Name Description

Gerhard Schmidt Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Attorney and Partner of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Grohe AG, Grohe Beteiligungs GmbH and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG and DIC Capital Partners (Germany) GmbH & Co. KGaA, GEG German Estate Group AG, Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. KGaA, DIC Capital Partners Beteiligungs GmbH, DIC Capital Partners (Germany) Verwaltungs GmbH, DICP Asset Management Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KGaA.

Sonja Waerntges Ms. Sonja Waerntges is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer at DIC Asset AG effective October 1, 2017. She has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of DIC Asset AG since June 1, 2013. She is responsible for Finance and Controlling. She is a certified economist and served as Chief Financial Officer on the Management Board of Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. KGaA, for nearly two years. She has experience in finance with demonstrable track record that has proven her CFO competence in various senior positions in the financial departments of other companies, including e.g. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and C&A. She is Chairman of the Supervisory board of DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA and Member of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG.

Klaus-Juergen Sontowski Mr. Klaus-Juergen Sontowski serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG. He is Businessman by profession. He has been Managing Partner at sontowski & partner. He has acted as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. KGaA and of Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of GEG German Estate Group AG, Chairman of the Advisory board of Pegasus CP Holding GmbH.

Johannes von Mutius Mr. Johannes von Mutius has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Investment Officer of DIC Asset AG since April 1, 2015. He has experience in the real estate industry. Before transferring to DIC Asset AG, he was in charge of the business units Investment & Sales at Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co.KGaA for about 10 years. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Onsite GmbH. He is a Business Administration graduate.

Michael Bock Mr. Michael Bock serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Managing Director of REALKAPITAL Vermoegensmanagement GmbH. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KDV Kapitalbeteiligungsgesellschaft der Deutschen Versicherungswirtschaft AG. He has also served as Member of the Supervisory Board of DICP Capital SE and MediClin Aktiengesellschaft.

Ulrich Hoeller Mr. Ulrich Hoeller has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG since January 11, 2016. From 2002 until December 31, 2015 he was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of DIC Beteiligungs AG. Moreover, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Onsite GmbH, Vice Chairman of the Management Board of ZIA-Zentraler Immobilien Ausschuss and Member of the Advisory Board of Commerzbank AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Beteiligungs AG, Member of the Management Board of EPRA-European Public Real Estate Association. He obtained a Master of Economics degree and is Real Estate economist, Chartered Surveyor and Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Ulrich Reuter Prof. Dr. Ulrich Reuter has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG since July 3, 2015. He is Member of Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Chief Administrator Officer of District of Aschaffenburg. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sparkasse Aschaffenburg-Alzenau, Association President of Sparkassenverband Bayern, Member of the Board of Directors Sparkassenverband Bayern, Versicherungskammer Bayern, Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungsaktiengesellschaft, Bayerische Landesbrandversicherung Aktiengesellschaft.