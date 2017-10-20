Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO)
DFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.89
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
66,956
52-wk High
$11.36
52-wk Low
$10.24
Summary
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
S. Wayne Finch
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
Peter Cruickshank
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
Laura Johnson
|Secretary, Director
Michael Sharp
|Director
John Steep
|Independent Director
William Thornhill
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Description
S. Wayne Finch
|Mr. S. Wayne Finch is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Dividend 15 Split Corp. He is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Quadravest. Mr. Finch has over 27 years of experience in designing and managing investment portfolios. Prior to forming Quadravest in 1997, Mr. Finch was Vice-President and a portfolio manager of a number of publicly traded investment vehicles employing investment strategies similar to those of the Company, and prior to that was a portfolio manager in the treasury operations of a major Canadian trust company where he managed a number of common and preferred share portfolios and mutual funds.
Peter Cruickshank
|Mr. Peter F. Cruickshank is Chief Financial Officer, Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. He is the Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Quadravest. Mr. Cruickshank is a chartered accountant who has spent the last 28 years of his career in the investment industry. Prior to joining Quadravest, he was a director and the chief financial officer of another investment management firm from 1986 to 1999.
Laura Johnson
|Ms. Laura L. Johnson is Secretary, Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. She is the Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Quadravest. Ms. Johnson has over 21 years of experience in the financial services industry, including extensive experience with investment products employing investment strategies similar to those of the Company. Ms. Johnson has significant experience in structured finance, equity, fixed income and option areas.
Michael Sharp
|Mr. Michael W. Sharp is Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. He is Partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.
John Steep
|Mr. John D. Steep is an Independent Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. Mr. Steep is currently the President of S Factor Consulting Inc. Prior to retiring in 2002, Mr. Steep spent over 30 years in the financial services business and retired as a Senior Vice-President at a Canadian chartered bank.
William Thornhill
|Mr. William C. Thornhill is an Independent Director of Dividend 15 Split Corp. Mr. Thornhill is currently the President of William C. Thornhill Consulting Inc. Until July 2005, he was the Vice-Chairman of the Investment Manager. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Thornhill spent over 30 years in the financial services business and held a number of senior positions at a Canadian trust company including Executive Vice-President, Products, Senior Vice-President, Finance, and Vice-President, Treasury and Corporate Investments.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
S. Wayne Finch
|--
Peter Cruickshank
|--
Laura Johnson
|--
Michael Sharp
|--
John Steep
|--
William Thornhill
|--
Options Compensation
|Options
|Value
S. Wayne Finch
|0
|0
Peter Cruickshank
|0
|0
Laura Johnson
|0
|0
Michael Sharp
|0
|0
John Steep
|0
|0
William Thornhill
|0
|0