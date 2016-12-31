Name Description

Hans-Georg Haerter Mr. Hans-Georg Haerter has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since March 12, 2015. Previously, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from April 30, 2013. He is Chairman of the Arbitration Committee, Human Resources Committee and Nominations Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He also serves at Kiekert AG, Knorr-Bremse AG, and Faurecia S.A., and among others.

Frank Hiller Dr. Frank Hiller has been Chairman of the Management Board at DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2017. He is responsible for Technical and Head-office functions. He has spent his entire career in industry, most recently as a member of the Executive Board at MAN Truck & Bus AG (2009-2013) and of the Management Board at Leoni AG (from 2014). He served at F. X. Meiller Fahrzeug- und Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co KG as Chairman of the executive board (2005-2009) and held various positions at ThyssenKrupp Automotive AG (1997-2005). He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from University Kaiserslautern, where he also obtained Doctorate in mechanical engineering.

Werner Scherer Mr. Werner Scherer serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft. He is Deputy Chairman of the Human Resources Committee and the Audit Committee, as well as Member of the Arbitration Committee at the Company. He also serves as Chairman of the Cologne Works Council and of the General Works Council of DEUTZ AG.

Margarete Haase Dr. Margarete Haase has been Member of the Management Board at DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2009. She is responsible for Finance, Human Resources, and Investor and Public Relations at the Company. She has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG, ElringKlinger AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Chairwoman of the Koelner Arbeitgeberverband koelnmetall, among others.

Michael Wellenzohn Mr. Michael Wellenzohn has been Member of the Management Board of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since March 1, 2013. He is responsible for Sales, Service and Marketing at the Company. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ (Dallan) Engine Co. Ltd., and DEUTZ Corporation, Atlanta/USA, among others.

Sabine Beutert Ms. Sabine Beutert has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2013. She is Trade Union Secretary at IG Metall Cologne-Leverkusen Administrative Office and Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Hans-Peter Finken Mr. Hans-Peter Finken has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since February 1, 2015. He is Member of DEUTZ AG Works Council.

Gisela Fuessel Ms. Gisela Fuessel has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since June 1, 2016. She is Member of the Company's Works Council.

Hermann Garbers Dr. Hermann Garbers has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2015. He is a Management Consultant. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Rational AG.

Goeran Gummeson Mr. Goeran Gummeson has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2013. He is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is a Senior Management Consultant and he also serves at European Furniture Group AB, Nimbus Boats AB and Clean Oil Technology AB, among others.

Leif Karlsten Mr. Leif Peter Karlsten has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2015. He is Chief Executive Officer at Confilar AB. He also serves at Bulten AB, Prevas AB, Real Holding AB, among others.

Herbert Kauffmann Mr. Herbert Kauffmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since January 7, 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of Human Resource Committee, Arbitration Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is a Management Consultant. He is serves at adidas AG.

Alois Ludwig Mr. Alois Ludwig has been Member of the Supervisory board of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2015. He is Management Consultant by profession. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of CARAT Systementwicklung- und Marketing GmbH & Co. KG.