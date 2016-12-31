Name Description

J. Michael Kenyon Mr. J. Michael Kenyon serves as Chairman of the Board of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Kenyon possesses more than 40 years’ experience in the international mining industry. Mr. Kenyon was a founding director of Cumberland Resources Ltd., which was acquired by Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited in 2007. In 2002, he co-founded and became President and Chief Executive Officer of Canico Resource Corp. which was acquired by Companhia Vale do Rio Doce in 2005. Mr. Kenyon was also a founding director of Sutton Resources Ltd. and served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1983 until its acquisition by Barrick Gold Corporation in 1999. From 1999 to 2002, he was a consultant to Barrick. In 2005, Mr. Kenyon received the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s Developer of the Year Award in recognition for excellence in mining development. Mr. Kenyon obtained his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees (Geology) from the University of Alberta.

Paul Martin Mr. Paul Martin serves as President, Chief Executive Officer of Director of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Martin is a mining executive with over 25 years of experience in Canadian and international precious metals mining and development projects. Mr. Martin served as Chief Financial Officer of Detour Gold from September 2008 to November 2013 and as Interim Chief Executive Officer from November 2013 to February 2014. Mr. Martin was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Detour Gold on February 15, 2014. Prior to joining Detour Gold, Mr. Martin most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for New Gold Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Martin held various senior corporate finance positions with a number of publicly listed mining companies. Mr. Martin began his career with Coopers & Lybrand where he obtained his C.P.A., C.A. after obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Commercial Studies from the University of Western Ontario.

James Mavor Mr. James W. Mavor serves as Chief Financial Officer of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Mavor is a finance professional with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Mavor was appointed CFO of Detour Gold on February 15, 2014, following his appointment as interim CFO of Detour Gold on November 23, 2013. Prior to joining Detour Gold as Vice President, Finance in February 2012, he served as the Vice President and Treasurer for Barrick Gold Corporation from 2007 to 2012, where he had global responsibility for all treasury activities and public market financings, which included the management of the Company’s liquidity and its banking, lending and trading relationships. From 1994 to 2007, Mr. Mavor successively advanced from the positions of Operations Controller, Director Treasury Operations to Vice President of Investor Relations for Barrick Gold. He has served on the board of directors and audit committee of a publicly traded gold mining company. Mr. Mavor started his career with Ernst & Young where he earned his Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) designation. He received a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in electrical engineering from Queen’s University.

Pierre Beaudoin Mr. Pierre Beaudoin is no longer serves as Chief Operating Officer of Detour Gold Corporation with effective from January 3, 2018. Mr. Beaudoin is a mineral processing professional with over 28 years of international operating and project development experience. Prior to joining Detour Gold in February 2010, Mr. Beaudoin spent the last 16 years with Barrick Gold Corporation. In his recent role as Director of Project in the Capital Projects Group, he directed the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies of the Cerro Casale open pit copper-gold project in Chile. As Project Manager, he also delivered a feasibility study for the Donlin Creek open pit project (Alaska) in 2007. He also contributed to the development of the Buzwagi gold mine in Tanzania (successfully commissioned in May 2009). From 1996 to 2004, Mr. Beaudoin held senior management positions at the processing plants of Doyon (Québec), Holt-McDermott (Ontario), and Kargoorlie Super Pit (Australia) mining operations. He was instrumental in improving process plant productivity at several of Barrick Gold’s gold operations worldwide and to the successful commissioning of the Tambo gold processing plant in Chile. Before he joined Barrick Gold, he worked for Lac Minerals Ltd. and Noranda Minerals.

Drew Anwyll Mr. Drew Anwyll serves as Senior Vice President - Technical Services of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Anwyll is a mining engineer with over 20 years of international experience in operations start-up, construction and project management of both open pit and underground mines. Prior to joining Detour Gold in September 2011, Mr. Anwyll spent the last year with Allied Gold Mining Plc. as General Manager Operations at the Gold Ridge gold mine where he successfully led the recommencement of the mining operation. The vast majority of his career was with the major gold companies: Barrick Gold Corporation and Placer Dome Inc. (which was acquired in 2006 by Barrick Gold). From 2005 to 2010, he progressed from Underground Mine Superintendent to Mine Manager at the Porgera gold mine (Papua New Guinea), a large open pit (180,000 tpd) and underground (2,300 tpd) operation. Mr. Anwyll joined Placer in 1993 in a number of progressive senior positions, including Operations Capital Coordinator from 2002 to 2005 at the South Deep mine (South Africa), Mine General Foreman from 2000 to 2002 at the Dome mine (Ontario), and Reid Shaft Sinking Project Superintendent from 1997 to 2000 at the Campbell mine (Ontario). Mr. Anwyll received his Bachelor of Science in mining engineering and his Master of Science in engineering from McGill University.

Derek Teevan Mr. Derek Teevan serves as Senior Vice President, Corporate and Aboriginal Affairs of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Teevan has valuable experience in leading stakeholder engagement in the areas of economic development, environmental monitoring and permitting for companies, government and Aboriginal communities. Prior to joining Detour Gold in March 2009, he was employed by De Beers Canada from 2005 to 2009, where he progressed to the position of Director, Government and Corporate Affairs. He played a key role in the environmental assessment and permitting of the Victor diamond mine in Ontario. In previous roles, Mr. Teevan has worked as a Special Advisor to the Minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development and as a consultant for resource companies in the area of environmental and regulatory issues as well as Aboriginal and municipalities supporting business development and strategic planning. Mr. Teevan received his Masters in environmental studies (planning) from York University in 1998.

Jean Metail Mr. Jean Francois Metail serves as Vice President - Mineral Resource Management of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Métail is a geologist with over 20 years of direct involvement in economic geology. Prior to joining Detour Gold in July 2012, Mr. Métail spent 16 years with Barrick Gold Corporation where he progressed to Director, Geology and Reserves Strategy with responsibility for geology functions as they relate to production and overall reserves strategy. From 2003 to 2009, Mr. Métail served as Senior Ore Reserve Specialist focusing on compliance, 3D modeling, and estimation and reporting of resources, and from 1999 to 2003 Mr. Métail worked on various international projects as Ore Reserve & Senior Geologist. Prior to joining Barrick in 1996, Mr. Métail started his career at Placer Dome Inc. In 1991, he received a Bachelor of Science in geology from Université de Montréal.

Ruben Wallin Mr. Ruben Wallin serves as Vice President - Environment and Sustainability of the Company. Mr. Wallin is an environmental engineer with over 25 years of experience in the global mining industry. He has participated in the exploration, feasibility, construction, operation and closure stages of numerous mining projects. Mr. Wallin has expertise in environmental impact assessment, approvals and permitting as well as Aboriginal consultation. His most recent positions were Director Safety, Health, Environment and Community for Yamana Gold Inc. and Vice President Environment and Sustainable Development for Osisko Mining Corp. Mr. Wallin also held Director-level positions with Barrick Gold Corporation from 2010 to 2013 and IAMGOLD Corporation from 2009 to 2010. Prior to this, he worked at DeBeers Canada Inc., Cambior Inc. and Placer Dome Canada Ltd. During his time at Placer Dome Canada Ltd., he was responsible for managing environmental issues at the former Detour Lake Mine from 1990 to 1994. Mr. Wallin received his Masters of Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.

Julie Galloway Ms. Julie Galloway serves as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Detour Gold Corporation. Ms. Galloway is a lawyer with over 20 years of corporate legal experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining Detour Gold in July 2010, she was Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of FNX Mining Company Inc. She also served as General Counsel for Dynatec Corporation from 2005 to 2007, and held a number of legal positions, including Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary with Noranda Inc. / Falconbridge Limited (now Xstrata) from 1995 to 2005. Ms. Galloway started her career at the law firm Blake, Cassels and Graydon. She received a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in economics and political science from the University of Waterloo and an LL.B. from the University of Toronto.

Charles Hennessey Mr. Charles Hennessey serves as Mine General Manager of the Comapny. Mr. Hennessey is a mining professional with more than 25 years of global industry experience in both operations and leadership roles. Early in his career, he worked at Placer Dome’s Endako Mine in British Columbia. As his career progressed, Mr. Hennessey served as Deputy General Manager of the Hidden Valley project in Papua New Guinea, where he was focused on operational readiness planning and delivery of production requirements. From 2010 to 2011, he held the position of Operations Manager at Equinox Mineral Limited’s Lumwana Mine in Zambia, where he held responsibility for increasing materials movement and plant throughput. Prior to joining Detour Gold in 2013, Mr. Hennessey served as Vice President of Operations at Baja Mining Limited’s El Boleo project in Mexico.

Lisa Colnett Ms. Lisa J. Colnett serves as Director of Detour Gold Company. From 2008 to 2013, Ms. Colnett was the Senior Vice-President, Human Resources and Corporate Services for Kinross Gold Corporation, in which capacity she was responsible for Global Human Resources, Information Technology and Security. Prior to that, Ms. Colnett held several senior executive positions at Celestica Inc., one of the world’s leading providers of electronics manufacturing services. She was one of the founding executives when Celestica was spun off from IBM Canada in 1996. From 2004 to 2007 she held the position of Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at Celestica. She also held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer and, prior to that, was the President of the Memory Division. Ms. Colnett was employed by IBM Canada from 1981 to 1996. Ms. Colnett was appointed to the board of directors of Parkland Fuel Corporation in May 2014. Ms. Colnett has also served as a member of the Ivey Advisory Board of the Ivey School of Business since 2003. Ms. Colnett obtained her Honours B.A. from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. Ms. Colnett completed her certification with the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013.

Edward Dowling Dr. Edward C. Dowling serves as Director of the company. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering as well as a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Mineral Processing, all from Pennsylvania State University. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Alacer Gold Corp. from 2008 to July 2012 and is currently the Chairman of Alacer Gold Corp. Mr. Dowling is also a director of Teck Resources Limited.

Robert Doyle Mr. Robert E. Doyle serves as Independent Director of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Doyle is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 30 years’ experience in all facets of international resource exploration, development and production. Most recently, Mr. Doyle served as Chief Executive Officer of Medoro Resources Limited from 2008 to 2009. Mr. Doyle has also held senior executive positions at several other mining and resource companies, and was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Stratus Energy Ltd. from 2006 to 2007, Chief Financial Officer of Coalcorp Mining Inc. from 2005 to 2007 and Chief Financial Officer of Bolivar Gold Corp. from 2003 to 2006. Mr. Doyle has also worked for Lac Minerals Ltd. and Falconbridge Limited. Mr. Doyle obtained his Honours B.A. from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Doyle obtained his Chartered Director designation in 2009.

Andre Falzon Mr. Andre Falzon serves as Independent Director of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Falzon is a Chartered Professional Accountant and senior financial executive with over 30 years of financial and management experience within the mining industry. Mr. Falzon was the Vice President and Controller at Barrick Gold Corporation between 1994 and 2006. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Toronto and is a CPA, CA, CGA (Canada).

Ingrid Hibbard Ms. Ingrid J. Hibbard serves as Independent Director of Detour Gold Corporation. Ms. Hibbard has spent her career in the mining industry, beginning with Ingamar Explorations Limited, an exploration company which acquired large tracts of exploration land surrounding Detour Lake. Ms. Hibbard is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Pelangio Exploration Inc. and was the Chief Executive Officer of PDX Resources Inc. (formerly Pelangio Mines Inc.) from 1997 to 2009. Ms. Hibbard has played a key role throughout the history of the Detour Lake mine property including as President of Pelangio-Larder Mines Limited which, in 1998, acquired the property under a joint venture with Franco- Nevada Mining Company Limited from Placer Dome (CLA) Ltd. up to and including Pelangio’s sale of the Detour Lake assets to the Company in 2007. Ms. Hibbard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and an LL.B from the University of Western Ontario and was called to the Bar in both Ontario and Manitoba. Ms. Hibbard’s law practice focused on mining and securities law, with clients ranging from junior exploration companies to major mining companies.

Alexander Morrison Mr. Alexander G. Morrison, CPA., serves as Lead Independent Director of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Morrison is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years’ experience in the mining industry. Mr. Morrison has held senior executive positions at a number of mining companies, most recently serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Franco-Nevada Corporation from 2007 to 2010. From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Morrison held increasingly senior positions at Newmont Mining Corporation, including Vice President, Operations Services and Vice-President, Information Technology. Prior to that, Mr. Morrison was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Novagold Resources Inc., Vice President and Controller of Homestake Mining Company and held senior financial positions at Phelps Dodge Corporation and Stillwater Mining Company. Mr. Morrison began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP after obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Trinity Western University.

Jonathan Rubenstein Mr. Jonathan Rubenstein serves as Independent Director of Detour Gold Corporation. Mr. Rubenstein retired from the practice of law in 1994 and since that time has been a mining executive and corporate director. Mr. Rubenstein’s career in the mining sector has included serving as Vice President, Corporate Affairs for Sutton Resources (1995-1999); being a founder of Canico Resources Corp., where he served as a director and Vice President & Corporate Secretary (2002 to 2005); being a founder and serving as a director of Cumberland Resources Ltd. (1982-2007); and being a director of Aurelian Resources Inc. (2006-2008). Mr. Rubenstein played a key role during the acquisition of Aurelian Resources Ltd. by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, Cumberland Resources Ltd. by Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. in 2006, Canico Resource Corp. by Companhia Vale do Rio Doce in 2005 and Sutton Resources Ltd. by Barrick Gold Corporation in 1999. Mr. Rubenstein obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Oakland University and his LL.B. from the University of British Columbia.