mr. Hugo H. Batteke is the Vice President - Operations of Delphi Energy Corp. Prior thereto Senior Project Manager at Hood Engineering from March 2003 to September 2007.

Michael Galvin Mr. Michael K. Galvin is the Vice President - Land of Delphi Energy Corp. Prior thereto Manager, Land of Delphi from February 2008 to March 2010; prior thereto Land Manager of Rockyview Energy Inc. from December 2005 to January 2008.

Glenn Hamilton Mr. Glenn A. Hamilton is Director of the Company. After 19 years, Mr. Hamilton recently retired from Bonavista Energy Corp., where he had been senior vice-president and chief financial officer. Mr. Hamilton has over 35 years of experience in accounting and finance in the oil and gas industry. He is a chartered professional accountant, and with his expertise and his experience, it is anticipated that he will chair the audit committee of the board.

Peter Harrison Mr. Peter T. Harrison is Director of the Company. Mr. Harrison is currently the manager of oil and gas investments at CN's investment division. He has over 40 years of experience in the investment industry, has managed multibillion-dollar equity portfolios, and is well known in the oil and gas investment sector. Mr. Harrison is a chartered financial analyst and has an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. It is anticipated that Mr. Harrison will serve on the audit committee of the board.

Ian Wild Mr. Ian Wild is Director of the Company. Mr. Wild has recently retired from his position as executive vice-president with ATB Corporate Financial Services. He currently chairs the board of directors for the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, the financial sector advisory committee for Calgary Economic Development and is a strategic adviser to AltaCorp Capital. Mr. Wild has over 35 years of experience in corporate finance, international and investment banking. He holds an AICB from the Chartered Institute of Bankers (U.K.) and an ICD designation from the Institute of Directors. It is anticipated that he will serve on the reserves committee of the board.

Robert Lehodey Mr. Robert A. Lehodey is an Independent Director of Delphi Energy Corp. Prior thereto a director of DTE since September 2000. Partner with the law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP since March 2006; prior thereto, independent businessman since November 2005; prior thereto partner with the law firm.

Stephen Mulherin Mr. Stephen W. C. Mulherin is an Independent Director of Delphi Energy Corp. Mr. Mulherin has experience in financial analysis and financial management, including employment in the banking industry and as CFO/VP Development of a transportation company. Mr. Mulherin is a partner in an investment company and has held and continues to hold directorships in numerous corporations, both public and private entities. He has a Degree in Economics from Queens University and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program from Stanford University.

Andrew Osis Mr. Andrew E. Osis is an Independent Director of Delphi Energy Corp. Mr. Osis has experience in financial analysis, including employment as an investment banker and as an executive in several public and private corporations. Mr. Osis has held directorships in several corporations. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance and has completed Level II of the Chartered Financial Analyst program.

David Sandmeyer Mr. David J. Sandmeyer is an Independent Director of Delphi Energy Corp. He is Director of Freehold Royalty Trust since 1996 and former President of Rife Resources Ltd. and Freehold Royalty Trust until May 2009.