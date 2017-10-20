Name Description

S. Wayne Finch Mr. S. Wayne Finch is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Dividend 15 Split Corp. He is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Quadravest. Mr. Finch has over 27 years of experience in designing and managing investment portfolios. Prior to forming Quadravest in 1997, Mr. Finch was Vice-President and a portfolio manager of a number of publicly traded investment vehicles employing investment strategies similar to those of the Company, and prior to that was a portfolio manager in the treasury operations of a major Canadian trust company where he managed a number of common and preferred share portfolios and mutual funds.

Peter Cruickshank Mr. Peter F. Cruickshank is Chief Financial Officer, Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. He is the Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Quadravest. Mr. Cruickshank is a chartered accountant who has spent the last 28 years of his career in the investment industry. Prior to joining Quadravest, he was a director and the chief financial officer of another investment management firm from 1986 to 1999.

Laura Johnson Ms. Laura L. Johnson is Secretary, Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. She is the Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Quadravest. Ms. Johnson has over 21 years of experience in the financial services industry, including extensive experience with investment products employing investment strategies similar to those of the Company. Ms. Johnson has significant experience in structured finance, equity, fixed income and option areas.

Michael Sharp Mr. Michael W. Sharp is Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. He is Partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

John Steep Mr. John D. Steep is an Independent Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. Mr. Steep is currently the President of S Factor Consulting Inc. Prior to retiring in 2002, Mr. Steep spent over 30 years in the financial services business and retired as a Senior Vice-President at a Canadian chartered bank.