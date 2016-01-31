Name Description

Larry Rossy Mr. Larry Rossy is re-designated as Executive Chairman of the Board Chairman of the Board, effective May 1, 2016. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO since the Corporation’s inception. He has been a retailer since 1965 and is the founder of Dollarama. In 1992, Mr. Rossy made the strategic decision to convert the company to the “dollar store” concept. Since that time, Mr. Rossy’s principal focus has been on the expansion of the Dollarama retail network. As announced on March 30, 2016, Larry Rossy will remain as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue to play an active role in key areas of the business such as real estate and buying as Neil Rossy becomes President and CEO, effective May 1, 2016. He received a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University.

Neil Rossy Mr. Neil Rossy is re-designated as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. effective May 1, 2016. He is a member of the Board of Directors and currently serves as Chief Merchandising Officer. As announced on March 30, 2016, Neil Rossy was appointed by the Board of Directors as Dollarama’s next President and CEO, effective May 1, 2016. With the company since its inception in 1992, he has been involved in all aspects of Dollarama’s business, supply chain and day-to-day operations. Over the last two decades, Neil Rossy has played an increasingly important role in strategic decisions related to warehousing and distribution, direct sourcing, brand identity, product development and merchandising innovations that define Dollarama and underpin its success. He is a graduate of Queen’s University.

Michael Ross Mr. Michael Ross is a Chief Financial Officer of Dollarama Inc. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, effective April 12, 2010. In April 2015, his title was changed to Chief Financial Officer as the Secretary office was assumed by another member of the management team. Prior to joining Dollarama, Mr. Ross was the Chief Financial Officer of Sanimax Industries Inc. for three years and from 1997 to 2007, he served as Vice President, Administration and Chief Financial Officer of the Bell Nordiq Group Inc. Mr. Ross earned his Bachelor of Commerce and Graduate Accounting diplomas from Concordia University in 1981 and 1983, respectively. He received his Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) designation from the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec in 2012.

Johanne Choinire Ms. Johanne Choinire was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Dollarama Inc., effective May 12, 2014. Ms. Choinière is responsible for overseeing retail store operations as well as logistics, distribution, supply chain management and human resources. Prior to joining Dollarama, Ms. Choinière was with Metro inc. since 1999, where she held increasingly senior positions across the organization, including Senior Vice President, Merchandising for Metro Ontario and, most recently, Senior Vice President of Metro’s Ontario Division. She holds a Bachelor in Business Administration (B.B.A.) from Bishop’s University.

Geoffrey Robillard Mr. Geoffrey Robillard is Senior Vice President - Import Division of Dollarama Inc., since October 2006. From 1973 to November 2004, Mr. Robillard was the owner and President of Aris Import Inc., a major distributor for imports from overseas. In 1992, Mr. Robillard began working with Dollarama towards establishing Dollarama’s direct overseas sourcing capabilities and this relationship became exclusive in 1996. The assets of Aris Import Inc. were acquired by Dollarama in November 2004. Mr. Robillard built Dollarama’s import division and manages a team that sources products internationally, evaluates suppliers’ offers and samples, and works with buyers to choose merchandise. He supervises pricing negotiations, quality control issues with import suppliers and coordination of all import delivery logistics, duties, and customs.

John Assaly Mr. John Assaly is Vice President - Global Procurement of Dollarama Inc. He joined Dollarama at its inception in 1992 as a Senior Buyer and has been named Vice-President, Global Procurement at the end of 2013. Mr. Assaly is responsible for a significant volume in product sales of Dollarama. In addition to travelling the world, constantly searching for new products and developing relationships with Dollarama’s suppliers, Mr. Assaly has the responsibility of supervising a team of assistant buyers.

Nicolas Hien Mr. Nicolas Hien is Vice President - Project Management and Systems of the company since March 2016. Before that, he was Vice-President, Project Management, and has now been given supervisory responsibility over the IT function. He is responsible for overseeing all major projects implemented in stores and in distribution and warehousing facilities, including projects relating to IT, store operations, distribution and logistics. He is also responsible for managing the commercial relationship between Dollarama and Dollar City. Prior to joining Dollarama in September 2012, Mr. Hien was Senior Manager, Advisory Services with KPMG LLP after KPMG LLP acquired the consulting firm where he was Partner and Project Director since 2008. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) in operations management and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in logistics from HEC Montreal.

Stephen Gunn Mr. Stephen Gunn is Lead Independent Director of Dollarama Inc. He is the Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Mr. Gunn serves as executive co-chair of the board of directors of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., a Canadian mattress retailer, and also assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer until November 2014. He is a director of Mastermind Toys, GolfSmith International Holdings Inc. and Cara Operations Limited, and chairs the audit committee of the latter. He received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering from Queen’s University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Gregory David Mr. Gregory David is Director of Dollarama Inc. He is the Chief Executive Officer of GRI Capital Inc., a private management and financial advisory firm, and has been with the company and its affiliates since 2003. Prior to GRI Capital Inc., Mr. David provided financial and strategic advisory services to private and public companies from 2000 to 2003. Previously, he worked at Claridge Inc. from 1998 to 2000 and at McKinsey & Co. from 1996 to 1998. He has a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University, a Bachelor of Laws from McGill University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Joshua Bekenstein Mr. Joshua Bekenstein is Independent Director of Dollarama Inc. He is a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Bekenstein is a Managing Director at Bain Capital Partners, LP (formerly Bain Capital Partners, LLC), a private asset management firm. Prior to joining Bain Capital Partners in 1984, Mr. Bekenstein spent several years at Bain & Company, where he was involved with companies in a variety of industries. Mr. Bekenstein is a member of the board of directors and the chair of the human resources, nomination and governance committee of BRP Inc. Mr. Bekenstein also serves as a director of Waters Corporation, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Burlington Stores, Inc., and The Michaels Companies, Inc., and sits on the compensation committee of some of those corporations. Mr. Bekenstein received a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School.

Elisa Garcia Ms. C Elisa D. Garcia is Independent Director of Dollarama Inc. She is a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee since February 18, 2015. Ms. Garcia currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Office Depot, Inc., a leading global provider of products, services, and solutions for the workplace headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Prior to joining Office Depot in 2007, she was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Earlier in her career, she served as Latin American Regional Counsel for Philip Morris International and Corporate Counsel for GAF Corporation. She also serves on the boards of the American Arbitration Association, the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession, the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and acts as an advisory board member for the Corporate Pro Bono Institute. Ms. Garcia is a graduate of the St. John’s University School of Law, and also received a joint BA/MS in Political Science and Management and Policy Sciences from W. Averell Harriman College, State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Nicholas Nomicos Mr. Nicholas Nomicos is Independent Director of Dollarama Inc. He is the Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Mr. Nomicos is a Managing Director at Sankaty Advisors, LP (formerly known as Sankaty Advisors, LLC), the credit affiliate of Bain Capital Partners, LP. Prior to joining Sankaty in 2011, he was an Operating Partner at Bain Capital Partners, where he worked since 1999 in a variety of investments in the manufacturing and consumer product sectors. He also served as Senior Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Dollarama Inc. from September 2009 to April 2010. Prior to joining Bain Capital Partners, Mr. Nomicos was a senior corporate development and manufacturing executive at Oak Industries Inc., and he spent several years at Bain & Company where he was a Manager. Mr. Nomicos received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School.

Richard Roy Mr. Richard G. Roy is Independent Director of Dollarama Inc. He is a member of the Audit Committee. He also sits on the boards of directors of Uni-Select Inc. since May 2008 and GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. since May 2015. Mr. Roy served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select, a distributor of automotive replacement parts, equipment, tools and accessories in North America, from January 1, 2008 to July 31, 2015. Prior to January 2008, he held various senior roles at Uni-Select, including the positions of Vice President, Chief Operating Officer from April 2007 to January 2008, and Vice President, Administration and Chief Financial Officer from January 1999 to April 2007. Mr. Roy received his Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) designation from the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec in 2012.

John Swidler Mr. John J. Swidler is Independent Director of Dollarama Inc. He is a member of the Board of Directors and the Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Swidler is also the lead director and the chair of the audit committee of Reitmans (Canada) Limited, and a director of Accord Financial Corp. and a member of its audit committee. He also acts as consultant for Richter LLP, an accounting, business advisory and consulting firm, after several years spent acting as senior advisor to the same firm. He was the Managing Partner of RSM Richter LLP (Richter LLP’s predecessor) from 1996 to January 1, 2007 and was Chairman of the firm’s executive committee from 1982 to 1996. Mr. Swidler graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and obtained his designation as a Chartered Accountant. He also received a Bachelor of Civil Law from McGill University. He received his Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) designation from the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec in 1992.