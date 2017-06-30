Name Description

Tony Rice Mr. Tony Rice is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 21 October 2016. He has extensive board level experience across a range of sectors. He is currently the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Halma plc, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer at Cable & Wireless and Tunstall Holdings, and prior to that held various roles at BAE Systems including Managing Director of Commercial Aircraft and Group MD of Business Development. Tony has also served as a non-executive director at Punch Taverns, Spirit Pub Company, Cable & Wireless, Telewest Communications and Saab Technologies, and Chairman of Alexander Mann Solutions.

Ian Page Mr. Ian David Page is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC. Ian has gained detailed knowledge and experience through various positions he has held within the pharmaceutical and veterinary arena. He has solid understanding of how business develops both in the UK and globally. In particular he has extensive experience in M&A and in the successful delivery of strategic plans. Ian joined NVS, Dechra’s former services business, at its formation in 1989 and was an integral part of the MBO in 1997, becoming its Managing Director in 1998. He joined the Board in 1997 and became Chief Executive Officer in 2001. Ian has played a key role in the development of the Group’s growth strategy.

Richard Cotton Mr. Richard Cotton is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective January 2017. Prior to joining Dechra he was Chief Financial Officer of Consort Medical plc from 2012 to 2016. He has also been Finance Director of Vitec Group plc from 2008 to 2011, Group Finance Director at Wagon plc from 2005 to 2008, and Group Finance Director of McLeod Russel plc from 2001 to 2005. Prior to this he held senior finance roles in Alcoa Inc.

Mike Eldred Mr. Mike Eldred, BA, MBA is a President, North America of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC. Mike joined Dechra in 2004 and is responsible for Dechra Veterinary Products’ North American business. Mike has more than 20 years’ experience in the animal health sector, having held senior positions in business development, sales and operations at Virbac Corporation, Fort Dodge Animal Health and Sanofi Animal Health. As our first employee in the US, he has built the US team to 54 people and with a strong Dechra culture has grown sales revenue to £21 million. Mike has also been involved in several commercial agreements and acquisitions for the Group including Pharmaderm, DermaPet and Phycox Animal Health. Mike has a BA in Business, and an MBA. He is located in Kansas, US.

Anthony Griffin Mr. Anthony Gerard Griffin is a Managing Director - Dechra Veterinary Products Europe, Executive Director of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC. Tony has over 25 years’ experience in the animal health business and has substantial international experience as a result of living and working outside the UK since 1993. He gained broad experience of running an international animal health business with teams in different European countries as Chief Executive Officer of the AUV Group. Tony is the Board nominated Director responsible for health, safety and environmental matters. Tony was appointed Managing Director of DVP EU in May 2012 following the acquisition of Eurovet® Animal Health BV from AUV Holding B.V. He joined the AUV Group in 1993 as Director of Exports, having previously worked at Norbrook Laboratories and Moy Park. Tony was promoted to Managing Director of Eurovet in 1996, becoming the Chief Executive Officer of the AUV Group in 2006.

Katy Clough Ms. Katy Clough is a Group HR Director of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC. The most recent recruit to the team, Katy joined in April this year from AppSense Ltd where she was the Vice President of HR Europe and Rest of the World. With over 15 years operating at Director level within Software, Health, Travel and Finance industries, Katy brings with her a wealth of HR expertise gained in both blue chip corporates and smaller entrepreneurial companies. She has strong international, leadership and M&A experience and has taken responsibility for driving the global people agenda for the Dechra Group. She is located at Head Office, Northwich, UK.

Giles Coley Mr. Giles Coley is Group Director - Veterinary Products International of the Company. He joined Dechra in January 1999 as sales and marketing manager for Arnolds Veterinary Products having previously spent 14 years primarily involved in dairy farming business consultancy. During his time at Dechra he has been responsible for the launch and market development of our leading brand Vetoryl, as well as a number of our other key brands. Giles has also been an integral member of the teams that ensured fast and smooth integrations of several of our acquisitions and in particular as lead in the integration of Apex in 2016. In his role of Dechra Veterinary Products International Group Director, his responsibilities are extremely varied and involve managing and growing our existing business through Apex and distribution partners, as well as further developing our Dechra International strategy through product registrations and market development. Giles has a BSc degree in Agricultural Technology. He is located in Shrewsbury, UK.

Susan Longhofer Dr. Susan Longhofer, DVM, MS, DipACVIM, is a Regulatory Affairs and Business Development Group Director of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC. Susan joined Dechra in 2005. A veterinarian with over 25 years’ experience in the industry, she leads a team of over 50 staff around the globe responsible for a research and development programme that ensures we deliver our pipeline of new international product approvals. Balancing the strategic needs of diverse parts of the world, Susan is well versed in leading multi-national teams. Prior to joining Dechra, Susan worked for Virbac Corporation, Heska Corporation and Merck Research Laboratories. Susan holds an MS and DVM in Veterinary Science and is a Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. She is located in Kansas, US.

Anthony Lucas Dr. Anthony Lucas is Group Product Development Director of the Company. He joined Dechra in 2016 following the acquisition of Putney Inc. where he was Senior Vice President of R&D. Anthony is originally a veterinarian from Australia with five years in clinical practice including a residency in emergency and critical care. Following a Masters in veterinary pharmacology, PhD in human pharmacology and post-doc at the University of Kansas, he spent six years at Elanco in early drug development, technology acquisition and as a Six Sigma black belt. In his six years at Putney, Anthony built the R&D team, which delivered ten FDA product approvals. As the Group Product Development Director, Anthony leads a team of 50 scientists across five global research centres, to efficiently deliver the pipeline of products to meet Dechra’s growth needs. He is located in Maine, US.

Allen Mellor Mr. Allen Mellor is a Group IT Director of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC. He joined the Dechra in April 2012. Allen joined Dechra in 2012 and has developed and implemented a new Group IT strategy during this time. During the last 20 years, Allen has gained a breadth of experience from the implementation of diverse business solutions across multiple industry sectors including Justice, Education, Energy, Distribution and Retail. Having held several senior management positions encompassing software development, IT service provision and IT strategy, his last role was as Head of IT for the BSS Group PLC, a leading plumbing and heating distribution company. Allen is currently responsible for all Group IT support to a multitude of internal customers. He is located at Head Office, Northwich, UK.

Greig Rooney Mr. Greig Rooney is Group Manufacturing and Supply Director of the Company. He joined Dechra in 2016. He has 20 years of experience working in a variety of roles within the Pharmaceutical and Fast Moving Consumer Good industries. Greig started his career with GSK in 1998 on their Graduate Management Training scheme. He worked in various Supply Chain roles and spent six years outside of GSK working as a lean consultant in the motor industry supply chain and also ran the Bakery Operations for Greggs PLC in Birmingham. Prior to joining Dechra, Greig worked as the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Lifecycle Transformation Director, responsible for the execution of GSK’s Strategy within the Pharmaceutical Business. As the Group Manufacturing and Supply Director, Greig is responsible for approximately 33% of Dechra’s workforce across six manufacturing sites namely Bladel, the Netherlands; Zagreb, Croatia; Florida, USA; Skipton, UK; Sydney, Australia; Brovel, Mexico; and the main distribution centre in Europe at Uldum, Denmark. Greig holds a BSc (Hons) in Science and Management Studies. He is located in Northwich, UK.

Melanie Hall Ms. Melanie Hall is Secretary of the Company.

Julian Heslop Mr. Julian Spenser Heslop is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC. Julian has considerable financial experience as a result of the senior finance roles he has held in the pharmaceutical, food, property and brewing sectors over the last 30 years. Julian joined the Board in January 2013. He served as Chief Financial Officer of GlaxoSmithKline PLC between 2005 and 2011, having previously been appointed its Senior Vice President, Operations Controller between 2001 and 2005 and as Financial Controller of Glaxo Wellcome PLC between 1998 and 2000. Prior to this, Julian held senior finance roles at Grand Metropolitan PLC and Imperial Brewing and Leisure. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Lawson Macartney Dr. Lawson Macartney, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Ambrx Inc. between 2013 and 2015, and prior to that led emerging business for Shire PLC. Before joining Shire in 2011, he was with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) from 1999 to 2011 in positions of increasing seniority. His final role at GSK was to lead the strategic marketing, outcomes and reimbursement, project management and portfolio teams. In addition to his veterinary degree, Lawson has a PhD in viral pathobiology and is a pathologist, holding Fellowship of the Royal College of Pathologists as well as Membership of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.