Name Description

Ana Maria Llopis Rivas Dr. Ana Maria Llopis Rivas serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011. After a period with Procter & Gamble, Banesto and Schweppes, she was Founder and CEO of Openbank, after which she was formed part of the Supervisory Board of ABN Amro. Until April 2011, she was Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco. She holds a degree in Physics from the University of Maryland and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Berkeley.

Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos Mr. Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011 and has been on the Company's Board since June 28, 2000. In addition, he is Board Member of DIA Sabanci Supermarketleri Ticaret Anomin Sirketi and Finandia EFC SAU. In 1994, he took responsibility for the Retail Operations and Logistics Department and, in 1997, he was appointed as Business Manager of the DIA Group. He holds a degree in Mathematics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Master of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa.

Richard Golding Mr. Richard Golding serves as First Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since March 21, 2017. In the past, he served as Director of Marketing of Cadbury Schweppes Group, CEO of Aspro Ocio, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Dorna Promocion de Deporte, CEO of Two Wheel Promotion and President of the Tobbacco Business Division and Food Division of RJR Nabisco in Spain, Portigal Italy, France, Andorra and the United Kingdom. Currently, he acts as Executive Chairman and Board Member of Parques Reunidos. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the Thames College London.

Mariano Martin Mampaso Mr. Mariano Martin Mampaso serves as Second Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since March 21, 2017 and has been on the Company's Board since July 5, 2011. He joined Procter & Gamble in 1976, where he worked for 33 years and his last post was Global President of Sales, which he held until June 2009. He was Member of the Board of Directors of AECOC, the Governing Board of GS1 US and the Executive Board of Global Commerce Initiative. In addition, he acted as Board Member of Zinkia. He holds a degree in Economics

Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Mr. Diego Cavestany de Dalmases serves as Executive Director for Operations of DIA Espana of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Central de Barcelona and Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Antonio Coto Gutierrez Mr. Antonio Coto Gutierrez serves as Executive Director of America and Partnership at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since 2015. Prior to this, he was Senior Manager for Latin America and responsible for Partners and Franchises at the Company. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Nacional de Educacion a Distancia de Madrid and degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries Mr. Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries serves as Executive Director of the Purchase Group of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He holds Masters degree in Business Administration from Escuela de Organizacion Industrial and Doctorate in Philosophy in Forestry from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Javier La Calle Villalon Mr. Javier La Calle Villalon serves as Executive Director of China and Corporate Resources at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. Prior to this, he was Senior Manager for Portugal and China at the Company. He holds a degree in Business from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and Masters degree in Business Administration of Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Amando Sanchez Falcon Mr. Amando Sanchez Falcon serves as Executive Director Portugal y Corporate Services at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. Prior to this, he was Corporate Senior Manager at the Company from 2012. He has acted as Chief Financial Officer and Strategy and Corporate Manager of Abengoa, where he has been working since 1998. He holds a degrees in Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Ramiro Rivera Romero Mr. Ramiro Rivera Romero serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He was appointed to this post on July 6, 2011. He has also served as Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee.

Julian Diaz Gonzalez Mr. Julian Diaz Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011. In the past, he was General Director of TNT Leisure S.A., General Director of the Airports Division of Aldeasa, Aeroboutiques de Mexico SA de CV and Deor SA de CV. He also worked at Latinoamericana Duty-Free SA de CV. Since 2004, he has also been CEO of Dufry AG. He also serves as Board Member of Dufry International AG and Duty Free Caribbean Holdings and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Dufry AG. He graduated in Business Administration and Management, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Juan Maria Nin Genova Mr. Juan Maria Nin Genova serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since October 15, 2015. He has mainly developed his professional career in the finance area, he has also been General Manager at Santander Central Hispano Bank, Chief Executive Officer at Banco Sabadell, General Manager at “la Caixa” and finally, Deputy Chairman and CEO of CaixaBank, and he has also been member of several Boards of Directors of other listed companies of very different nature. He holds a degree in Economics and Law from Universidad de Deusto and Master of Legal Letters degree from London School of Economics and Political Science.

Angela Spindler Ms. Angela Lesley Spindler serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since February 15, 2016. She also serves as Non-Executive Director of Manchester Airport Plc. Previously, she was the Global Managing Director of George, the clothing division of Asda/Wal-mart and has held a number of senior positions at Cadbury Schweppes, Coca-Cola Schweppes and Pedigree Masterfoods. She holds a degree in Psychology from University of Manchester.