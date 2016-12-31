Name Description

Michael Biggs Mr. Michael N. Biggs is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He is also Chair of the Nomination Committee. He has over 40 years’ experience of the UK and international financial services sector. He is a respected figure in the insurance industry and well regarded by City investors. Mike was previously Chairman of Resolution, then a FTSE 100 UK life assurance business, and has acted as Chief Executive Officer and Group Finance Director of Resolution plc. He was previously Group Finance Director of Aviva plc. He is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Paul Geddes Mr. Paul Robert Geddes is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He is Chief Executive Officer. He led one of the UK’s largest retail banking businesses during a challenging period, improving its customer and financial performance against peers. In 2009, this experience singled him out as a Chief Executive who could turn around Direct Line Group and lead its divestment from RBS Group. After joining RBS Group in 2004 as Managing Director responsible for products and marketing, he became the Chief Executive Officer of RBS Group’s mainland UK retail banking business. Before joining RBS Group, Paul held various senior multi-channel retailing roles in the GUS and Kingfisher groups. Paul started his career in marketing, with UK and European roles at Procter & Gamble.

Anthony Reizenstein Mr. Anthony Jonathan Reizenstein is no longer Executive Director of the Company., effective May 2018. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He has extensive City and financial services experience, spending more than 20 years in investment banking with UBS and Goldman Sachs. John was previously an Executive Director at the Co-operative Insurance Society, CIS General Insurance and The Co-operative Bank. He was Chief Financial Officer of these organisations between 2003 and 2007, and subsequently Managing Director, Corporate and Markets. John is a Trustee and Director of Farm Africa. He is also an alternate representative of the Association of British Insurers on the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.

Steve Maddock Mr. Steve Maddock is Chief Operating Officer of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He was previously Director of Strategic and Technical Claims at RSA. He has over 20 years’ insurance industry experience, including roles as Director of Claims and Customer Service at Capita, and as Director of Operations at AMP. He became Chief Operating Officer in 2016, having previously been the Managing Director of Claims, Business Services and Technology Services. Steve holds an MBA from the University of Reading, and is Chairman of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau and Insurance Database Services Limited.

Jose Vazquez Mr. Jose Vazquez is Chief Risk Officer of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He was previously Global Chief Risk Officer and Group Chief Actuary at HSBC Insurance. Before joining HSBC, José worked for Zurich Insurance, first in its London Market Operations, then as Chief Actuary International Business Division (Asia, Latin America and Africa) and lastly as Chief Actuary in the UK. José is a Mathematics graduate from Brunel University and a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

Humphrey Tomlinson Mr. Humphrey Tomlinson is General Counsel of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He was previously Group Legal Director at RSA and is a solicitor with over 25 years’ experience. His experience includes advising on corporate and commercial matters, steering corporate transactions in the UK and internationally, managing legal risk, and dealing with corporate governance issues. Before joining RSA, he worked at the City law firm, Ashurst Morris Crisp. He is a graduate of the University of Oxford.

Mike Holliday-Williams Mr. Mike Holliday-Williams is Managing Director - Personal Lines, Executive Director of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He joined Direct Line in 2014 and has over 10 years’ insurance industry experience. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of RSA Group’s Scandinavian businesses, Codan A/S and Trygg-Hansa, and before that UK Managing Director of Personal Lines at RSA, responsible for the MORETH>N, Partnerships and the Broker businesses. Before joining RSA, Mike had many general management, marketing and customer growth roles across several industries including the energy, telecoms and retail sectors. He started his career at WHSmith plc, before moving to various Centrica-owned businesses, including British Gas and Onetel.

Jonathan Greenwood Mr. Jonathan Greenwood is Managing Director - Commercial of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He has previously held roles at HBOS, MBNA and Pinnacle and has over 30 years’ insurance and financial services industry experience. He joined the Group as Product and Pricing Director for UK partnerships. After the Group acquired Churchill, Jonathan became Commercial Director and then Managing Director of the Group’s household and life businesses. Jonathan was appointed Managing Director of Commercial in 2009.

Simon Linares Mr. Simon Linares is Group Human Resources Director of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He was previously Group HR Director for O2, and responsible for all of Telefonica global digital businesses. Before this, he held various senior global HR roles at Diageo, including responsibility for Spain, Africa and several UK-based leadership positions. Before moving into HR, Simon held several commercial business roles in the fast-moving consumer goods and financial services sectors.

Danuta Gray Ms. Danuta Gray is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was Chairman of Telefónica O2 in Ireland until December 2012, having previously been its Chief Executive from 2001 to 2010. During her nine year tenure as Chief Executive, she increased the customer base from just under 1 million to over 1.7 million. Prior to Telefónica O2, Danuta held various senior positions within BT Group from 1984 to 2001. Danuta is interim Chairman of Aldermore Group plc, a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of PageGroup plc, a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Old Mutual plc, a Non-Executive Director of PaddyPower Betfair plc and a Non-Executive Member of the Defence Board of the UK Ministry of Defence.

Jane Hanson Ms. Jane Carolyn Hanson is Non-Executive Independent Director of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. She is Chair of the Board Risk Committee. She has extensive experience of risk management, corporate governance and internal control. She also has wide experience in developing and monitoring customer and conduct risk frameworks. She spent her early career with KPMG, working in the financial sector, later becoming responsible for delivering corporate governance, internal audit and risk-management services in the north of England. Jane has also held a number of executive roles, including Director of Audit, and Risk and Governance Director at Aviva’s UK Life business. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Sebastian James Mr. Sebastian James is Non-Executive Independent Director of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He is Chair of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. He has extensive experience in retail and consumer practice at large groups; and has a detailed understanding of the UK consumer markets, products and brands. Sebastian was previously Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Insurance Services Limited and subsequently gained wide retail experience as Strategy Director responsible for developing and implementing the turnaround strategy at Mothercare.

Andrew Palmer Mr. Andrew William Palmer is Non-Executive Independent Director of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. He is Chair of the Audit Committee and Investment Committee and was Senior Independent Director until 18 January 2016. He has performed various senior roles in the financial services and insurance industries. Additionally, he has insight into corporate governance developments and best practice in financial reporting. In 2009, Andrew retired from Legal & General Group plc, where he was the Group Finance Director. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Clare Thompson Ms. Clare Thompson is Non-Executive Independent Director of Direct Line Insurance Group Plc. She is Chair of the Remuneration Committee. She has extensive experience and knowledge of people and remuneration gained from her roles at PwC. These included People Partner for Assurance which focused on talent management and career development planning, as well as involvement in the design and operation of remuneration structures across PwC UK. She also has significant financial and audit experience. Clare was a partner at PwC from 1988 to 2011. During her 23 years as a partner, she held several senior and high-profile roles, particularly in the insurance sector. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.