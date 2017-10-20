Name Description

Vincenza Sera Ms. Vincenza Sera is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Vincenza Sera is Chair of the Ontario Pension Board, which administers and invests approximately $22 billion in assets. Ms. Sera is an active corporate director and, in addition to sitting on public, private and government boards listed below, Ms. Sera currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Ontario Financing Authority. Previously, Ms. Sera was an investment banker with 25 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance and corporate governance. She has held senior positions with major Canadian firms, including National Bank Financial and its predecessor First Marathon Securities and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Ms. Sera holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and is a graduate of the Rotman Directors Education Program (ICD.D).

Brent Chapman Mr. Brent P. Chapman is President, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining Dream, Mr. Chapman was a Managing Director for Guardian Capital Real Estate. Prior to being with Guardian, Mr. Chapman was President and CEO of GPM Investment Management and a director of Integrated Asset Management, the parent company of GPM. His career includes holding various senior positions in asset management, leasing, property management, acquisitions, financing and development with Oxford Properties and Talisker Corporation. Mr. Chapman holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) and a Masters in Business Administration (Marketing) both from the University of Notre Dame.

Lenis Quan Ms. Lenis W. Quan is Chief Financial Officer of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining Dream, Ms. Quan was the Chief Financial Officer of Gazit America, a publicly traded real estate investment company which was privatized. Prior to being with Gazit America, Ms. Quan worked at Brookfield Asset Management for approximately ten years in a number of progressive executive finance positions. Ms. Quan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and started her professional career with Deloitte.

Yanick Frappier Mr. Yanick Frappier is Senior Vice President - Portfolio Management for Dundee Industrial REIT, Western Canada of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining Dundee in May 2013, Mr. Frappier was Senior Director, Investments, Western North America at Ivanhoe Cambridge, a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. During his 10-year tenure at Ivanhoe Cambridge, Mr. Frappier occupied various positions with the investment, development, asset management and portfolio management teams, both at the Montreal Head Office and the Calgary Regional Office. Mr. Frappier graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration (Major in Real Estate) from Laval University in 1995 and is a member of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AACI).

Joe Iadeluca Mr. Joe Iadeluca is Senior Vice-President, Portfolio Management for Dundee Industrial REIT, Central/Eastern Canada of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining Dundee he was Director of Quebec Equity Operations for GE Capital Real Estate for 5.5 years. Prior to that, Mr. Iadeluca worked for Dundee Realty Management Corp. as Senior Vice-President of Quebec for 10 years until the sale of Dundee REIT‘s Eastern Canada Portfolio to GE Real Estate in 2007. During his career, Mr. Iadeluca has worked for major Canadian Real Estate companies in various property and asset management capacities. Mr. Iadeluca obtained a Bachelor of Education degree from McGill University and a Master‘s of Science degree from the University of Montreal.

Nick Stryland Mr. Nick Stryland is Vice President - Portfolio Management, Central Region of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining Dream, Mr. Styland was Director of Leasing with Orlando Corporation for 7 years, responsible for the leasing of its 40 million square feet of Office, Industrial, Retail and Development Lands. Prior to that, Mr. Stryland worked for Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust, Colliers International, and Cushman & Wakefield in various Leasing, Property Management, Construction, and Acquisition roles. Mr. Styland has a BBA from York University, and is currently completing his EMBA with a specialty in Real Estate Leadership with the Sandermoen School of Business, University of Fredericton.

Michael Cooper Mr. Michael J. Cooper is Non-Independent Trustee of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Michael J. Cooper is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dream, and founder of DAM, the asset manager of Dream Industrial REIT. He has an extensive track record in the real estate industry dating back to 1986. He helped found DAM in 1996 and continues to hold the office of Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the business has grown to more than $14.6 billion of commercial real estate, residential development and renewable energy infrastructure assets under management. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Cooper is responsible for the formation of three TSX-listed real estate investment trusts: Dream Office REIT, Canada’s largest office REIT; Dream Global REIT, a Canadian REIT investing in commercial real estate assets exclusively outside of Canada; Dream Industrial REIT, the largest pure-play industrial REIT in Canada; and most recently, for the formation of Dream Alternatives, a TSX-listed mutual fund trust focused on hard asset alternative investments. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration from York University. Mr. Cooper currently sits on the board of directors of Dundee Corporation, Dream, Dream Alternatives Master GP, Dream Office REIT, Dream Global REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, E-L Financial Corp and the Real Property Association of Canada.

Robert Goodall Mr. Robert G. Goodall is Independent Trustee of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Goodall is the President of, and in 1994 founded, Canadian Mortgage Capital Corporation, a mortgage brokerage company with well¬established lending and mortgage services operations. Mr. Goodall is also CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a major non bank lender, which has assets of approximately $225 million and is traded on the TSX. Prior to founding CMCC , Mr. Goodall spent seven years with Royal Trust, having served the last three years as National Managing Director of the Real Estate Finance Group for a portfolio of $1.4 billion in commercial and multi residential real estate loans, including fixed and floating rate mortgages, construction loans and mezzanine loan facilities. In addition to the boards listed below, Mr. Goodall sits on the board of directors of Jump Math, a registered charity. Mr. Goodall earned an MBA from Schulich School of Business.

John Knowlton Mr. J. Michael Knowlton is Independent Trustee of the Company. He is a corporate director and has 25 years of experience in real estate. He retired from Dream Asset Management Corporation (formerly Dundee Realty Corporation) ("DAM"), the REIT's asset manager, in 2011 where he held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of Dream Office REIT (formerly Dundee REIT). He joined DAM in 1998, holding various positions with DAM and Dream Office REIT, before becoming President of Dream Office REIT in 2006. Prior to that, he worked at OMERS Realty Corp. from 1990 until 1998 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Knowlton also serves on the board of Crombie REIT and Tricon Capital Corp. and is a former trustee of True North Apartment REIT and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT. Mr. Knowlton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University. Mr. Knowlton is qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Johann Koss Mr. Johann O. Koss is an Independent Trustee of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust since May 7, 2013. Mr. Johann Koss is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Right To Play, a global organization that uses the transformative power of play - playing sports, playing games - to educate and empower children facing adversity. He is a Norwegian speed-skating legend who made world headlines when he won three Gold Medals at the 1994 Lillehammer Olympic Games, breaking a total of 10 world records over the course of his career. Mr. Koss donated a large portion of his winnings to Olympic Aid, a fundraising organization created at Lillehammer, and challenged the Norwegian people to support him in this cause by donating to Olympic Aid. After witnessing the potential of sport to effect change in the lives of children, Mr. Koss founded Right To Play in 2000 and has pioneered the Sport for Development movement worldwide. Mr. Koss has won numerous accolades, including honorary doctorates from the University of Calgary and Brock University, and was named ?One of 100 Future Leaders of Tomorrow? by TIME Magazine and a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. Mr. Koss completed his undergraduate medical training at the University of Queensland, and completed his executive MBA at the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. Recently Mr. Koss completed the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program. He currently serves on the board of directors at Gates Corporation and Secunda Canada, an offshore supply vessel company. In May 2013 he completed his term serving on the board of directors at GNC Holdings, Inc. where he sat on the audit committee for two years.

Ben Mulroney Mr. Ben Mulroney is Independent Trustee of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust since May 7, 2013. Mr. Ben Mulroney is a television anchor and producer and has written a nationally-syndicated column for the Sun Media Corporation, covering politics and current events. Mr. Mulroney is the anchor and producer of CTV‘s flagship entertainment news program, ETALK, a position he has held since its debut 12 years ago. Mr. Mulroney graduated from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a focus on Political Science and earned a Bachelor of Civil Law from l‘Universite Laval in Quebec City. While obtaining his law degree, Mr. Mulroney worked at a number of law firms, specifically Edelstein, Laird & Sobel, LLP in Los Angeles and Ogilvy Renault, LLP (now Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP), in Quebec City. He has worked as a National Ambassador for a number of charities, including the Salvation Army, UNICEF and currently with WaterCan, a leading Canadian charity dedicated to fighting global poverty by helping the world‘s poorest people gain access to clean water, basic sanitation and hygiene education. In addition, Mr. Mulroney currently sits on the fundraising committees of the Canadian Film Centre and the Art Gallery of Ontario and is a recent addition to Greater Toronto Civic Action Alliance.

Leerom Segal Mr. Leerom Segal is Independent Trustee of Dundee Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Leerom Segal has a 20 year track record for innovation in the digital space. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Klick Health, a company he co-founded in 1997, in which role he is responsible for strategy, business development and public relations. Klick is the largest independent digital marketing firm in the world and was recently added to the World Economic Forum of Global Growth Companies to watch. Klick is recognized as one of the country’s 50 best managed companies, 50 best employers, and 50 fastest growing tech companies. Mr. Segal sits on a variety of boards including the Digital Health Coalition, True Patriot Love and Artbound. An accomplished entrepreneur, Mr. Segal launched his first company at age 12, sold his first business at age 14 and went on to become Chief Technology Officer of publicly traded Motion Works Group at age 16. Mr. Segal is a published author and sought after speaker on technology. In 2004, Mr. Segal was named to Profit Magazine’s Hall of Fame for being the youngest ever Chief Executive Officer of a Profit 100 company.