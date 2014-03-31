Name Description

Jaydev Mody Mr. Jaydev Mukund Mody is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Delta Corp Ltd. He is a well known businessman and has been in business for more than 35 years. Mr. Mody has over 25 years of experience in the field of real estate development and has played a key role in building and developing Crossroads, one of India’s first shopping malls of international standards. A graduate in Arts from Mumbai University, Mr. Mody has been instrumental in the development of several residential complexes, office complexes and retail destinations in and around Mumbai like Peninsula Corporate Park, Ashok Towers, Ashok Gardens, Peninsula I.T. Park to name a few. Directorships held in other Companies: Alibagh Farming and Agriculturist Company Private Limited, Arrow Textiles Limited, Aryanish Finance and Investments Private Limited, Ashok Piramal Management Corporation Limited, Bayside Property Developers Private Limited, Crossroads Shoppertainment Private Limited, Delta Corp East Africa Limited, Delta Holding (USA) Inc., Delta Magnets Limited., Delta Pan Africa Limited, Delta Real Estate Consultancy Private Limited, Delta Square Limited, Elixir Infotech Private Limited, Freedom Aviation Private Limited, Goodluck Renewable Energy Resources Private Limited, Highland Resorts Private Limited, Highpoint Agro Star Private Limited, J M Holding (USA) Inc., J M Holding Ltd (UAE), J M Livestock Private Limited., MMG India Private Limited, Peninsula Cross Roads Private Limited, Peninsula Investment Management Company Limited, Peninsula Land Limited, Peninsula Pharma Research Centre Private Limited, Peninsula SA Realty Private Limited, Peninsula Townships Development Private Limited, Piramyd Retail And Merchandising Private Limited, Providence Educational Academy Private Limited, Royal Touch Real Estate Private Limited, Royal Western India Turf Club Limited.

Hardik Dhebar Mr. Hardik Dhebar is Group Chief Financial Officer of Delta Corp Ltd. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Finance from the Welingkar Institute of Management, and has an experience of over 13 years in finance and treasury operations. He has in the past worked with the Piramal group of companies, including holding positions of responsibility in Nicholas PiramaN India Limited, Peninsula Land Limited and MorarjeeTextiles Limited.

Anil Malani Mr. Anil Malani is President - Operations of Highstreet Cruises and Entertainment Private Limited, a subsidiary of Delta Corp Ltd. He is a bachelor of commerce from Mumbai University and has over 27 years of experience having been involved in versatile businesses ranging from hospitality, entertainment, information technology, electronics & office automation, He has in the past been associated with Esquire group of companies, Aims International Ltd., Amazon Food Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Garcia’s Famous Pizza) with his last assignment being with Clover Solar Pvt. Ltd. He has traveled around the globe and has the distinction of being the fifth resident Indian to stay in Prague for iS months (iggi-igg2) just after the velvet revolution.

Ashish Kapadia Mr. Ashish Kapadia is Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Delta Corp Ltd. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce, Mr. Kapadia is an entrepreneur having established and managed a several businesses. He has experience in various industries inter alia including paints, textiles, polyester, financial services and aviation, Mr. Kapadia was appointed as a non-executive director on the Board on October 1, 2008. On April 27, 2009 he was appointed as the Managing Director of Delta Corp Limited.

Narinder Punj Mr. Narinder Punj is Managing Director of Highstreet Cruises and Entertainment Private Limited, a subsidiary of Delta Corp Ltd. He is a bachelor of commerce from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata and has more than 31 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment and gaming industries. He has in the past been associated with various hotels, land based and cruise-based casinos inter alia including Hotel Holiday Inn, Juhu, Hotel Al Mansour Melai, Baghdad, Royal Carribbean Cruise Lines, Royal Viking Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Casino Poland, Casino Goa and Casino Bucharest, in various designations including asthe casino inspector, assistant casino managerand casinodirector of the said casinos.

Vrajesh Udani Dr. Vrajesh Udani is an Additional Independent Director of Delta Corp Ltd. He is a Pediatric Neurologist. He is a consultant at the P.O. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre. He is also an Assistant Professor of Paediatrics at the Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai. He is also a Member of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and Neurological Society of India.

Alpana Chinai Mrs. Alpana Piramal Chinai serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Delta Corp Ltd. She was Managing Director of Piramal Mills since 1985 and has managed the Textile units in Mumbai, Surat and Ambarnath, and many other businesses in the Piramal Group, she passionately carries on his legacy. She is a Director of her own enterprise Piramal sons. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Mumbai University and is a member of several organisations and clubs. Having traveled extensively, she is able to provide her businesses with a global perspective.

Rajesh Jaggi Shri. Rajesh S. Jaggi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Delta Corp Ltd. He is a Management professional from Babson Graduate School of Business, Boston. Mr. Jaggi has over thirteen years of experience in every sector of the real estate business, from sourcing new ventures, construction management, facility management, marketing and sales. Mr. Jaggi has been featured as one of India’s Hottest Young Executives by Business Today in their 8th February, 2009 issue, for his contribution in expanding Peninsula Land’s reach out of Mumbai. Directorships held in other Companies : Addvalue Trading Company Private Limited, Antarctica Trading Company Private Limited, Ashok Piramal Mega Properties Private Limited, Ashok Piramal Mega-City Development Private Limited, Ashok Piramal Township Development Private Limited, Peninsula Integrated Land Developers Private Limited, Red Rocket Entertainment Private Limited, Peninsula Brookfield Investment Managers Private Limited, Peninsula Brookfield Trustee Private Limited, City Parks Private Limited, Delta Magnets Limited, Highstreet Cruises and Entertainment Private Limited, Inox Mercantile Company Private Limited, Peninsula Crossroads Private Limited, Peninsula Holdings and Investments Private Limited, Peninsula Investment Management Company Limited, Peninsula Land Limited, Peninsula Mega Township Developers Private Limited, Planetview Mercantile Company Private Limited, Rockfirst Real Estate Limited, RR Real Estate Development Private Limited, Takenow Property Developers Private Limited.

Ravinder Jain Mr. Ravinder Kumar Jain serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Delta Corp Ltd. He has been associated with Companies like Warner Hindustan Limited, UB Group, Shaw Wallace Limited, Millennium Alcobev Private Limited. a joint Venture (JV) of Scottish &NewCastle, a British company, UB Group and himself. In 2006 Mr. Jain promoted Vallee de Vin Private Limited, a company engaged in manufacture, branding and distribution of wines under the brand names of Zampa and One Tree Hill. In 2012 Vallee de Vin Private Limited merged with another leading wine company Grover Vineyard Limited to form Grover Zampa Vineyards Limited. Mr. Ravinder Kumar Jain has spent almost 40 years in beverage alcohol industry. He has been instrumental in developing several green field businesses in this industry as well as many well known brands like McDowells Whisky, Bagpiper Whisky etc. Mr. Jain has also been involved in many mergers and acquisitions and has wide experience in managing of `conglomerates. Mr. Jain is a Chemical Engineer from IIT, Delhi and has done a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Delta Corp Ltd., since October 29, 2010. He is a certified Chartered Accountant and a well known equity investor in India. Mr. Jhunjhunwala belongs to a class of investors who has created wealth through careful stock selection, patience and conviction. Among India’s successful investors, Mr. Jhunjhunwala is perhaps one of the few who has shared his insight into successful investing with the people at large through his articles, interviews and presentations.