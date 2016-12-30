Name Description

Martin Schwartz Mr. Martin Schwartz serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Dorel Industries Inc. Mr. Schwartz is a co-founder of Ridgewood Industries Ltd., which was merged with several associated companies to create the Company, which subsequently went public in 1987. Originally Executive Vice-President of the Company, Mr. Schwartz has held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer since 1992.

Jeffrey Schwartz Mr. Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary, Director of Dorel Industries Inc. Mr. Schwartz, previously Vice-President of the Juvenile Division of the Company, was the Company’s Vice-President, Finance from 1989 to 2003. In 2003, his title was changed to Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Mr. Schwartz is a graduate of McGill University in Montréal, Québec, in the field of business administration.

Jeff Segel Mr. Jeff Segel serves as Executive Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Director of Dorel Industries Inc. Mr. Segel is a co-founder of Ridgewood Industries Ltd. Mr. Segel held the position of Vice-President, Sales and Marketing of the Company from 1987 to 2003. In 2003, Mr. Segel’s title was changed to Executive Vice-President, Sales and Marketing.

Alan Schwartz Mr. Alan Schwartz serves as Executive Vice President - Operations and Director of Dorel industries Inc. Schwartz is a co-founder of Ridgewood Industries Ltd. Mr. Schwartz held the position of Vice-President, Operations of the Company from 1989 to 2003. In 2003, Mr. Schwartz’s title was changed to Executive Vice-President, Operations.

Frank Rana Mr. Frank Rana serves as Senior Vice President - Finance, Assistant Secretary of Dorel Industries Inc. He is graduate of Concordia University, Frank spent the first six years of his career in public accounting before joining Dorel in 1987. He has served as Vice President – Finance since 2003. Frank is a member of the leadership team which drives the Company’s growth strategy and has been an integral part of all business acquisitions since the Company’s initial public offering.

Edward Wyse Mr. Edward (Ed) Wyse serves as Senior Vice-President - Global Procurement of the Company. He has been with Dorel since 1994 when he was hired as COO of one of it furniture divisions. He later began centralizing procurement and logistics expenditures as part of a newly created initiative which has since developed into an important source of savings and efficiencies throughout the company.

Maurice Tousson Mr. Maurice Tousson serves as Lead Independent Director of Dorel Industries Inc., since May 2004. Mr. Tousson is Chairman of the Board of Directors of DAVIDsTEA Inc. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of CDREM Group Inc., a chain of retail stores known as Centre du Rasoir or Personal Edge, a position he held from January 2000. Mr. Tousson has held executive positions at well-known Canadian specialty stores, including Chateau Stores of Canada, Consumers Distributing and Sports Experts, with responsibilities for operations, finance, marketing and corporate development. Mr. Tousson holds an MBA degree from Long Island University in New York.

Alain Benedetti Mr. Alain Benedetti, CPA, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, serves as an Independent Director of Dorel Industries Inc., since July 2004. He is the retired Vice Chairman of Ernst & Young LLP, where he worked for 34 years, most recently as the Canadian area managing partner, overseeing all Canadian operations. Prior thereto, he was the managing partner for eastern Canada and the Montréal office. Mr. Benedetti has extensive experience with both public and private companies and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Russel Metals Inc. and Discovery Air Inc. A former Chair of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, Mr. Benedetti has served on the Audit Committee of the Company since 2004 and has been its Chair since 2005.

Dian Cohen Ms. Dian N. Cohen serves as Independent Director of Dorel Industries Inc., since May 2004. Ms. Cohen is an economist by training and a consultant in strategic financial, business, economic information and corporate governance to government, privately-owned businesses, publicly-traded corporations and not-for-profit organizations. She has served on the Board of Directors of some of Canada’s largest publicly-traded company and several not-for-profit entities. Ms. Cohen was CTV’s first national business editor; her radio and television commentaries and analyses as well as her syndicated print columns enjoyed a wide following. She is a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Manitoba.

Michelle Cormier Ms. Michelle Ann Cormier, CPA, CA, serves as Independent Director of Dorel Industries Inc. She is Operating Partner for the Québec-based investments of Wynnchurch Capital (Canada) Ltd., a $2.3 billion private equity fund. Prior to joining Wynnchurch, she was Chief Financial Officer of a privately-held company and of a publicly-traded forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. Ms. Cormier has extensive senior management experience in corporate strategy, finance, human resources and turnaround situations. She is an accredited corporate director and has strong knowledge and experience in corporate governance. She serves on the Boards of Directors of Cascades Inc., Champion Iron Limited and Uni-Sélect Inc.