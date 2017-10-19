Name Description

Aclan Acar Mr. Aclan Acar serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS as well as Chairman of the Corporate Governance, Human Resources and Overseas Brand Communication and Management of Governmental Relations Committees of the Company. He has been also acting as Chairman of Dogus Oto Pazarlama since January 2006. He joined the Dogus Group in 1990. After performing as Board Member in Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret A.S., he was appointed as General Manager of the Company on January 2006, and performed as such until June 2, 2007. He also performed as General Manager of Dogus Oto Pazarlama. Mr. Acar received his Bachelors degree from Ankara Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi, and later received his Masters degree in Banking from the same university. He also holds a Masters degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University in the United States.

Emir Bilaloglu Mr. Emir Ali Bilaloglu has been performing as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since June 2, 2007, and was appointed as Board Member of the Company, effective June 1, 2008. He also acts as Board Member of Dogus Oto Pazarlama. Prior to his current post, he was performing as Brand General Manager responsible for the Audi and Porsche brands of the Company, a post he held from 2004. Before joining Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret A.S. in 2000, he worked in Turkiye Is Bankasi, Audi AG, Sama Co., Porsche and Genoto. Mr. Bilaloglu received his Bachelors and MSc degrees from Die Technische Universitat Berlin (Berlin Technische Universitaet) in Mechanical Engineering in 1987 and 1991, respectively.

Suleyman Tugtekin Mr. Suleyman Kadir Tugtekin has been performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since June 1, 2008. He also acts as Member of the Audit and Risk, and Chairman of the Logistics Committees of the Company. Prior to that, he served as Board Member of the Company. He joined the Dogus Group in 1986, and has served in a number of positions. He currently acts as Member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Dogus Oto Pazarlama. Mr. Tugtekin received his Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1973, and holds a Masters degree from University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology.

Izzet Cagdas Dr. Izzet Berk Cagdas has been performing as Member of the Executive Board and General Manager responsible for Finance, Budget and Planning, Risk Management, Strategy and Business Development, and Investor Relations of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since June 25, 2007. He has been performing in several positions in the Dogus Group since 1991. Dr. Cagdas graduated from the Industrial and Management Engineering Faculty of Istanbul Teknik Universitesi with a degree in Management Engineering, and received his MBA and Ph.D. degrees from the same university. He also performs professional enrichment studies, as well as doctoral researches in New York and Chicago.

Giovanni Bottaro Mr. Giovanni Atilla Gino Bottaro is performing as Member of the Executive Board and General Manager of the Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini Brands of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS. Prior to his current post, he was performing as General Manager of the Bentley and Lamborghini brands of the Company. Mr. Bottaro has held several posts in the Dogus Group since 2003. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi and a Masters degree in International Trade from Bogazici Universitesi.

Ilhami Eksin Mr. Ilhami Eksin has been performing as Member of the Executive Board and General Manager of the DOD Brand in Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since 2008. Prior to his current post, he was serving as Brand General Manager of DOD and Oto-Fix brands, a post he held from June 2007, and prior to that he was acting as Brand General Manager of VW and Scania Industrial and Marine Engines. He has held several positions in the Dogus Group since 1998. Mr. Eksin received a Bachelors degree in Economics from the Economics and Administrative Sciences Faculty of Bogazici Universitesi.

Anil Gursoy Mr. Anil Gursoy has been performing as Member of the Executive Board and General Manager of the Porsche and Seat Brands in Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since June 7, 2007. He has held several positions in the Dogus Group since 2000. Mr. Gursoy received his Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Marketing from University of Houston.

Kerem Guven Mr. Kerem Galip Guven has been performing as Member of the Executive Board and General Manager of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since June 7, 2007. He has held several positions in the Dogus Group since 1999, including Dogus Oto Ankara Regional Director. Mr. Guven received his Bachelors degree in Tourism and Hotel Management from Bilkent University, and completed a Business Management certificate program at University of California, Los Angeles.

Mustafa Karabayir Mr. Mustafa Karabayir has been performing as Member of the Executive Board and General Manager responsible for Logistics Services in Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since January 12, 2007. He has held several positions in the Dogus Group since 1998. Mr. Karabayir received a Bachelors degree from the Engineering Faculty of Hacettepe University and his Masters degree from University of Durham.

Tolga Senyucel Mr. Tolga Senyucel has been performing as Member of the Executive Board and General Manager of the Scania, Krone and Meiller Brands of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since June 2004. He joined the Dogus Group in 1999. Mr. Senyucel received his Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Economics and Administrative Sciences Faculty of Marmara Universitesi, and an MBA degree from National University in San Diego.

Vedat Uygun Mr. Vedat Uygun has been performing as Member of the Executive Board and General Manager of Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles in Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since June 7, 2007. Prior to his current post, he was performing as General Manager of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. He joined the Dogus Group in 1997. Mr. Uygun received his Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Middle East Technical University, and his MBA degree from the Business Management Institute of Koc Universitesi.

Hayrullah Aka Mr. Hayrullah Murat Aka has been performing as Board Member of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret A.S. since 2006. He also acts as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and Member of the Legal Committee of the Company. Mr. Aka began his career as management trainee at Atlas Copco Is Mak. A.S. in 1984. In 1985, he served as Budgeting and Finance Assistant Manager of Halk Sigorta. He joined Dogus Group in 1987, as Chief Financial Officer of Dogus Insaat, and assumed Assistant General Manager position of Garanti Sigorta from 1989 until 2000. Prior to his current post, he was performing as Coordinator of Administrative Affairs and Law of the Company. He is Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Dogus Oto Pazarlama. He received a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Middle East Technical University in 1984, and an MBA degree from Bogazici Universitesi in 1987.

Ozlem Denizmen Kocatepe Ms. Ozlem Denizmen Kocatepe has been performing as Board Member of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since 2006. She is also Chairman of Strategic Planning, Business Development and Investor Relations Committee of the Company. She has served in a variety of positions in the Dogus Group since 1996. She is Board Member of Dogus Oto Pazarlama. Ms. Denizmen Kocatepe received her Bachelors degree in Industrial Management from Cornell University, and holds an MBA degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ekrem Oztangut Mr. Ekrem Nevzat Oztangut has been performing as Board Member of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS since April 27, 2009. He left Capital Markets Board of Turkey in 1994, and joined the Company in 1994. He is currently serving as Board Member and Member of the Management Board of Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler AS, ISE Settlement and Custody Bank and Chairman of the Association of Capital Market Intermediary Institutions of Turkey. Mr. Oztangut received his degree in Economics from Hacettepe University in 1984.

Yilmaz Arguden Mr. Yilmaz Arguden is Independent Board Member of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Industrial Engineering department of Bogazici Universitesi and received his Masters degree on Strategic Analysis in the Rand Graduate School. Mr. Arguden is also Board Member of ARGE Danismanlik and Chairman of the Board of Rothchild Turkey.

Ferruh Eker Mr. Ferruh Eker is Independent Board Member of Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS. He completed the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. Mr. Eker joined Dogus Group in 1979 and assumed various roles.