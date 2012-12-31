Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIDA.MC)
DIDA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
4.36EUR
23 Oct 2017
4.36EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.06 (-1.27%)
€-0.06 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
€4.42
€4.42
Open
€4.43
€4.43
Day's High
€4.43
€4.43
Day's Low
€4.33
€4.33
Volume
3,833,457
3,833,457
Avg. Vol
3,653,500
3,653,500
52-wk High
€6.41
€6.41
52-wk Low
€4.18
€4.18
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ana Maria Llopis Rivas
|66
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos
|55
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Golding
|2017
|First Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Mariano Martin Mampaso
|2017
|Second Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Faustino Dominguez
|Executive Director of Ensena DIA Espana
|
Jose Antonio Lombardia de Saint-Germain
|2017
|Director of Corporate Marketing
|
Juan Pedro Agustin Martin
|Digital Strategy Director
|
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases
|57
|2014
|Executive Director for Operations of DIA Espana
|
Antonio Coto Gutierrez
|57
|2016
|Executive Director of America and Partnership
|
Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries
|54
|2017
|Executive Director of the Purchase Group
|
Isabel Fernandez de Cordoba Moncada
|Director of Internal Audit
|
Fernando Gonzalez
|Head of DIA China
|
Ignacio Gosalbez Quintana
|Director of Organization and Systems - DIA Group
|
Alejandro Grande
|Head of DIA Argentina
|
Miguel Guinea
|Head of DIA Portugal
|
Javier La Calle Villalon
|57
|2016
|Executive Director of China and Corporate Resources
|
Luis Martinez
|Head of Purchase and Clients in Spain
|
Amando Sanchez Falcon
|47
|2016
|Executive Director Portugal y Corporate Services
|
Freddy Wu
|Head of DIA Brazil
|
Ramiro Rivera Romero
|2011
|Secretary of the Board
|
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez de Sotomayor
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Julian Diaz Gonzalez
|59
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Maria Luisa Garana Corces
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Juan Maria Nin Genova
|64
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Angela Spindler
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Antonio Urcelay Alonso
|2011
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ana Maria Llopis Rivas
|Dr. Ana Maria Llopis Rivas serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011. After a period with Procter & Gamble, Banesto and Schweppes, she was Founder and CEO of Openbank, after which she was formed part of the Supervisory Board of ABN Amro. Until April 2011, she was Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco. She holds a degree in Physics from the University of Maryland and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Berkeley.
|
Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos
|Mr. Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011 and has been on the Company's Board since June 28, 2000. In addition, he is Board Member of DIA Sabanci Supermarketleri Ticaret Anomin Sirketi and Finandia EFC SAU. In 1994, he took responsibility for the Retail Operations and Logistics Department and, in 1997, he was appointed as Business Manager of the DIA Group. He holds a degree in Mathematics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Master of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa.
|
Richard Golding
|Mr. Richard Golding serves as First Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since March 21, 2017. In the past, he served as Director of Marketing of Cadbury Schweppes Group, CEO of Aspro Ocio, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Dorna Promocion de Deporte, CEO of Two Wheel Promotion and President of the Tobbacco Business Division and Food Division of RJR Nabisco in Spain, Portigal Italy, France, Andorra and the United Kingdom. Currently, he acts as Executive Chairman and Board Member of Parques Reunidos. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the Thames College London.
|
Mariano Martin Mampaso
|Mr. Mariano Martin Mampaso serves as Second Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since March 21, 2017 and has been on the Company's Board since July 5, 2011. He joined Procter & Gamble in 1976, where he worked for 33 years and his last post was Global President of Sales, which he held until June 2009. He was Member of the Board of Directors of AECOC, the Governing Board of GS1 US and the Executive Board of Global Commerce Initiative. In addition, he acted as Board Member of Zinkia. He holds a degree in Economics
|
Faustino Dominguez
|
Jose Antonio Lombardia de Saint-Germain
|
Juan Pedro Agustin Martin
|
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases
|Mr. Diego Cavestany de Dalmases serves as Executive Director for Operations of DIA Espana of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Central de Barcelona and Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).
|
Antonio Coto Gutierrez
|Mr. Antonio Coto Gutierrez serves as Executive Director of America and Partnership at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since 2015. Prior to this, he was Senior Manager for Latin America and responsible for Partners and Franchises at the Company. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Nacional de Educacion a Distancia de Madrid and degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.
|
Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries
|Mr. Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries serves as Executive Director of the Purchase Group of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He holds Masters degree in Business Administration from Escuela de Organizacion Industrial and Doctorate in Philosophy in Forestry from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.
|
Isabel Fernandez de Cordoba Moncada
|
Fernando Gonzalez
|
Ignacio Gosalbez Quintana
|
Alejandro Grande
|
Miguel Guinea
|
Javier La Calle Villalon
|Mr. Javier La Calle Villalon serves as Executive Director of China and Corporate Resources at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. Prior to this, he was Senior Manager for Portugal and China at the Company. He holds a degree in Business from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and Masters degree in Business Administration of Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).
|
Luis Martinez
|
Amando Sanchez Falcon
|Mr. Amando Sanchez Falcon serves as Executive Director Portugal y Corporate Services at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. Prior to this, he was Corporate Senior Manager at the Company from 2012. He has acted as Chief Financial Officer and Strategy and Corporate Manager of Abengoa, where he has been working since 1998. He holds a degrees in Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.
|
Freddy Wu
|
Ramiro Rivera Romero
|Mr. Ramiro Rivera Romero serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He was appointed to this post on July 6, 2011. He has also served as Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee.
|
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez de Sotomayor
|
Julian Diaz Gonzalez
|Mr. Julian Diaz Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011. In the past, he was General Director of TNT Leisure S.A., General Director of the Airports Division of Aldeasa, Aeroboutiques de Mexico SA de CV and Deor SA de CV. He also worked at Latinoamericana Duty-Free SA de CV. Since 2004, he has also been CEO of Dufry AG. He also serves as Board Member of Dufry International AG and Duty Free Caribbean Holdings and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Dufry AG. He graduated in Business Administration and Management, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.
|
Maria Luisa Garana Corces
|
Juan Maria Nin Genova
|Mr. Juan Maria Nin Genova serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since October 15, 2015. He has mainly developed his professional career in the finance area, he has also been General Manager at Santander Central Hispano Bank, Chief Executive Officer at Banco Sabadell, General Manager at “la Caixa” and finally, Deputy Chairman and CEO of CaixaBank, and he has also been member of several Boards of Directors of other listed companies of very different nature. He holds a degree in Economics and Law from Universidad de Deusto and Master of Legal Letters degree from London School of Economics and Political Science.
|
Angela Spindler
|Ms. Angela Lesley Spindler serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since February 15, 2016. She also serves as Non-Executive Director of Manchester Airport Plc. Previously, she was the Global Managing Director of George, the clothing division of Asda/Wal-mart and has held a number of senior positions at Cadbury Schweppes, Coca-Cola Schweppes and Pedigree Masterfoods. She holds a degree in Psychology from University of Manchester.
|
Antonio Urcelay Alonso
|Mr. Antonio Urcelay Alonso serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since July 5, 2011. Between 1984 to 1995, he worked at the Marketing Department of Procter and Gamble and was General Director of Ahold Espana SA, from 1985 to 1990, he worked at the law firm J y B Cremades, from 1985 until 1993, he acted as General Director of Digsa SA and from 1993 to 1996, he was General Director of Leche Pascual SA. In 1996, he joined Toys R Us Europe, where he currently serves as President for the Operations in France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Austria, Portugal , Poland and Switzerland, as well as he is Member of its Executive Committee. In addition, he serves as Board Member of AECOC. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1984.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ana Maria Llopis Rivas
|75,000
|
Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos
|792,000
|
Richard Golding
|48,000
|
Mariano Martin Mampaso
|48,000
|
Faustino Dominguez
|--
|
Jose Antonio Lombardia de Saint-Germain
|--
|
Juan Pedro Agustin Martin
|--
|
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases
|--
|
Antonio Coto Gutierrez
|--
|
Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries
|--
|
Isabel Fernandez de Cordoba Moncada
|--
|
Fernando Gonzalez
|--
|
Ignacio Gosalbez Quintana
|--
|
Alejandro Grande
|--
|
Miguel Guinea
|--
|
Javier La Calle Villalon
|--
|
Luis Martinez
|--
|
Amando Sanchez Falcon
|--
|
Freddy Wu
|--
|
Ramiro Rivera Romero
|--
|
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez de Sotomayor
|--
|
Julian Diaz Gonzalez
|52,000
|
Maria Luisa Garana Corces
|--
|
Juan Maria Nin Genova
|--
|
Angela Spindler
|--
|
Antonio Urcelay Alonso
|37,000
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ana Maria Llopis Rivas
|0
|0
|
Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos
|0
|0
|
Richard Golding
|0
|0
|
Mariano Martin Mampaso
|0
|0
|
Faustino Dominguez
|0
|0
|
Jose Antonio Lombardia de Saint-Germain
|0
|0
|
Juan Pedro Agustin Martin
|0
|0
|
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases
|0
|0
|
Antonio Coto Gutierrez
|0
|0
|
Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries
|0
|0
|
Isabel Fernandez de Cordoba Moncada
|0
|0
|
Fernando Gonzalez
|0
|0
|
Ignacio Gosalbez Quintana
|0
|0
|
Alejandro Grande
|0
|0
|
Miguel Guinea
|0
|0
|
Javier La Calle Villalon
|0
|0
|
Luis Martinez
|0
|0
|
Amando Sanchez Falcon
|0
|0
|
Freddy Wu
|0
|0
|
Ramiro Rivera Romero
|0
|0
|
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez de Sotomayor
|0
|0
|
Julian Diaz Gonzalez
|0
|0
|
Maria Luisa Garana Corces
|0
|0
|
Juan Maria Nin Genova
|0
|0
|
Angela Spindler
|0
|0
|
Antonio Urcelay Alonso
|0
|0