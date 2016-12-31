Name Description

Wilhelm Wellner Mr. Wilhelm Wellner is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche EuroShop AG since July 1, 2015. Previously he was Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche EuroShop AG since February 1, 2015 till July 1, 2015. He started his professional career at Siemens AG in 1996 as a specialist for international project and export finance. In 1999, he took a position as a senior officer in the area of corporate finance at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, where he was responsible for a variety of capital market transactions and supervised numerous M&A projects. In 2003, he switched to ECE Projektmanagement G.m.b.H. & Co. KG in Hamburg, Europe’s market leader in the area of inner-city shopping centers. As the international holding company’s Chief Financial Officer, he helped shape the expansion of this shopping center developer and was appointed Chief Investment Officer of the ECE Group in 2009. From 2012 to 2014, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the finance, human resources, legal affairs and organisation departments at Railpool GmbH, a Munich-based leasing company for rail vehicles. He is also a managing director and director at various companies in the Deutsche EuroShop Group.

Reiner Strecker Mr. Reiner Strecker is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche EuroShop AG since June 18, 2015. He is Chairman of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Capital Market Committee, Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Previously, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board from June 18, 2014, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Euroshop AG till June 18, 2014. He serves at akf Bank GmbH & Co. KG, He also served at Commerzbank AG, STG-Coopers & Lybrand Consulting AG, Zurich, Switzerland 1998 – 2002: British-American Tobacco Group, Hamburg, London, UK, Auckland, British-American Tobacco (Industrie) GmbH, Hamburg, Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT 2009 to present day serves at Vorwerk & Co. KG and since 2010, Personally liable partner, In 1985,

Karin Dohm Ms. Karin Dohm is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche EuroShop AG since June 18, 2015. She is Member of the Executive Committee, Chair of the Audit Committee, Financial Expert. Previously, she served as Member of the Supervisory Board. She also serves as Global Head of Group Structuring, Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt and at METRO AG, Dusseldorf (since 19 February 2016); Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg (until 10 December 2015),and among others. She Studied business and economics in Muenster, Zaragoza, Spain and Berlin and in 2002, Steuerberaterexamen (German tax advisor exam) and in 2005: Wirtschaftsprüferexamen (German auditor exam).

Olaf Borkers Mr. Olaf G. Borkers is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG since October 1, 2005. He is also a managing director and director at various different companies in the Deutsche EuroShop Group. From 1995, he worked as a credit analyst for Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt and Hamburg. In 1998, he joined RSE Grundbesitz und Beteiligungs-AG, Hamburg, as assistant to the Executive Board. In 1999, he was appointed to the Executive Board of TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligungs-AG, Tegernsee and Hamburg, where he was responsible for finances and investor relations until September 2005. In addition, he held various Supervisory Board and management positions within the TAG Group. After serving as a ships officer with the German Federal Navy, he qualified as a bank clerk with Deutsche Bank AG in 1990. He holds a degree in business administration from Universitat Frankfurt am Main.

Thomas Armbrust Mr. Thomas Armbrust is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche EuroShop AG. He is Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Capital Market Committee, Member of the Audit Committee. He serves as Member of Management, CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co., Hamburg and serves at the supervisory board of Otto Aktiengesellschaft für Beteiligungen, Hamburg (Chairman), Platinum AG, Hamburg (Chairman), TransConnect Unternehmensberatungs- und Beteiligungs AG, München (Chairman), Paramount Group Inc., New York, USA, Verwaltungsgesellschaft Otto mbH, Hamburg, ECE Projektmanagement G.m.b.H. & Co. KG, Hamburg (Chairman),and among others.

Beate Bell Ms. Beate Bell is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche EuroShop AG from June 18, 2014. She serves at Hochtief AG, Essen (since 25 April 2015), Managing Director, at immoADVICE GmbH, Cologne, since July 2015 serves at immoADVICE GmbH as Managing Director, and among others. In 1997 Studied supply engineering at Cologne University of Applied Sciences, certified engineer and in 2003 Studied industrial engineering at Cologne University of Applied Sciences, certified industrial engineer.

Manuela Better Ms. Manuela Better is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche EuroShop AG since June 18, 2014. She serves at Deka Immobilien GmbH, Frankfurt (Deputy Chair since 17 July 2015); Deka Immoblien Investment GmbH, (Deputy Chair since 18 July 2015); Deka Investment GmbH, (Deputy Chair since 16 October 2015); Landesbank Berlin Investment GmbH, (Deputy Chair since 19 June 2015); WestInvest Ges. für Investmentfonds mbH, (Deputy Chair since 18 July 2015)DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg (since 17 September 2015), Member of the Board of Management, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, Frankfurt and among others. She Studied business at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, certified business economist.

Henning Kreke Dr. Henning R. Kreke is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Euroshop AG from June 20, 2013. He is Chairman of the Executive Board at Douglas Holding AG (until 2016), AI Perfume France SAS, Paris, France Douglas Investment B.V., Douglas Spain S.A., Parfuemerie Douglas Iberia S.L., Madrid, Spain and among others. He studied Business (BBA and MBA) at the University of Texas at Austin and holds Doctorate (political science) from the University of Kiel (Christian-Albrechts-Universitaet zu Kiel).

Alexander Otto Mr. Alexander Otto is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche EuroShop AG since June 28, 2002. He is also Chief Executive Officer of ECE Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG in Hamburg, Germany. Till March 6, 2008 he served as Member of the Supervisory Board in Hamburg-Mannheimer Versicherungs AG in Hamburg, Germany. Until April 9, 2009, he was also Member of the Supervisory Board at British American Tobacco (Industrie) GmbH in Hamburg, Germany; British American Tobacco (Germany) GmbH in Hamburg, Germany and BATIG Gesellschaft fuer Beteiligungen in Hamburg, Germany. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at HSH Nordbank AG till June 30, 2009. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board at Verwaltungsgesellschaft Otto mbH and Peek & Cloppenburg KG.

Klaus Striebich Mr. Klaus Striebich is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Euroshop AG. He is Managing Director Leasing at Verwaltung ECE Projektmanagement G.m.b.H. He served at Unternehmensgruppe Dr. Eckert GmbH, MEC Metro-ECE Centermanagement GmbH & Co. KG, Dusseldorf (Chairman) and Assistant to the Management Board at Kriegbaum Gruppe, among others. He Studied business in Mosbach.