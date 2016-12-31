Name Description

Lukas Lundin Mr. Lukas H. Lundin is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Lundin is a Mining Executive and is Chairman of the Board, a position he has held since 1998, other than Mr. Hochstein's term as Executive Chairman for a period in 2015. Mr. Lundin was educated at the International School of Geneva in Switzerland and in 1981, graduated from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (engineering). Throughout his career Mr. Lundin has been responsible for various resource discoveries, including the multi-million ounce Veladero gold deposit in Argentina that was the subject of a $300 million takeover by Homestake in 1999. Mr. Lundin has also led numerous companies through very profitable business acquisitions and mergers, including the $7.1 billion sale of Red Back Mining Inc. in 2010. Mr. Lundin1 is also a director of Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV, Nasdaq First North), Lundin Gold Inc. (Chairman) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm), Lucara Diamond Corp. (Chairman) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm), Lundin Mining Corporation (Chairman) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm), Lundin Petroleum AB (Nasdaq Stockholm) and NGEx Resources Inc. (Chairman) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm).

David Cates Mr. David Daniel Cates is a President, Chief Executive Officer of Denison Mines Corp., with effect from 23 March 2015. Mr. Cates joined Denison in 2008 and held the position of Director, Taxation until his appointment. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cates held positions at Kinross Gold Corp. and PwC LLP with a focus on taxation and accounting in the resource industry. Mr. Cates is a Chartered Accountant, has completed Part I, II, and III of the CICAIn-depth Tax Course, and holds Master of Accounting (MAcc) and Honours Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees from the University of Waterloo.

Gabriel McDonald Mr. Gabriel McDonald is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance Chief Financial Officer of Denison Mines Corp., He was Director of Financial Reporting at IAMGOLD Corporation from 2015, Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2008.

Michael Schoonderwoerd Mr. Michael Schoonderwoerd is a Vice President, Controller of Denison Mines Corp. Prior, Corporate Controller, 2004 – 2012.

Peter Longo Mr. Peter Longo, P.Eng., MBA, PMP, is Vice President - Project Development of the Company. He was Vice-President, Operations, Claude Resources Inc., a gold mining company from 2011- 2014; prior Project Manager, AREVA Resources Inc. from 2007-2011.

Dale Verran Mr. Dale Verran is Vice President - Exploration of the Company since January 2016. Prior, Technical Director, Exploration since 2013, Technical Director, Remote Exploration Services from 2005 to 2013 and Exploration Manager, Manica Minerals Limited from 2010 to 2013.

Amanda Willett Ms. Amanda Willett is Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Senior Associate at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP since 2011.

Catherine Stefan Ms. Catherine J. G. Stefan is Lead Independent Director of Denison Mines Corporation. Ms. Stefan, Lead Director of the Denison Board, is currently engaged as a Corporate Director. Until 2016, she was President of Stefan & Associates, a consulting firm. Ms. Stefan served as Chief Operating Officer of O&Y Properties Inc. from 1996 to 1998. From 1999 until 2008, Ms. Stefan was Managing Partner of Tivona Capital Corporation, a private investment firm. Ms. Stefan obtained her Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto in 1973. Ms. Stefan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, with over 30 years of business experience, primarily in senior management of public companies in the real estate sector. Ms. Stefan is also a director of Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm).

Ronald Hochstein Mr. Ronald F. Hochstein is Director of the Company. Mr. Hochstein is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Gold Inc. Mr. Hochstein served as Executive Chairman of the Company in 2015 and as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Hochstein served as President and Chief Operating Officer starting in 2006 when International Uranium Corporation (“IUC”) and Denison Mines Inc. (“DMI”) combined to form the Company. Before then, Mr. Hochstein served as President and Chief Executive Officer of IUC. Mr. Hochstein joined the Company in October 1999 as Vice-President, Corporate Development and later served as Vice- President and Chief Operating Officer, prior to his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer in April 2000. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hochstein was a Project Manager with Simons Mining Group and was with Noranda Minerals as a metallurgical engineer. Mr. Hochstein is a Professional Engineer and holds an M.B.A. from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. from the University of Alberta.

Kwang Hee Jeong Mr. Kwang Hee Jeong serves as Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board of Directors as the KHNP representative.

W. Robert Dengler Mr. W. Robert Dengler is Independent Director of Denison Mines Corporation since December 1, 2006. Mr. Dengler is currently engaged as a Corporate Director. In 2006, Mr. Dengler retired from his position as Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of Dynatec Corporation. Until January 2005, Mr. Dengler served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Dynatec Corporation, a position which he held for 25 years. Before founding Dynatec, Mr. Dengler was a partner and Vice-President & General Manager of J.S. Redpath Limited. Mr. Dengler has more than 40 years of management experience. Mr. Dengler obtained his B.Sc. from Queen’s University in 1964.

Brian Edgar Mr. Brian D. Edgar is Independent Director of Denison Mines Corporation, since March 22, 2005. Mr. Edgar is the Chairman of Silver Bull Resources Inc., a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX and the OTCMKTS. He also serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Dome Ventures Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silver Bull. Prior to joining Silver Bull in 2012, Mr. Edgar worked as a director at Rand Edgar Capital Corp. (now Rand Edgar Investment Corp.), a private investment company established in 1992 by Messrs. Rand and Edgar. Mr. Edgar practiced corporate and securities law for 16 years. Mr. Edgar is also a director of BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm), Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm), and ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (TSX-V, Nasdaq Stockholm).