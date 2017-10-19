Name Description

Y. Begumhan Dogan Faralyali Ms. Y. Begumhan Dogan Faralyali is Chairperson of the Board of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS, effective January 1, 2012. She performed as Board Member of Dogan Burda Dergi Yayin. ve Paz. A.S. She has acted as Chairwoman of Kanal D Romania and Vice President of the Executive Committee of Dogan Yayin Holding responsible for Foreign Investments and Business Development. She started her career in 1998, as Consultant with Arthur Andersen in New York, where she took part in a project on the mapping and implementation of Arthur Andersen's human resources strategy. She worked as Consultant in the strategic consultancy firm, Monitor & Company, during 1999 and 2001, providing strategic consultancy services to European media and technology companies. Returning to Turkey, she worked in the Strategy and Business Development Department of Dogan Yayin Holding during 2001and 2002, establishing and heading the Corporate Communications Department of Dogan Holding at the same time. Ms. Dogan Faralyali graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science of University of London with a Bachelors degree in Economics and Philosophy in 1998, and received an MBA degree from Stanford University in 2004.

Soner Gedik Mr. Soner Gedik serves as Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. He joined the Ministry of Finance in 1981, and in 1985, became Tax Accounting Specialist. He later joined Hurriyet Holding's Finance Division as Financial Consultant to Chief Executive Officer of the Group. In 1989, Mr. Gedik was promoted to Vice President of the Executive Committee responsible for Finance, and after becoming Member of the Board of Directors, he became Chief Financial Officer of Hurriyet Holding. Mr. Gedik is currently Member of the Board of all Dogan Yayin Holding companies, and Vice President of the Executive Committee responsible for Finance in Dogan Yayin Holding A.S. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi with a BA degree in Economics and Public Finance.

Hanzade Dogan Boyner Ms. Hanzade Vasfiye Dogan Boyner is performing as Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS, effective January 1, 2012. She joined Goldman Sachs London as Financial Analyst, where she was involved in merger and acquisition deals. Ms. Dogan Boyner launched Dogan On-Line as an ISP, and developed Dogan On-Line. Currently, she is Vice Chairwoman of Dogan Gazetecilik, as well as Vice President of World Association of Newspapers, and Board Member of Brookings Institute, Association of Turkish Businessmen and Industrialists, Foreign Economic Relations Board, Young Presidents Organization and Association of Woman Entrepreneurs. Ms. Dogan Boyner graduated from London School of Economics and Political Science in 1995, with a BSc degree in Economics, and from Columbia University with an MBA degree in Finance in 1999. Ms. Dogan Boyner has been published by Fortune magazine in 2007 as one of the two women in Turkey who has a prominent position in the world.

Ahmet Toksoy Mr. Ahmet Toksoy is performing as the Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Finance in 1981.

Murat Dogu Dr. Murat Dogu serves as Vice General Manager of Finance, Capital Markets, IFRS/CMS Reporting and Affiliates Oversight of the Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. He is also nominated Member of Governance Committee on December 28, 2010, and is also Member of the Committee for Early Risk Detection.

Selma Uyguc Ms. Selma Uyguc is Vice General Manager of Law, Associates and Consulting Services of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. She graduated from Istanbul University Faculty of Law. She started her career as a Senior Attorney at legal department of Finansbank A.S. Between 1994 - 1999 she worked as a Senior Legal Consultant at Pekin & Pekin Law Firm, in 2000; she started to work for Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. as a Head of Legal Department.

Erem Yucel Mr. Erem Turgut Yucel is Chief Legal Officer of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. He is also Member of the Committee for Early Risk Detection of the Company. He graduated from Istanbul University Law Faculty in 1984. From 1986 to 1989, he worked for the Law Department at Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik A.S. After working for 3 years for Turkiye Emlak Bankasi as a lawyer and manager, he started to work for Hurriyet again in 1993. He was appointed as Legal Manager in 1996 and then Legal Affairs Coordinator at Dogan Yayin Holding A.S. in 2003. He served at the Board of Directors of Istanbul Bar Association between 2002-2004. He has been working as Chief Legal Counsel at Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. since 2010.

Imre Barmanbek Ms. Imre Barmanbek is performing as Board Member of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. She is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. Her career began in 1963, at the Ministry of Finance as Assistant Tax Auditor in the Board of Accountancy Specialists, followed by a promotion in 1966, to Accountancy Specialist. She accepted a position with the State Planning Organization (SPO) as State Planning Specialist. After a year at SPO, Ms. Barmanbek resumed the position of Accountancy Specialist within the Ministry of Finance until 1975. She also acted as Member of the Tax Appeals Commission. In 1977, Ms. Barmanbek resigned from her post in Ankara, and started her private sector career. She assumed the position of Financial Director, for the joint venture company between Koc & Dogan Groups, Dogus Aku Industry Inc., and became General Manager of the company. Following this she assumed the position of Financial Coordinator for Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S., and became President of Financial Affairs in 1988, and General Coordinator and Executive Member of the Board in 1999. She was elected Vice Chairwoman of the Company in 2003. Ms. Barmanbek was awarded Best Woman Manager of the Year in Turkey. In 2002, 2003 and 2004, Fortune Magazine International Edition recognized her as the 33rd Most Powerful Women in Business. She is Member of Turkish Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association, as well as Board Member of several group companies. Ms. Barmanbek received her BSc degree in Finance and Economics from Ankara Universitesi.

Arzuhan Dogan Yalcindag Ms. Arzuhan Dogan Yalcindag serves as Board Member of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. She started her professional life in 1990 at Milpa. There, she initiated a mail order business in cooperation with the German firm Quelle. Between 1993 and 1995, she took part in the establishment of Alternatifbank and served on its Board. Ms. Dogan Yalcindag managed the Finance Department at the Milliyet Magazine Group from 1995 to 1996. In 1996 she started working at Kanal D and was appointed the CEO of Dogan TV & Radio in 2005. In 1999, Ms. Dogan Yalcindag started efforts to establish a joint news channel between CNN International and Dogan Yayin Holding, which produced CNN TURK in 2000. Elected as the first female Chairperson of the Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (TUSIAD) in January 2007, Ms. Dogan Yalcindag was re-elected in January 2009 for the second term and assumed the position for one more year. As one of the founders, Ms. Dogan Yalcindag serves on the Board of Aydin Dogan Foundation. In addition, she serves as a Board Member at the following organizations: The Turkish Education Volunteers Foundation (TEGV), the Turkish-American Businessmen's Association (TABA), the Turkish Female Entrepreneurs Association (KAGIDER) and the Third Sector Foundation of Turkey (TUSEV). She founded “Women's Initiative for Turkey in the EU”, an effective platform that brings together the businesswomen of Turkey to establish a dialogue with their European counterparts. Also, she was elected as a Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum. Ms. Dogan Yalcindag graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Sociology and from American University of London with a degree in Management.

Vuslat Dogan Sabanci Ms. Vuslat Dogan Sabanci is performing as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. She worked in the Editor's Office at New York Times. She later served for the establishment of Asian Business World News Channel and Latin American Edition at Wall Street Journal. In 1996, Ms. Dogan Sabanci joined the Advertising Group at Hurriyet Newspaper as Vice President. In 1999, she was appointed as President of Marketing Operation Group responsible for Marketing, Sales, Human Resources and IT activities. She currently serves as Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of Executive Committee at Hurriyet Newspaper. She was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Hurriyet in January 2004. In addition, she manages Hurriyet's strategic planning, business development and administration activities. Ms. Dogan Sabanci graduated from Bilkent University with a BA degree in Economics, and received her MA degree in International Media and Communications from Columbia University.

Tayfun Bayazit Mr. Tayfun Bayazit is Independent Board Member of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. He is also Chairman of the Governance and Audit Committees of the Company. Mr. Bayazit performed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. He started his banking career in Citibank in 1983, and consecutively worked in senior executive positions within the Cukurova Group for 13 years, including Yapi Kredi (Senior Executive Vice President), Interbank (Chief Executive Officer - CEO), and Banque de Commerce et de Placements SA Switzerland (President & CEO). He was appointed as Deputy Chairman of Dogan Holding in 1999. He left this position in April 2001, to assume CEO position at Disbank within the same Group. Mr. Bayazit, who was also appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2003, acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the subsidiaries of the bank, such as leasing, factoring, insurance, brokerage. Mr. Bayazit received his BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University in 1980, and his MBA degree in International Business and Finance from Columbia University in 1983.

Ali Pandir Mr. Ali Aydin Pandir is Independent Board Member of Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS. Mr. Pandir is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is also Independent Board Member of Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS. Mr. Pandir holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi.